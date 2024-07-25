Bilingual Anti-Cyber Crime Law In Saudi Arabia 2024

The digital age has brought immense opportunity, but also a surge in cybercrime. Saudi Arabia, a nation rapidly embracing technology, recognizes this challenge.

The digital age has brought immense opportunity, but also a surge in cybercrime. Saudi Arabia, a nation rapidly embracing technology, recognizes this challenge. To protect its citizens and businesses online, the Kingdom has implemented a robust Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

This blog dives deep into the intricacies of Saudi Arabia's Anti-Cyber Crime Law. We'll explore what constitutes a cybercrime under the law, the potential penalties for offenders, and the measures taken to ensure online safety for users in the Kingdom. We'll also discuss strategies to safeguard yourself from falling victim to cybercrime.

Whether you live and work in Saudi Arabia, or conduct business with Saudi companies or individuals, understanding the Anti-Cyber Crime Law is crucial.

نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية

1428 هـ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

مرسوم ملكي رقم م/17 بتاريخ 8 / 3 / 1428

بعون الله تعالى

نحن عبد الله بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

ملك المملكة العربية السعودية

بناء على المادة (السبعين) من النظام الأساسي للحكم، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩٠) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ٨ / ١٤١٢ هـ.

وبناء على المادة (العشرين) من نظام مجلس الوزراء، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/١٣) وتاريخ ٣ / ٣ / ١٤١٤ هـ.

وبناء على المادة (الثامنة عشرة) من نظام مجلس الشورى، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩١) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ٨ / ١٤١٢ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الشورى رقم (٦٨ /٤٣) وتاريخ ١٦ / ٩ / ١٤٢٧ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (٧٩) وتاريخ ٧ / ٣ / ١٤٢٨ هـ.

رسمنا بما هو آت:

أولًا: الموافقة على نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية، بالصيغة المرافقة.

ثانيًا: على سمو نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والوزراء – كل فيما يخصه – تنفيذ مرسومنا هذا.

عبد الله بن عبد العزيز

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 79 بتاريخ 7 / 3 / 1428

إن مجلس الوزراء

بعد الاطلاع على المعاملة الواردة من ديوان رئاسة مجلس الوزراء برقم ٤٧٦٧٥/ب وتاريخ ٢٤ / ١٠ / ١٤٢٧ هـ، المشتملة على خطاب معالي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات رقم ٢٣٠ وتاريخ ٢٢ / ٤ / ١٤٢٦ هـ، في شأن مشروع نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية.

وبعد الاطلاع على المحضرين رقم (٤١١) وتاريخ ٢٩ / ١١ / ١٤٢٦ هـ، ورقم (٥٠٩) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ١٢ / ١٤٢٧ هـ، المعدين في هيئة الخبراء.

وبعد النظر في قرار مجلس الشورى رقم (٦٨ / ٤٣) وتاريخ ١٦ / ٩ / ١٤٢٧ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على توصية اللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء رقم (٥٠) وتاريخ ١٧ / ١ / ١٤٢٨ هـ.

يقرر

الموافقة على نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية، بالصيغة المرافقة.

وقد أعد مشروع مرسوم ملكي بذلك، صيغته مرافقة لهذا.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء

Anti-Cyber Crime Law

Royal Decree No. M/17

March 27, 2007

نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية

Anti-Cyber Crime Law

المادة الأولى

يقصد بالألفاظ والعبارات الآتية - أينما وردت في هذا النظام - المعاني المبينة أمامها ما لم يقتض السياق خلاف ذلك:

الشخص : أي شخص ذي صفة طبيعية أو اعتبارية ، عامة أو خاصة .

النظام المعلوماتي : مجموعة برامج وأدوات معدة لمعالجة البيانات وإدارتها، وتشمل الحاسبات الآلية .

الشبكة المعلوماتية : ارتباط بين أكثر من حاسب آلي أو نظام معلوماتي للحصول على البيانات وتبادلها، مثل الشبكات الخاصة والعامة والشبكة العالمية (الإنترنت) .

