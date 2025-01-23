European Digital Identity Wallets: A New Era Of Secure Digital Interactions

The European Commission has taken a significant step toward enhancing digital security and privacy across Europe by requesting the EU Agency for Cybersecurity

The European Commission has taken a significant step toward enhancing digital security and privacy across Europe by requesting the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) to support the certification of European Digital Identity Wallets. These wallets, set to revolutionize how individuals access public and private services, will allow users to securely identify themselves and store digital documents such as mobile driving licenses and education credentials—all from their mobile phones.

A key feature of these wallets is their ability to enhance privacy by allowing users to share only the specific information necessary for each transaction. This aligns with the Digital Identity Regulation, which came into force in May 2024 and reflects the European Union's broader commitment to digital privacy and security.

To support the implementation of this initiative, ENISA will help develop a candidate European cybersecurity certification scheme under the Cybersecurity Act. This will ensure that Digital Identity Wallets meet stringent cybersecurity standards, giving users confidence in their security.

ECOVIS ProventusLaw Recommendations

1. Prepare for Digital Identity Integration: Businesses should evaluate how European Digital Identity Wallets (EUDIW) can be incorporated into their existing systems. This will enable secure and seamless customer identity verificationand ensure compliance with EU-wide identification standards.

2. Strengthen Cybersecurity Frameworks: Align your cybersecurity practices with the forthcoming certification scheme for Digital Identity Wallets. This includes enhancing data protection measures, complying with privacy regulations, and adopting robust encryption standards for digital transactions.

3. Adopt Privacy by Design Principles: Businesses should implement privacy-by-design strategies that ensure only necessary data is shared, as agreed upon by the user. Prepare your infrastructure to minimise data sharing and enhance transparency when interacting with Digital Identity Wallets.

By taking these steps, companies can ensure a smooth transition into the era of secure digital identities while maintaining customer trust and regulatory compliance. For professional advice, do not hesitate to contact our experts.

