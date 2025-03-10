Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised the Current Shareholder Of Domofen SA In A Partnership Transaction With Nuavo Holding AG

Kellerhals Carrard advised the current shareholder of Domofen SA in a partnership transaction with Nuavo Holding AG

We are thrilled to announce that our firm advised the existing shareholders of DOMOFEN SA, a company located in Courgenay, Jura, in a partnership transaction whereby Nuavo Holding AG, a Swiss-based investment Company will hold the majority of the share capital. Founded in 1999, DOMOFEN has established itself as one of Switzerland's leading companies in the manufacture of PVC windows and doors. This transaction is the result of the successful development of DOMOFEN and Nuavo's involvement will allow to accelerate the growth strategy of DOMOFEN SA and strengthen a major company of the canton of Jura.

Kellerhals Carrard advised the existing shareholders on all legal aspects of the transaction. The team was composed by Frédéric Rochat (partner, M&A) and Robin Mainetti (associate, M&A), with the participation of Serge Migy for the tax aspects. Kellerhals Carrard acted alongside the M&A advisory firm akompani SA.

We wish DOMOFEN SA every success in this new development stage!



For more information, please refer to Nuavo's official release.