البيانات : المعلومات، أو الأوامر، أو الرسائل، أو الأصوات، أو الصور التي تعد، أو التي سبق إعدادها، لاستخدامها في الحاسب الآلي ، وكل ما يمكن تخزينه، ومعالجته، ونقله، وإنشاؤه بوساطة الحاسب الآلي ، كالأرقام والحروف والرموز وغيرها.

برامج الحاسب الآلي : مجموعة من الأوامر، والبيانات التي تتضمن توجيهات أو تطبيقات حين تشغيلها في الحاسب الآلي ، أو شبكات الحاسب الآلي ، وتقوم بأداء الوظيفة المطلوبة.

الحاسب الآلي : أي جهاز إلكتروني ثابت أو منقول سلكي أو لا سلكي يحتوي على نظام معالجة البيانات، أو تخزينها، أو إرسالها، أو استقبالها، أو تصفحها ، يؤدي وظائف محددة بحسب البرامج ، والأوامر المعطاة له. الدخول غير المشروع : دخول شخص بطريقة متعمدة إلى حاسب آلي ، أو موقع إلكتروني أو نظام معلوماتي ، أو شبكة حاسبات آلية غير مصرح لذلك الشخص بالدخول إليها. الجريمة المعلوماتية : أي فعل يرتكب متضمنًا استخدام الحاسب الآلي أو الشبكة المعلوماتية بالمخالفة لأحكام هذا النظام. الموقع الإلكتروني : مكان إتاحة البيانات على الشبكة المعلوماتية من خلال عنوان محدد. الالتقاط : مشاهدة البيانات ، أو الحصول عليها دون مسوغ نظامي صحيح .

Article 1

In this Law, the following terms shall have the meanings assigned thereto, unless the context requires otherwise:

Person: Any natural or corporate person, whether public or private. Information System: A set of programs and devices designed to manage and process data, including computers. Information Network: An interconnection of more than one computer or information system to obtain and exchange data, e. g. Local Area Network (LAN), Wide Area Network (WAN), and the World Wide Web (Internet). Data: Information, commands, messages, voices, or images which are prepared or have been prepared for use in computers. This includes data which can be saved, processed, transmitted, or constructed by computers, such as numbers, letters, symbols, etc. Computer Programs: A set of commands and data which contain instructions or applications when run on computers or computer networks and perform required functions. Computer: Any electronic device whether movable or fixed, wired or wireless, which is equipped with a system to process, store, transmit, receive, or browse data, and which performs specific functions according to programs and commands. Unauthorized Access: The deliberate, unauthorized access of any person to computers, web sites, information systems, or computer networks. Cyber Crime: Any act which involves the use of computers or information networks, in violation of the provisions of this Law. Web Site: A site providing data on an information network through a specific Uniform Resource Locator (URL). Reception: Illegally viewing or obtaining data.

المادة الثانية

يهدف هذا النظام إلى الحد من وقوع جرائم المعلوماتية ، وذلك بتحديد هذه الجرائم والعقوبات المقررة لكل منها ، وبما يؤدي إلى ما يأتي :

المساعدة على تحقيق الأمن المعلوماتي. حفظ الحقوق المترتبة على الاستخدام المشروع للحاسبات الآلية والشبكات المعلوماتية . حماية المصلحة العامة ، والأخلاق، والآداب العامة . حماية الاقتصاد الوطني.

Article 2

This Law aims at combating cybercrimes by identifying such crimes and determining their punishments to ensure the following:

Enhancing information security. Protecting rights pertaining to the legitimate use of computers and information networks. Protecting public interest, morals, and common values. Protecting the national economy.

