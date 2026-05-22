A Case Study | Building Resilience Against Operational Disruption

Challenged with an evolving regulatory environment and heightened regional risk context, a major government-owned organization faced increasing expectations from its board, regulators, and stakeholders to demonstrate operational readiness, continuity of critical services, and structured crisis response capabilities aligned with national priorities.

Ankura was engaged to design, implement, and operationalize a comprehensive resiliency framework, supported by modern technology tools and grounded in practical execution — delivering a robust, integrated approach to governance, risk, and resilience.

Ankura’s Role

Since 2022, Ankura has supported the organization through a multi-phased engagement to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive resiliency framework, including the policies and procedures required for effective operational risk management.Identified as a high-priority initiative with active sponsorship, the program was positioned as a strategic enabler of continuity, compliance, and stakeholder confidence.

Ankura worked closely with executive leadership, operational teams, and support functions to co-develop practical, fit-for-purpose solutions that could be embedded into day-to-day operations and scaled as the project continued to grow.

Approach and Key Workstreams

Design and Implementation of a Resiliency Framework

Ankura led the design and implementation of a comprehensive resiliency framework tailored to the organization’s scale, asset mix, and risk profile.This included defining governance structures, roles and responsibilities, and core processes for preparedness, response, and recovery across the enterprise.

The framework, built to align with leading practice in Business Continuity Management (BCM), Information Technology Disaster Recovery (ITDR), Emergency and Crisis Management, and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), provides a unified structure for managing disruption and protecting operational continuity.

Cloud-Based Resiliency Planning Platform

To enable consistency, visibility, and scalability, Ankura implemented a cloud-based, software-as-a-software (SaaS) platform for resiliency planning.Through this platform, the team developed:

An organization-wide Emergency Operations Plan (EOP)

Department-level Business Continuity Plans (BCPs)

Application-specific Technology Disaster Recovery Plans (TDRPs)

The platform provided a single source of truth for plans, roles, contact information, and recovery procedures, supporting faster activation and a more coordinated response in the event of disruption.

BCM

Ankura supported the organization with current state assessments, business impact analysis, and the development of business continuity plans across key functions.This ensured that critical processes, dependencies, and recovery time objectives were clearly understood and documented.

Simulations and exercises were incorporated to validate assumptions, test plans, and build confidence among leadership and operational teams in their ability to respond effectively during a crisis.

ITDR

Recognizing that technology is fundamental to any recovery effort, Ankura helped define ITDR requirements that aligned directly with business continuity priorities. This included documenting disaster recovery plans to support rapid restoration of key systems following an incident.

Emergency and Crisis Management

Ankura implemented purpose-built crisis management capabilities to support coordinated response to major incidents.This involved establishing organisational policies, procedures, and protocols for crisis management, enabling situational awareness and automated escalation paths, and facilitating incident communication and alerts.

These capabilities were designed to expedite crisis response and recovery, ensuring that decision-makers had timely information and clear activation triggers during high-pressure events.

ERM

In parallel, Ankura supported the development and enhancement of ERM processes to help leadership systematically identify, assess, and manage key risks.The ERM workstream focused on enabling risk-informed decision-making, supporting a risk-aware culture, and aligning risk management with wider organizational strategies and objectives.

Tabletop Exercise and Capability Testing

Following the initial development of resiliency support plans, Ankura conducted a four-hour, multi-module tabletop exercise involving cross-departmental coordination to respond to and recover from a simulated emergency. The exercise involved more than 75 participants, including active executive-level involvement, and was designed to test end-to-end response, communication, and decision-making under realistic conditions.

Ankura documented the findings and provided a formal After-Action Report (AAR), capturing strengths, gaps, and prioritised recommendations to further enhance the organization’s resilience posture.

Outcome

The engagement resulted in a structured, technology-enabled resiliency framework that integrated Emergency Operations, Business Continuity, Technology Disaster Recovery, Crisis Management, and ERM into a coherent, practical model.

The organization now has clearly defined plans, roles, and procedures to anticipate disruption, respond decisively, and protect operational continuity aligned with board expectations and national priorities.

Value Delivered

Ankura supported this significant government-owned organization and its stakeholders by providing structured leadership, deep risk and resilience expertise, and practical, implementation-focused support. Specifically, Ankura delivered value by:

Designing and implementing a comprehensive resiliency framework tailored to a large government-owned organization.

Deploying an in-country hosted cloud-based SaaS platform and developing EOP, BCPs, and TDRPs to create a single, integrated planning environment

Conducting current state assessments, Business Impact Analyses (BIAs), and continuity planning to clarify critical processes and recovery priorities

Establishing ITDR, crisis management, and ERM capabilities that support faster, more coordinated response and risk-informed decision-making

Delivering a multi-module tabletop exercise and formal AAR to test, refine, and continuously improve resilience across the organization.

Ankura continues to support organizations and enterprises in strengthening governance, risk, and resilience capabilities.Leveraging global expertise and local delivery, Ankura brings certified risk specialists, deep advisory experience, and advanced technology solutions to help clients protect value, maintain operational continuity, and respond confidently to an increasingly complex risk environment.

Learn more about how Ankura supports organizations protect their operations against disruption in this related article “Business Continuity Management: Protecting Operations in an Age of Disruption.”