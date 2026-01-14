ARTICLE
14 January 2026

Draft Law N°8669 On The Deferred Payment Of The Minimum Share Capital Of S.à R.l.

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
On December 16, 2025, the government filed a draft law n°8669 (the Draft Law), which aims to allow, subject to conditions, the deferred payment of the minimum share capital of private limited liability companies (S.à r.l.)...
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Fabian Beullekens,Peter Myners,Sylvain Cailleau
+7 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Fabian Beullekens’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Environment and Consumer Protection topic(s)

On December 16, 2025, the government filed a draft law n°8669 (the Draft Law), which aims to allow, subject to conditions, the deferred payment of the minimum share capital of private limited liability companies (S.à r.l.) for up to twelve months after their incorporation, without altering either the amount of the minimum share capital or the obligation of full subscription.

The reform seeks to modernize Luxembourg company law, ease operational constraints at incorporation (notably those related to AML/KYC checks), and align domestic practice with the flexibility observed in several neighboring jurisdictions.

The Draft Law proposes to amend the law of August 10, 1915 on commercial companies (the 1915 Law) to allow the deferral in time of the payment of the minimum share capital of a S.à r.l., set at EUR12,000 and currently fully payable upon incorporation. It draws lessons from a requirement dating from 1933 that has become ill-suited to contemporary realities, particularly the time needed to open bank accounts due to AML/KYC checks, which slows the setting up of vehicles and harms the market's competitiveness when tight timelines apply.

1. Proposed mechanics: deferred payment (up to 12 months) of share capital

The Draft Law amends Article 710-6 of the 1915 Law to enshrine the following principle: the share capital must be fully subscribed upon incorporation, but its payment may be deferred for up to twelve months, in accordance with the terms set out in the articles of association; the same option applies to any share premium provided for at incorporation. Foundering shareholders will have a choice between full payment at incorporation and deferred payment, enabling, in particular, the bank account to be opened afterwards without delaying incorporation.

The articles of association must govern the procedures and triggers for capital calls and may provide mandatory due dates or authorize the managers to make calls based on cash needs. No minimum paid-up amount is required at incorporation.

The notary's role is adjusted: the notary must verify full subscription and, where applicable, payments made on the date of incorporation, but is not required to check subsequent deferred payments.

2. Safeguards

  • Any amount contributed above the minimum share capital must be fully paid up at incorporation
  • Contributions in kind (and any related premiums) must be fully paid up at incorporation
  • Shares issued after incorporation (and any related premiums) must be fully paid up at the time of their issuance

3. Liability, transparency, and protection of third parties

The Draft Law transposes, mutatis mutandis, mechanisms inspired by the public limited liability company regime:

  • Joint and several liability of the founders for the portion of the capital not validly subscribed and for effective payment upon expiry of the twelve-month period.
  • Adjustment of the transferor's liability in the event of a transfer of shares that are not fully paid up, with joint recourse against the transferee and its successors.
  • Suspension of the voting rights attached to shares in default of payment after a proper call for funds.

A transparency requirement is introduced: publication, following the balance sheet, of the list of shareholders who have not fully paid up their shares (and any premium) together with the amounts due. In addition, where corporate documents mention the capital, they must, where applicable, indicate the portion not yet paid and, in the case of an increase, the portion not yet subscribed.

4. Simplified S.à r.l. (S.à r.l.-S)

Article 720-4 of the 1915 Law is adapted to extend deferred payment to all capital subscribed at incorporation of S.à r.l.-S, where contributions are in cash.

5. Practical scope and next steps

The reform should speed up the incorporation of Luxembourg special purpose vehicles and strengthen the attractiveness of Luxembourg by aligning with European practices.

The new regime will apply to incorporations after the law enters into force. The text is at the very beginning of the legislative process and must obtain the required opinions, notably from the Council of State.

AML/CTF requirements remain unchanged and fully applicable at incorporation.

6. Points of attention for commercial companies

The reform requires precise drafting of the articles to precisely govern the timetable, modalities, and powers for capital calls, and to anticipate the consequences of any failure to pay, notably the suspension of voting rights and the disclosure of amounts due, as well as the implications in the event of a transfer of unpaid shares and the twelvemonth deadline weighing on the founders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Fabian Beullekens
Fabian Beullekens
Photo of Peter Myners
Peter Myners
Photo of Jacques Graas
Jacques Graas
Photo of Sylvain Cailleau
Sylvain Cailleau
Photo of Pol Theisen
Pol Theisen
Photo of Marc Feider
Marc Feider
Photo of Victoria Woestmann
Victoria Woestmann
Photo of Alann Le Guillou
Alann Le Guillou
Person photo placeholder
Andreea Antonescu
Photo of Matthieu Tourin
Matthieu Tourin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More