Best Litigation Services In Riyadh 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

In the heart of Riyadh, where business moves at a relentless pace, legal disputes can arise at any moment, often stemming from breaches of contract, partner disputes, or government tenders, for example. In such circumstances, timing and legal precision are crucial.

Our firm offers advanced litigation services in Riyadh, combining speed, experience, and effective strategy before various Saudi courts. We draw on our deep understanding of the law and market requirements to ensure practical and swift resolutions to disputes.

We support entrepreneurs, foreign investors, and executive management, enabling them to navigate the Saudi judicial system with confidence and efficiency.

Litigation in Riyadh – Advanced, efficient legal system

Over the past decade, Riyadh has undergone an extraordinary legal transformation. The Saudi judiciary has evolved into one of the most technologically advanced systems in the Middle East, based on transparency, digitisation and specialisation.

Key features of the Riyadh litigation system 2025:

Specialised courts: Commercial and labour courts, enforcement courts and administrative courts hear disputes by subject matter.

Digital courtrooms: Electronic submission, virtual hearings, and electronic notifications via the Najiz portal.

Enforcement courts: Sections dedicated to the urgent enforcement of judgments and arbitration awards.

Professional judiciary: Judges trained in Islamic law and modern commercial principles.

Universal agreement: Enforcement of foreign judgments and contracts under international agreements.

This update makes Riyadh an ideal destination for local and international companies seeking a quick and reliable resolution to disputes.

Our litigation services – designed to deliver results

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer comprehensive, customised litigation solutions. We focus not only on winning cases but also on achieving actionable, goal-based results as quickly as possible.

Commercial and corporate litigation

We represent our clients in all types of business disputes, including:

Breach of contract and performance issues.

Partnership, shareholder and joint venture disputes.

Agency, distribution and franchise disputes.

Failure of payment, misrepresentation, and trade-related claims.

Our commercial litigation strategies bring together procedural precision and commercial understanding. This helps us get positive results for your business continuity.

Construction and infrastructure disputes

The booming construction sector in Riyadh suffers from complex legal challenges. We represent developers, contractors, and consultants in:

Claims for delay, alteration, and defects.

Failure of payment and performance disputes.

Breach of FIDIC contracts.

Litigation between developers and subcontractors.

Combining legal advocacy with technical expertise, we resolve these disputes efficiently and maintain project momentum.

Banking and financial litigation

We represent financial institutions, investors and borrowers in:

Recovery of loans and enforcement of guarantees.

Investment and securities disputes.

Fraud, embezzlement and financial mismanagement.

Regulatory compliance and enforcement issues.

With our lawyers' extensive experience before the Financial Dispute Resolution Committees (FDRC) and Saudi enforcement courts, we ensure that all financial claims are handled efficiently and effectively.

Labour and employment cases

We represent employers and executives before labour tribunals, covering:

Unfair dismissal and compensation disputes.

Salary, overtime and end-of-service claims.

Employee misconduct and policy enforcement.

Employment and sponsorship disputes.

We aim to resolve labour disputes quickly, while maintaining compliance and reputation.

Real estate and property claims

We handle cases for developers, owners, and investors in:

Ownership and registration disputes.

Violation of sales and purchase agreements (SPAs).

Rent, eviction and compensation claims.

Construction defect and warranty disputes.

With our experts in property litigation, we ensure prompt resolution of cases by submitting accurate files and presenting evidence.

Enforcement of judgments and decisions

Winning the case is only the halfway point; ensuring its execution is what matters most. That is why we handle the following:

Enforcement of Saudi judgments and foreign decisions.

Enforcement of arbitral awards under the New York Convention (1958).

Asset trace and recovery within the KSA.

Negotiation and settlement during implementation.

Our team's experience with Saudi enforcement courts guarantees enforceable results in record time.

What makes our litigation services stand out?

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we handle every dispute with the same fundamental principles: Speed, strategy, and effectiveness.

Speed – Reducing delays

We adopt digital filing systems and communicate effectively with court registries to avoid unnecessary delays. Our goal is to deliver justice on time.

Strategy – Smart Legal Planning

Every case begins with a detailed legal and commercial assessment. We identify the strongest legal grounds, anticipate opposing tactics, and develop a clear roadmap for success.

Effectiveness – Actionable results

Our work does not end with winning the case. We ensure that judgments and awards are enforced and collected in full, protecting your financial and operational interests.

Example: Trade dispute resolution promptly

A Riyadh-based logistics organisation was involved in a claim of SAR 8 million by a foreign client for alleged breach of terms of service.

We conducted a rapid internal review and filed a counterclaim within 10 days.

We used the Najiz portal for applications and appointment scheduling.

The Commercial Court dismissed the claim and awarded our client full legal costs.

The enforcement procedures were completed within six weeks.

Outcome: Fast, cost-effective, and actionable wins – achieved without disrupting workflow.

Why us?

1. Licensed representation in all Saudi courts

We are licensed to represent clients before all commercial, labour, administrative and enforcement courts.

2. Bilingual lawyers with multiple judicial mandates

Our team works seamlessly in both Arabic and English, serving Saudi and international clients.

3. Transparent pricing:

We offer fixed or phased pricing, ensuring financial clarity and no hidden costs.

4. A track record of achievements

Our lawyers have successfully represented clients in the construction, finance, energy, real estate and trade sectors.

5. Customer-centric service

We focus on delivering tailored legal strategies that reflect each client's priorities and risk tolerance.

The Future of Litigation in Riyadh – 2025 and Beyond

The legal system in the KSA is rapidly evolving towards greater efficiency and accessibility:

Digital transformation: Full e-litigation through the Najiz portal and virtual courtroom platforms.

Mediation Law 2024: Enforceable mediation settlements incorporated into court proceedings.

Judicial section: dedicated to disputes in the construction, energy and finance sectors.

Transparency and reporting: Courts now publish redacted decisions, enhancing legal predictability.

Cross-border cooperation: Faster recognition of Gulf and foreign court rulings.

These reforms ensure that Riyadh remains a regional hub for the swift and fair resolution of disputes.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm – Your partner for fast, strategic, and effective outcomes

Litigation in Riyadh is no longer lengthy or unpredictable. With the right legal team, disputes can be resolved quickly, strategically, and with effective results.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we combine courtroom experience with modern tools of efficiency to achieve results that protect your business, your money, and your brand reputation.

Conclusion

As you face legal challenges, choose a law firm that values your time, understands your goals, and strives for your success.

