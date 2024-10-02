KSA | New Customs Services Fee Structure

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) of Saudi Arabia has issued a new decision regarding the Fee Rules on Customs Services Provided at Customs Ports. This decision includes updates on the fees applicable to customs services offered by ZATCA.

Effective date: The decision shall be implemented on 6 October 2024.

The key updates regarding customs service fees include:

Waiving of export shipment related fees, including customs declaration processing, land port loading services, x-ray inspection, customs data exchange, and other applicable export charges. New fee structure for import calculations: Under the new structure, import fees will be based on 0.15% of the value of imported goods, including insurance and shipping, with a minimum of SAR 15 and a maximum of SAR 500. Additionally, a special cap of SAR 130 will be applicable for shipments exempt from customs duties. Customs fee for low value shipments (up to SAR 1,000) purchased by individuals through online channels will be capped at SAR 15.

These new measures are designed to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi exports and improve transparency for importers and exporters, especially within SMEs.

The new fee structure also ensures that there will be no additional cost burdens on importers, while unifying the fee calculation mechanism across land, sea, and airports.

This initiative supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 goal of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub.

To know more, read the full announcement here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.