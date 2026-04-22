Debt issues affect individuals and businesses in Saudi Arabia, from late payments to overdue accounts receivable. This article explores how professional legal assistance helps resolve financial disputes, recover payments, and restore financial stability through structured mechanisms under Saudi law. Additionally, it examines Egypt's Resolution No. 77 of 2023, which provides cash investment incentives for industrial projects to stimulate economic growth and industrial investment.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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Debt issues can affect anyone, including individuals with late payments on personal loans or credit cards, as well as businesses dealing with overdue accounts receivable or customers struggling to make payments. In KSA, effectively addressing these issues requires a combination of determination and a thorough understanding of applicable regulations and legal procedures. Without adequate legal support, a simple debt issue can escalate into protracted and costly disputes.

We provide professional legal assistance in debt-related matters in the KSA, helping individuals and businesses resolve financial disputes, recover payments, and restore financial stability. Whether you are a creditor seeking to recover your funds or a debtor in need of protection and support during negotiations, our licensed Saudi attorneys offer solutions tailored to meet your needs, prioritizing fairness, compliance, and efficiency.

1. Understanding Legal Assistance in Debt Cases in the Saudi Context

The legal system in the KSA provides structured mechanisms for resolving financial disputes while ensuring fairness for both creditors and debtors.

The main regulations include the following:

Enforcement Law (Royal Decree M/53 of 2012, amended in 2025) – regulates the enforcement of judgments and debts.

Commercial Courts Law (Royal Decree M/93 of 2019) – regulates commercial and contractual disputes.

Civil Transactions Law (Royal Decree M/191 of 2023) – defines contractual obligations and compensation.

Commercial Paper Law – covers cheques, promissory notes, and other financial instruments.

Summary: Saudi law protects both creditors and debtors, but understanding these rules requires legal expertise, particularly to ensure that all procedures are followed correctly prior to enforcement.

2. Our Legal Assistance Services for Creditors

Our goal is to recover outstanding debts quickly and in a manner that is lawful for creditors, without damaging valuable business or personal relationships.

A. Debt Collection and Amicable Settlement

We start with structured negotiation and communication:

Drafting formal letters of claim (in both Arabic and English).

Professionally approaching debtors to reach a settlement.

Preparing legally binding settlement agreements or repayment schedules.

Settlements are registered online via the Najiz.a -portal to ensure legal validity.

Example: We recovered the full amount due to a contractor in Riyadh (SAR 1.2 million) from one of his clients within three weeks of sending a legal notice and reaching a settlement.

B. Litigation and Representation in Court

Where a settlement cannot be reached, we refer the matter to the competent court:

Filing applications for performance orders to collect clear and documented debts.

Commencing commercial or civil actions in a commercial court.

Obtaining precautionary attachment orders to protect assets.

Claiming compensation and legal costs for delays or negligence.

Example: For example, a small business owner was owed 500,000 Saudi riyals in service fees. Within eight weeks, the Commercial Court ruled in his favor, awarding compensation for legal costs.

C. Support for Execution and Enforcement

Once a judgment is issued or a settlement is reached, our legal support extends to ensure full enforcement through:

Submitting online enforcement applications via the Najiz e-portal.

Freezing the debtor's bank accounts, real estate, or vehicles.

Imposing travel bans or setting payment deadlines.

Conducting online auctions as necessary to recover value.

Important: The Enforcement Court now completes most electronic enforcement proceedings within 30 to 45 days of the date the application is filed.

3. Legal Assistance for Debtors – Fair Representation and Protection

We offer individuals and businesses in debt confidential, unbiased legal support to help them restructure or negotiate their debts or defend their rights.

A. Debt Negotiation and Restructuring

Reviewing financial obligations and payment options.

Negotiating with creditors to reduce or extend payment terms.

Drafting settlement or restructuring agreements.

Avoiding aggressive or unlawful collection attempts.

Example: We assisted an individual entrepreneur in renegotiating multiple debts to suppliers totaling SAR 800,000. We structured a six-month payment plan, thereby completely avoiding the need for litigation.

B. Defense in Debt Claims

If a creditor files a lawsuit, we guarantee full protection of your rights by:

Reviewing case documents and assessing their legal validity.

Challenging unlawful or excessive claims.

Filing counterclaims for breach of contract or bad faith.

Ensuring procedural fairness and protecting assets.

Important: Debtors have the right to contest any debt claim that lacks supporting documents, a signature, or a valid legal basis.

C. Bankruptcy and Financial Rehabilitation

In exceptional cases, we provide support to individuals and businesses by applying the Saudi Bankruptcy Law to help them obtain protection and restructure their financial affairs.

Submitting applications for preventive settlement or financial restructuring.

Representing clients before the Bankruptcy Court.

Negotiating repayment plans under court supervision.

Example: A Riyadh-based company managed to avoid liquidation after our attorneys successfully secured a court-approved restructuring plan, which helped preserve 80% of its workforce and operations.

4. How Our Legal Services Can Help You

Whether you are a creditor or a debtor, working with Sadany & Partners Law Firm guarantees you:

Full compliance with Saudi law.

Streamlined procedures via the Ministry of Justice’s e-portal.

Transparent communication and regular updates on progress.

Ethical legal representation that respects confidentiality and reputation.

Bilingual documentation/certification (Arabic and English) to ensure accuracy and proper implementation.

Case study: A foreign logistics company hired us, on behalf of a Saudi distributor, to collect the amount and negotiate the terms. We filed a petition for a payment order, obtained a ruling in our favor, and negotiated a structured repayment plan, which enabled us to recover the full amount within 4 months.

5. Preventive Legal Advice for Financial Stability

Not only do we provide crisis management services, but we also help our clients avoid debt problems before they arise, by:

Drafting clearly worded and enforceable contracts that include provisions regarding payment and penalties.

Providing advice on guarantees, post-dated checks, and guarantee instruments.

Developing policies for credit monitoring and internal documentation standards.

Conducting due diligence checks on partners and potential customers before engagement.

Tip: Always ensure to request bilingual, officially notarized contracts for cross-border transactions, as this simplifies the execution process and helps avoid disputes.

6. Why Us?

Licensed Saudi lawyers: Fully authorised to represent clients before all Saudi courts and enforcement bodies.

Comprehensive coverage throughout the KSA: Offices and digital services in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province.

A track record of success: A strong track record of collections and successful settlements.

Transparent pricing: Fixed or success-based models, with no hidden fees.

International scope: Experience in cross-border debt collection and the enforcement of foreign judgments.

Example: We helped a multinational retail company recover SAR 6 million from a local partner through a combination of litigation and negotiation, all of which was accomplished within 5 months.

Conclusion

Debt issues can be stressful and confusing. However, with the right legal partner, they can be resolved efficiently and in accordance with the law. Whether you have a debt or are having trouble making payments, professional legal assistance ensures you have protection, clarity, and confidence at every stage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.