المادة الثالثة

يعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على سنة وبغرامة لا تزيد على خمسمائة ألف ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين ؛ كلُّ شخص يرتكب أيًا من الجرائم المعلوماتية الآتية:

التنصت على ما هو مرسل عن طريق الشبكة المعلوماتية أو أحد أجهزة الحاسب الآلي - دون مسوغ نظامي صحيح - أو التقاطه أو اعتراضه. الدخول غير المشروع لتهديد شخص أو ابتزازه ؛ لحمله على القيام بفعل أو الامتناع عنه، ولو كان القيام بهذا الفعل أو الامتناع عنه مشروعًا . الدخول غير المشروع إلى موقع إلكتروني ، أو الدخول إلى موقع الكتروني لتغيير تصاميم هذا الموقع، أو إتلافه، أو تعديله، أو شغل عنوانه. المساس بالحياة الخاصة عن طريق إساءة استخدام الهواتف النقالة المزودة بالكاميرا، أو ما في حكمها . التشهير بالآخرين ، وإلحاق الضرر بهم ، عبر وسائل تقنيات المعلومات المختلفة .

Article 3

Any person who commits any of the following cybercrimes shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding 500,000 riyals, or either penalty:

Spying on, or interception or reception of data transmitted through an information network or a computer without legitimate authorization. Unauthorized access with the intention of threatening or blackmailing any person to compel him to take or refrain from taking an action, be it lawful or unlawful. Unauthorized access to a web site, or hacking a web site to change its design, destroy or modify it, or occupy its URL. Invasion of privacy through the misuse of camera-equipped mobile phones and the like. Defamation and infliction of damage upon others through the use of various information technology devices.

ا لمادة الرابعة

يعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على ثلاث سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على مليوني ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين؛ كل شخص يرتكب أيًا من الجرائم المعلوماتية الآتية:

الاستيلاء لنفسه أو لغيره على مال منقول أو على سند ، أو توقيع هذا السند ، وذلك عن طريق الاحتيال، أو اتخاذ اسم كاذب، أو انتحال صفة غير صحيحة .

الوصول - دون مسوغ نظامي صحيح - إلى بيانات بنكية ، أو ائتمانية، أو بيانات متعلقة بملكية أوراق مالية للحصول على بيانات ، أو معلومات، أو أموال، أو ما تتيحه من خدمات.

Article 4

Any person who commits any of the following cybercrimes shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding 2,000,000 riyals, or either penalty:

Acquisition of movable property or bonds for oneself or others or signing such bonds through fraud or the use of a false name or identity.

Illegal access to bank or credit data, or data pertaining to the ownership of securities with the intention of obtaining data, information, funds, or services offered.

المادة الخامسة

يعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على أربع سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين؛ كل شخص يرتكب أيًا من الجرائم المعلوماتية الآتية:

الدخول غير المشروع لإلغاء بيانات خاصة، أو حذفها، أو تدميرها، أو تسريبها، أو إتلافها أو تغييرها، أو إعادة نشرها.

إيقاف الشبكة المعلوماتية عن العمل، أو تعطيلها، أو تدمير، أو مسح البرامج، أو البيانات الموجودة، أو المستخدمة فيها، أو حذفها، أو تسريبها، أو إتلافها، أو تعديلها.

إعاقة الوصول إلى الخدمة، أو تشويشها، أو تعطيلها، بأي وسيلة كانت.

Article 5

Any person who commits any of the following cybercrimes shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding four years and a fine not exceeding 3,000,000 riyals, or either penalty:

Unauthorized access with the intention of canceling, deleting, destroying, leaking, damaging, altering, or redistributing private data.

Causing an information network to halt or breakdown, or destroying, deleting, leaking, damaging, or altering existing or used programs or data.

Obstructing access to, distorting, or causing the breakdown of services by any means.

المادة السادسة

يعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على خمس سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين كلُّ شخص يرتكب أيًّا من الجرائم المعلوماتية الآتية:

إنتاج ما من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام ، او القيم الدينية، أو الآداب العامة ، أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة، أو إعداده ، أو إرساله، أو تخزينه عن طريق الشبكة المعلوماتية ، أو أحد أجهزة الحاسب الآلي .

