21 November 2024

Corporate Hot Topics – Updates In Jurisprudence Regarding Failure To Renew Board Members' Mandates In Swiss Corporations

Bär & Karrer

In a recent decision, the Federal Tribunal reaffirmed that if not promptly renewed, the term of company directors automatically ends.
Ticino Management, November Edition Newspaper

In a recent decision, the Federal Tribunal reaffirmed that if not promptly renewed, the term of company directors automatically ends. A significant new ruling states that decisions made at shareholders' meetings convened by directors not timely re-elected are null. Specifically, the sole director called a shareholders' meeting after their term expired, and although re-elected by the majority, a dissenting shareholder contested it and requested a special administrator. The Tribunal clarified that directors' terms do not extend beyond six months after the fiscal year ends. If they continue to act without re-election, any decisions made in such meetings are null if contested. This does not apply to the company's audit office, which remains in position until annual accounts are approved.

Rocco Rigozzi
Andrea Ziswiler
