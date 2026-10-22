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22 October 2026

Saudi Arabia To Join The Madrid System

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Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

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As of 8 October 2026, Saudi Arabia will join the Madrid System, following the deposit of its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol on 8 July 2026.
Saudi Arabia Intellectual Property
Marketing Inventa

As of 8 October 2026, Saudi Arabia will join the Madrid System, following the deposit of its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol on 8 July 2026.

From this date, trademark owners will be able to designate Saudi Arabia through a single international application. This accession expands the Madrid System to 117 members.

This development simplifies international trademark protection and strengthens brand protection opportunities for businesses seeking coverage in Saudi Arabia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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