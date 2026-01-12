Best Corporate Law Firm In KSA2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

With the rapid growth of the Saudi business sector, selecting the right legal partner is crucial to a business's success. With the expansion of foreign investment and regulatory reforms driven by Vision 2030, businesses must navigate a complex ecosystem of corporate, labour, tax and data protection laws. Sadany & Partners Law Firm is a prominent corporate law firm in the KSA. Local and international organisations rely on us for accurate, effective, and strategic legal support.

Why it's important to have a strong legal partner in the KSA

The corporate legal framework in the KSA is undergoing significant development, more so than ever before. New legislation, such as the Companies Law (Royal Decree M/132 of 2022), the Investment Law, and the Personal Data Protection Law, continues to reshape the way businesses operate. This makes compliance, governance and contractual integrity vital elements for the continued success of any institution.

A corporate law firm guarantees the following:

That your business meets all the requirements of the Ministry of Investment, the Companies Law, the Income Tax Law, the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), and the Qiwa platform.

Maintaining transparent governance and risk management systems.

Avoiding penalties, delays, and licence suspensions through proactive compliance.

Gaining credibility with investors, banks and regulators.

Providing prompt and strategic solutions to resolve disputes as they arise.

Example: A regional construction organisation with challenges in fulfilling its contracts hired our firm. We restructured its agreements, introduced arbitration clauses compliant with Saudi law, and successfully recovered overdue payments, restoring operational stability.

Comprehensive corporate legal services

Business formation and licensing

We establish and register all types of companies under Saudi law, ensuring a fast and reliable incorporation process.

Choosing the legal form (limited liability company, public limited company, branch, or regional office).

Investment licence applications with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour.

Commercial register and membership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Registration with municipalities, the Zakat and Income Authority, social insurance, and the Qawi platform.

Drafting bilingual articles of association and shareholder agreements.

Tip: Coordination of documentation between the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Trade and Industry prevents duplication and speeds up the approval process by up to 30%.

Corporate Governance and Compliance

Our lawyers develop governance frameworks that protect board members and shareholders while ensuring seamless compliance with regulatory requirements.

Documentation of board and shareholder meetings.

End-user registration files and compliance with personal data protection law.

Annual renewals of commercial register licences and Ministry of Investment licences.

Monitoring Saudi residency quotas and labour law audits.

Example: We assisted a Riyadh-based manufacturing firm in streamlining compliance procedures across multiple factories. By consolidating all filing deadlines into a single corporate calendar, we helped them avoid penalties and delays.

Contracts and commercial transactions

We draft, review and negotiate bilingual contracts that comply with Saudi commercial practices and are enforceable under local law.

Supply, agency, distribution and service agreements.

JV agreements and joint stock companies.

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts.

Franchise and licensing agreements.

NDAs and employment agreements.

We tailor each document to the client's sector – whether it be construction, energy, technology, real estate, or finance – to ensure clarity and minimise risk.

M&A and restructuring.

Our team of experienced professionals provides comprehensive support to clients, including due diligence and regulatory approvals.

Legal and financial due diligence.

SPAs and M&A documents.

Conversion between LLCs and JSC structures.

Capital increases, mergers and divisions.

Liaising with the Ministry of Commerce (MoC), the Ministry of Investment (MoI), and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for listed entities.

Case study: We represented a Saudi family group in acquiring a minority stake in an energy start-up, drafting shareholder protection provisions, and obtaining approvals within five weeks.

International Consultancy and Foreign Investment

We support international businesses entering Saudi Arabia and Saudi entities expanding abroad.

Structure of foreign investment mechanisms and licences.

Planning for double taxation and repatriation of profits.

Coordinating with foreign legal advisers on multidisciplinary matters.

Protecting trademarks and intellectual property across borders.

Example: An EU logistics organisation launched its operations in the KSA through our firm and obtained full foreign ownership and tax compliance within six weeks.

Dispute Resolution and Legal Representation

Our corporate affairs team works closely with the litigation department to manage disputes effectively and ensure business continuity.

Mediation and settlement negotiations.

Representation before Saudi commercial courts and arbitration bodies.

Enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards.

Risk assessment before the emergence of disputes and contract restructuring.

Our service sectors

We provide customized legal support to our clients in the following sectors:

Construction and Engineering

Energy and renewable energy

Real Estate and Hospitality

Technology and communications

Healthcare and medicines

Private financing and investment

Retail and commercial franchises

Our deep knowledge of Saudi regulatory bodies enables us to anticipate issues before they arise, ensuring business continuity.

Why us?

Local insight + global perspective: Our Riyadh lawyers are fluent in Arabic and English, and have experience in GCC and international transactions.

We offer comprehensive services: Corporate, tax, employment, commercial litigation, and arbitration, all under one roof.

Clear pricing structure: Fixed-fee packages for setup and renewal, and transparent hourly rates for complex issues.

Proactive compliance management: Annual schedules and immediate renewal tracking.

Customer-centric approach: Strategic solutions that balance legal precision with business objectives.

Client Success Story

A Saudi tech group preparing for regional expansion sought comprehensive institutional support. We performed the following:

Reorganising and transforming its subsidiaries into a single holding company. Formulating governance policies and board charters in both Arabic and English. Registration of new entities in the UAE and Egypt for cross-border operations. Negotiating service and licensing agreements with international partners.

Outcome: Our client achieved seamless regional integration and readiness to bring in investors within three months.

Conclusion

In a fast-moving State, businesses need a legal partner that can keep pace and enhance that momentum with precision and expertise. We combine deep local knowledge with a broad international perspective to deliver legal solutions that protect your business and propel it to new heights.

Whether you are establishing a new business, expanding your operations, or restructuring your company, choosing a reliable law firm is a crucial move. You deserve a firm that is trusted by major corporations and capable of making a difference.

Contact us today to receive support from a leading corporate law firm in Saudi Arabia. Our legal expertise will help you achieve continuous growth and future success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.