إنشاء موقع على الشبكة المعلوماتية ، أو أحد أجهزة الحاسب الآلي أو نشره ، للاتجار في الجنس البشري، أو تسهيل التعامل به.

إنشاء المواد والبيانات المتعلقة بالشبكات الإباحية، أو أنشطة الميسر المخلة بالآداب العامة أو نشرها أو ترويجها.

إنشاء موقع على الشبكة المعلوماتية ، أو أحد أجهزة الحاسب الآلي أو نشره ، للاتجار بالمخدرات، أو المؤثرات العقلية، أو ترويجها، أو طرق تعاطيها، أو تسهيل التعامل بها.

تعديلات المادة

Article 6

Any person who commits any of the following cybercrimes shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years and a fine not exceeding 3,000,000 riyals, or either penalty:

1. The production, preparation, transmission, or storage of material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, or privacy, through an information network or computer.

2. The construction or publication of a web site on an information network or computer to promote or facilitate human trafficking.

3. The preparation, publication, or promotion of material for pornographic networks or gambling activities which violates public morals.

4. The construction or publication of a web site on an information network or computer to trade, distribute, demonstrate methods of use, or facilitate dealing in narcotic and psychotropic drugs.

المادة السابعة

يعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على عشر سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على خمسة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين كلُّ شخص يرتكب أيًّا من الجرائم المعلوماتية الآتية :

إنشاء موقع لمنظمات إرهابية على الشبكة المعلوماتية ، أو أحد أجهزة الحاسب الآلي أو نشره؛ لتسهيل الاتصال بقيادات تلك المنظمات، أو أي من أعضائها أو ترويج أفكارها أو تمويلها، أو نشر كيفية تصنيع الأجهزة الحارقة، أو المتفجرات، أو أي أداة تستخدم في الأعمال الإرهابية . الدخول غير المشروع إلى موقع إلكتروني ، أو نظام معلوماتي مباشرة، أو عن طريق الشبكة المعلوماتية ، أو أحد أجهزة الحاسب الآلي للحصول على بيانات تمس الأمن الداخلي أو الخارجي للدولة، أو اقتصادها الوطني .

Article 7

Any person who commits any of the following cybercrimes shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years and a fine not exceeding 5,000,000 riyals, or either penalty:

Establishing or publicizing a web site on an information network or computer for terrorist organizations to facilitate communication with the leaders or members of such organizations, finance them, promote their ideologies, publicize methods of making incendiary devices or explosives, or any other means used in terrorist activities. Unauthorized access to a web site or information system directly, or through an information network or computer to obtain data that threatens the internal or external security of the State or its national economy.

المادة الثامنة

لا تقل عقوبة السجن أو الغرامة عن نصف حدها الأعلى إذا اقترنت الجريمة بأي من الحالات الآتية:

ارتكاب الجاني الجريمة من خلال عصابة منظمة . شغل الجاني وظيفة عامة ، واتصال الجريمة بهذه الوظيفة، أو ارتكابه الجريمة مستغلًا سلطاته أو نفوذه. التغرير بالقُصَّر ومن في حكمهم، واستغلالهم . صدور أحكام محلية أو أجنبية سابقة بالإدانة بحق الجاني في جرائم مماثلة.

Article 8

The imprisonment and the fine may not be less than half the maximum if the crime is coupled with any of the following:

The crime is perpetrated through organized crime. The offender holds a public office and the crime perpetrated is related to this office, or the offender perpetrates the crime using his power or influence. The luring and exploitation of minors and the like. The offender has been previously convicted of similar crimes within or outside the Kingdom.

المادة التاسعة

يعاقب كل من حرَّض غيره، أو ساعده، أو اتفق معه على ارتكاب أيٍّ من الجرائم المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام ؛ إذا وقعت الجريمة بناء على هذا التحريض، أو المساعدة، أو الاتفاق، بما لا يتجاوز الحد الأعلى للعقوبة المقررة لها ، ويعاقب بما لا يتجاوز نصف الحد الأعلى للعقوبة المقررة لها إذا لم تقع الجريمة الأصلية.

