Best Litigation Law Firm In Riyadh | Commercial & Corporate Disputes | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

In the event of a legal dispute in the KSA, particularly in Riyadh, choosing the right law firm is crucial. Outstanding legal representation must combine experience in courtrooms and a thorough knowledge of procedures with an in-depth understanding of Saudi regulations and business culture.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is a leading litigation firm in Riyadh, providing effective legal representation based on a clear strategy, achieving the best results for both Saudi and international clients. Our approach is based on thorough preparation, precision, and cooperation with the client, ensuring that legal disputes are handled with confidence and professionalism.

Why is Riyadh the legal seat of the KSA?

Riyadh is home to the Commercial Court, the Enforcement Court, the Administrative Court (Board of Grievances), and numerous specialised judicial bodies. It is the legal and regulatory heart of the KSA, where the most important disputes in the corporate, construction and investment sectors are resolved.

With the KSA's commitment to Vision 2030, the judicial system has undergone comprehensive reforms, including full digital transformation and the creation of specialised court sections, making litigation faster, more transparent and more predictable than ever before.

Our litigation team in Riyadh is fully licensed and has extensive experience in representing clients before all levels of Saudi courts, including appeals and enforcement proceedings.

Comprehensive litigation services in Riyadh

We offer comprehensive litigation services covering all stages of dispute management, from pre-litigation advice to enforcement of judgments.

1. Commercial and corporate disputes

We represent local and multinational companies in all types of commercial litigation, including:

Breach of contract and outstanding payments.

Disputes between shareholders, partners and joint ventures.

Termination of agency and franchise cases.

Claims of misrepresentation and negligence.

Our lawyers are known for developing strategic arguments and presenting well-documented evidence, resulting in swift and satisfactory outcomes for our clients.

2. Litigation in construction and real estate cases

The booming real estate development sector in Riyadh involves frequent disputes among contractors, developers and investors. We represent all parties involved in the following cases:

Claims for delay and defects.

Payment disputes and performance bonds.

Real estate ownership and rental disputes

Interpretation and implementation of FIDIC contracts.

Thanks to our legal and technical expertise, we ensure that our arguments and defences are supported by solid, admissible documentation and expert reports.

3. Labour and employment legal actions

Employment relations in the KSA must balance compliance with the law and fairness. We assist both employers and employees in:

Claims of unfair dismissal and compensation claims.

Disputes concerning salaries, benefits, and overtime.

Breach of non-competition and confidentiality clauses.

End-of-service (EOS) settlements under Saudi labour law (updated 2024).

Our bilingual team ensures effective representation before labour courts, backed by clear documentation and solid legal arguments.

4. Administrative and governmental disputes

Our lawyers represent clients before the Administrative Court (Board of Grievances) in cases relating to the following:

Government contracts and public procurement.

Cancellation of licences and permits.

Fines and administrative penalties.

Appeals against regulatory decisions.

We combine procedural precision with professional diplomacy when interacting with government agencies. We protect our clients' rights while fully complying with Saudi law.

5. Execution and enforcement

Winning a legal case is only half the challenge; enforcement is what brings tangible success. Our enforcement department ensures that judgments and decisions are timely and legally enforced.

We handle the following:

Enforcement of Saudi judgments via the Najiz.sa platform.

Enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards under the New York Convention (1958).

Freezing bank accounts, seizing assets, and negotiating settlements.

Our extensive knowledge of the digital system of the enforcement court guarantees speed, accuracy and complete confidentiality.

Our strategic approach to litigation – how we win cases

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we believe that litigation is more than just arguing a case in court; it is a strategy, foresight, and meticulous preparation.

Our methodology includes the following:

Case comprehensive examination: Examining every legal, procedural and factual aspect. Negotiation before litigation: Seeking early settlement when necessary. Accurate drafting and presentation: Drafting strong legal memoranda in Arabic via the Najiz platform. Evidence management with expertise: Consultation with experts in forensic medicine, technology, and finance, as necessary. Focused pleading: Submitting concise and convincing arguments before judges. Quick execution: Converting judgments into actual remedies.

Every stage of our work aims to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients.

Example: Business dispute resolution

A former partner filed a legal action against a Saudi technology organization seeking indemnification of SAR 12 million for breach of an exclusivity agreement.

We identified procedural gaps in the plaintiff's action and filed a counterclaim for damages.

The Riyadh Commercial Court dismissed the original claim and ruled in favour of our client.

Our execution department covered all costs within 30 days.

Outcome: Dismissal of the original claim, winning the counterclaim, and complete protection of our client's reputation.

Why us?

1. Licensed legal representation in Saudi Arabia

Our lawyers are licensed by the Ministry of Justice to appear before all Saudi courts, including commercial, labour and administrative courts.

2. Bilingual Team of Legal Experts

We communicate fluently in both Arabic and English, serving our Saudi and international clients.

3. Transparent pricing

We offer fixed or phased pricing. No hidden costs, ensuring complete transparency for all our customers.

4. A proven track record of success across various sectors

Our firm's track record includes successes in the construction, banking, energy, real estate, and commercial dispute sectors.

5. Customer-focused service

We provide regular updates and detailed legal reports, and strategic guidance throughout the process.

Litigation landscape in Riyadh – 2025 and beyond

The litigation landscape undergoes continuous improvement under the Saudi judiciary.

Key developments include:

Complete digital transformation: Filing legal actions and holding hearings online via the Najiz.sa platform.

Filing legal actions and holding hearings online via the Najiz.sa platform. Courts of specific jurisdiction: Sections on construction, finance, and investment.

Mediation Law (2024): Binding settlements recognised as final title deeds.

Transparency: Publishing judgments without revealing the identity of judges to ensure consistency and accountability.

Speed of execution: Minimizing the time required to enforce domestic and foreign judgments.

Thanks to these improvements, Riyadh is a more efficient and stable place for dispute resolution in the Middle East.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm – Strategy, Effectiveness, and Reliability

Our philosophy is based on a solid foundation: Effective litigation is strategic in nature, not merely a reaction to events. Based on in-depth legal expertise and forward-thinking planning, we enable our clients to control risks, optimise time and effort, and achieve results that truly protect their interests.

We act as a committed legal partner, not merely a representative, ensuring that every case is handled with a sense of responsibility, high professionalism, and a clear vision.

Conclusion

