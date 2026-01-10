Best Corporate Lawyers In Riyadh | Trusted Business Legal Advisors

Riyadh is steadily emerging as the business hub of the Middle East, attracting international investors, regional groups, and local start-ups. Vision 2030, along with legal reforms, offers vast investment opportunities that require careful regulatory compliance and sound legal planning.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm maintains its position among the elite corporate lawyers in Riyadh by providing strategic legal solutions that support and protect business growth in compliance with Saudi law.

1. Why is legal support for businesses essential in Riyadh?

The Saudi economy is booming, but corporate regulations are complex. Businesses must comply with multiple laws and authorities, including:

Companies Law (Royal Decree No. M/132 of 2022)

Investment Law

ZATCA regulations

Frameworks of the GOSI and the Qiwa platform.

Personal Data Protection Law

Engaging lawyers who specialize in corporate matters ensures the following:

Establishing new businesses with precision and efficiency.

Drafting legally binding contracts in Arabic and English.

Sound governance to protect the interests of directors and shareholders.

Smooth interaction with the Investment Authority, Ministry of Commerce, and regulatory bodies.

Avoid costly disputes through proactive compliance with regulations.

Example: A Saudi technology firm facing penalties for late tax filings regained full compliance after we reviewed its structure, properly registered it with the ZATCA, and established a compliance schedule.

2. Our legal services for businesses in Riyadh

Business formation and licensing

We provide support and guidance to our clients throughout all stages of incorporation:

Obtaining investment licences from the Investment Authority in Riyadh for foreign investors.

Obtaining a commercial register from the Ministry of Commerce.

Drafting and certifying the articles of association and shareholder agreements.

Completing registration procedures with the Chamber of Commerce, Municipality, ZATCA, and GOSI.

Assistance in opening bank accounts and depositing capital.

Tip: You can reduce the formation time by up to 40% by submitting applications to the Investment Authority in Riyadh and the Ministry of Commerce simultaneously. Corporate Governance and Compliance

Maintaining a good corporate reputation is crucial for growth and investor confidence. Therefore, we offer the following services:

Documentation of board and shareholder resolutions and general assembly documents.

Disclosure of the ultimate beneficiary and assistance in complying with personal data protection law.

Annual renewal of commercial register licences, investment licences, and municipal licences.

Localisation audits and human resources policy harmonisation across the Qawi and Mudad platforms.

Example: We developed a compliance framework for a construction group in Riyadh. This contributed to a 70% reduction in their administrative risk.

Contracts and commercial transactions

Our lawyers draft bilingual contracts that protect your commercial interests and comply with Saudi legal requirements.

Joint venture and shareholders agreements.

Distribution, supply and franchise agreements.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, service contracts, and employment agreements.

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and intellectual property licensing agreements.

Each agreement is structured to ensure its enforceability before Saudi courts and arbitration centres.

M&A and restructuring

We provide comprehensive legal support for business growth and development:

Due diligence and risk assessment.

Share purchase agreements and capital restructuring.

Conversion between LLCs and JSC structures.

Coordination with the CMA, the Investment Authority, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOC) regarding the submission of regulatory documents.

Case study: We advised a multinational logistics provider on the merger of its Saudi branch with a local partner, completing all legal, tax and compliance work in less than five weeks.

Tax, labour and regulatory consulting

Registration with the ZATCA, submission of value-added tax returns, and compliance with electronic invoicing regulations.

Planning for job localisation and conducting workforce audits.

Drafting employment agreements and avoiding disputes.

Labour law updates and social insurance consultation.

Tip: Continuous legal monitoring of the Qiwa platform and the GOSI helps to avoid suspensions or penalties that could hinder operations.

Prevention and resolution of disputes

Our litigation and arbitration team helps businesses avoid or efficiently resolve disputes.

Pre-litigation negotiation and mediation.

Representation before Saudi commercial and labour courts.

Arbitration in accordance with the rules of the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA), the International Chamber of Commerce, or special rules.

Enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards.

Example: We resolved a dispute between shareholders worth SAR 8 million through arbitration, which helped protect our client's business continuity and reputation.

3. Our service sectors

We offer specialised expertise in the following sectors:

Construction and Engineering

Technology and communications

Real Estate and Hospitality

Healthcare and medicines

Energy and renewable energies

Retail and commercial franchises

Logistics and transport services

Each sector has its own licensing and compliance rules. Our lawyers are fully versed in how to deal with them efficiently.

4. Why us?

Riyadh-based expertise: Direct relations with Saudi authorities and regulatory bodies.

Bilingual legal team: Legal drafting in Arabic and English ensures complete clarity and enforceability.

Transparent pricing: Fixed-price packages with no hidden costs.

Integrated solutions: From incorporation to litigation – all in one place.

A track record of success: Trusted by local SME's and international investors.

5. A true success story:

A European investor in renewable energy sought to enter the Saudi market. We performed the following:

1. Obtaining an investment licence and commercial registration.

2. Development of bilingual incorporation documents and governance framework.

3. Registering the entity with the ZATCA, the GOSI, and the Qiwa platform.

4. Preparing employment agreements and compliance documents.

Outcome: The client commenced full operations within four weeks and secured its first Saudi project contract during the following quarter.

Conclusion

Running a business in Riyadh requires more than just ambition; it requires a solid legal foundation. By working with the right advisors, you can avoid risks, seize opportunities, and focus on growth while remaining fully compliant with the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.