Article 9

Any person who incites, assists, or collaborates with others to commit any of the crimes stipulated in this Law shall be subject to a punishment not exceeding the maximum punishment prescribed for such crimes, if the crime is committed as a result of said incitement, assistance, or collaboration, and he shall be subject to a punishment not exceeding half the maximum prescribed punishment if the intended crime is not committed.

المادة العاشرة

يعاقب كل من شرع في القيام بأي من الجرائم المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام بما لا يتجاوز نصف الحد الأعلى للعقوبة المقررة .

Article 10

Any person who attempts to commit any of the crimes stipulated in this Law shall be subject to a punishment not exceeding half the maximum punishment prescribed for said crimes.

المادة الحادية عشرة

للمحكمة المختصة أن تعفي من هذه العقوبات كل من يبادر من الجناة بإبلاغ السلطة المختصة بالجريمة قبل العلم بها وقبل وقوع الضرر، وإن كان الإبلاغ بعد العلم بالجريمة تعين للإعفاء أن يكون من شأن الإبلاغ ضبط باقي الجناة في حال تعددهم، أو الأدوات المستخدمة في الجريمة.

Article 11

The competent court may exempt any offender from such punishments if he

informs the competent authority of the crime prior to its discovery and prior to the infliction of damage. If the culprit informs the competent authority after the occurrence of the crime, the exemption from punishment shall be granted if the information he provides eventually leads to the arrest of other culprits (if any) or the seizure of the means used in the commission of the crime.

المادة الثانية عشرة

لا يخل تطبيق هذا النظام بالأحكام الواردة في الأنظمة ذات العلاقة وخاصة ما يتعلق بحقوق الملكية الفكرية ، والاتفاقيات الدولية ذات الصلة التي تكون المملكة طرفًا فيها.

Article 12

Application of this Law shall not prejudice the provisions of relevant laws, especially those pertaining to intellectual property rights, or relevant international agreements to which the Kingdom is party.

المادة الثالثة عشرة

مع عدم الإخلال بحقوق حسني النية ، يجوز الحكم بمصادرة الأجهزة، أو البرامج، أو الوسائل المستخدمة في ارتكاب أي من الجرائم المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام، أو الأموال المحصلة منها . كما يجوز الحكم بإغلاق الموقع الإلكتروني ، أو مكان تقديم الخدمة إغلاقًا نهائيًّا أو مؤقتًا متى كان مصدرًا لارتكاب أي من هذه الجرائم ، وكانت الجريمة قد ارتكبت بعلم مالكه.

Article 13

Without prejudice to the rights of bona fide persons, equipment, software, and means used in perpetrating any of the crimes stipulated in this Law or the proceeds generated therefrom may be confiscated. In addition, the web site or venue where the service is provided may be shut down permanently or temporarily if it is the source for perpetrating the crime and the crime is committed with the owner's knowledge.

المادة الرابعة عشرة

تتولى هيئة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات وفقًا لاختصاصها تقديم الدعم والمساندة الفنية للجهات الأمنية المختصة خلال مراحل ضبط هذه الجرائم والتحقيق فيها وأثناء المحاكمة .

Article 14

The Communications and Information Technology Commission, pursuant to its powers, shall provide assistance and technical support to competent security agencies during the investigation of such crimes and during trial.

المادة الخامسة عشرة

تتولى هيئة التحقيق والادعاء العام التحقيق والادعاء في الجرائم الواردة في هذا النظام.

Article 15

The Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution shall carry out the investigation and prosecution of the crimes stipulated in this Law.

المادة السادسة عشرة

ينشر هذا النظام في الجريدة الرسمية ويعمل به بعد (مائة وعشرين) يومًا من تاريخ نشره.

Article 16

This Law shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall enter into force 120 days after the date of publication

