Best Corporate Law Firm In Riyadh 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Riyadh represents the economic transformation hub of the KSA, where vital sectors — including technology, construction, logistics and finance — are experiencing rapid growth supported by Vision 2030. In light of this development, organisations today require trusted legal partners who can efficiently understand and navigate Saudi regulations.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is proud of its position among the best corporate law firms in Riyadh, where we provide strategic, disciplined and compliant legal solutions. We provide our local and international clients with legal support that helps protect and develop their businesses. Our goal is to enable your organisations to operate safely, expand with confidence, and achieve sustainable growth in the KSA.

Why do businesses in Riyadh need expert legal advisors?

The Saudi market is characterised by openness, rapid development and careful regulation. With the application of the Companies Law (Royal Decree M/132 of 2022), the Investment Law, and increasing compliance frameworks at the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, General Authority of Zakat and Tax (ZATCA), and General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), companies shall deal accurately with various legal aspects.

A reliable law firm in Riyadh guarantees the following:

Full legal compliance, from business formation to day-to-day operations.

Protection against risks through carefully drafted and enforceable contracts.

Seamless interaction with government agencies and digital platforms.

Effective governance protects board members and shareholders.

Quick resolution of disputes without impacting business continuity.

Example: A multinational engineering group faced delays in obtaining a licence from the Ministry of Investment (MISA) due to incomplete company documentation. Our team in Riyadh restructured the application, coordinated with both the MISA and the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), and obtained final approval within ten working days.

Our legal services for businesses

Business formation and licensing

We handle all aspects of establishing new businesses under the Saudi law and ensure compliance with regulations from the outset.

Investment licence applications from the MISA.

Obtaining a commercial register via the MOCI and Industry portal.

Drafting bilingual memoranda of association and shareholders' agreements.

Registration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, municipalities, the Zakat and Income Authority, social insurance, and the Qawi platform.

Assistance in opening bank accounts and depositing capital.

Tip: Coordinating applications to the MISA and the Ministry of Trade and Industry simultaneously reduces the establishment period by approximately 40%.

Corporate governance and legal compliance

Maintaining a good legal reputation is essential for credibility and growth. Therefore, we offer the following services:

Resolutions of the Board of Directors and shareholders, and documents of the Annual General Meetings.

Submission of final beneficiary register files and compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).

Renewal of annual licences for the Companies Registry, the Capital Market Regulatory Authority, and the Municipality.

Saudisation and human resources compliance audits through Qawi and Mudad platforms.

Example: We applied a governance policy for a client in the manufacturing sector in Riyadh, which resulted in limited audit observations and enhanced investor confidence.

Contracts and commercial transactions

Our lawyers draft and negotiate bilingual contracts that protect your commercial interests and comply with Saudi law.

Joint venture agreements and shareholders.

Supply, agency, and distribution agreements.

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreements, concessions, and services.

Employment agreements and NDAs.

Each agreement is designed to be enforceable before Saudi courts and arbitration institutions.

M&A and restructuring

We guide you through M&A and restructuring with strategic precision, leading to confident business growth.

Legal and financial due diligence.

Share purchase agreements (SPAs) and joint venture (JV) documents.

Conversion of entities and capital increase.

Submitting regulatory filings to the MOC, the MISA, and the CMA.

Example: We represented a construction group in Riyadh during a cross-border merger with an Emirati investor, ensuring smooth compliance with laws and protection of minority shareholders' rights.

Tax and regulatory consultancy

We assist our clients to comply with ZATCA regulations, VAT registration, and e-invoicing, ensuring full tax efficiency and compliance with Saudi financial regulations:

Corporate tax planning for foreign entities and joint ventures.

Providing tax advice and support with filing tax returns.

Legal reviews of accounting practices to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Dispute resolution and risk management

Our litigation and arbitration team protects your business interests through proactive risk prevention and robust representation.

Mediation, negotiation and settlement in the event of breach of contracts.

Representation before Saudi commercial and labour courts.

Arbitration under the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and other frameworks.

Enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards.

Example: We successfully resolved a multi-million riyal dispute between shareholders through arbitration, helping to maintain business continuity and prevent reputational damage.

Our service sectors

We support our clients across a wide range of sectors, including:

Construction and Engineering

Technology and communications

Energy and renewable energies

Real Estate and Hospitality

Healthcare and medicines

Finance and Investment

Retail and commercial franchises

Our expertise across various industries enables us to design legal strategies customized to each client's operational and regulatory realities.

Why us?

Experience in Riyadh: In-depth knowledge of local procedures and authorities.

Global perspective: Supporting multinational clients in regional operations.

Bilingual legal team: Drafting in both Arabic and English ensures clarity and enforceability.

Transparent pricing: Fixed packages. No hidden costs.

Comprehensive service: From incorporation to litigation – all in one place.

Client Success Story

A foreign investment organization sought to establish a holding company in Riyadh. We performed the following:

Obtaining a licence from the MISA and the commercial register. Drafting the articles of association and governance framework. Registering with the ZATCA, the GOSI, and the Qawi platform. We have established a compliance schedule for renovations and inspections.

Outcome: Our client's organization was fully operational within six weeks, fully compliant with Saudi regulations and poised for rapid regional growth.

Conclusion

In a fast-advancing Saudi business environment where competition continuously grows, having a solid legal foundation is key to real success. With a legal partner that brings together legal wisdom, commercial insight and regulatory precision, your business will not only stay compliant—it will thrive.

