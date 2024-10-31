UPCOMING WEBINAR: KSA Personal Data Protection Law Explained: Building Compliance Frameworks And Implementation Tips
Droua al Amal
The Firm provides professional advisory, consultancy and implementation services in relation to compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law in KSA, UAE and other GCC countries.
Join Droua al Amal for their upcoming webinar.
Worldwide
Privacy
Date: 04 December 2024
Time: 1:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
The webinar will cover the following topics:
(1) A brief outline of the KSA Personal Data Protection Law
(2) Building a Compliance Framework
(3) Practical Implementation Tips
(4) Compliance and Enforcement in other jurisdictions