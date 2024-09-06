نظام ضريبة الدخل

1425 هـ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

مرسوم ملكي رقم م/1 بتاريخ 15 / 1 / 1425

بعون الله تعالى

نحن فهد بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

ملك المملكة العربية السعودية

بناء على المادة (العشرين) والمادة (السبعين) من النظام الأساسي للحكم الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩٠) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ٨ / ١٤١٢ هـ.

وبناء على المادة (العشرين) من نظام مجلس الوزراء، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/١٣) وتاريخ ٣ / ٣ / ١٤١٣ هـ.

وبناء على المادة (الثامنة عشرة) من نظام مجلس الشورى الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩١) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ٨ / ١٤١٢ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرارات مجلس الشورى رقم (٧٩ /٧٧) وتاريخ ٢٦ / ٢ / ١٤٢٤ هـ، ورقم (٧٧ /٥٣) وتاريخ ٢٨ / ١٠ / ١٤٢٤ هـ، ورقم (٧٩ /٥٧) وتاريخ ١٣ / ١١ / ١٤٢٤ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (٢٧٨) وتاريخ ٢٠ / ١١ / ١٤٢٤ هـ.

رسمنا بما هو آت:

أولا : الموافقة على نظام ضريبة الدخل بالصيغة المرافقة.

ثانيا : على سمو نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والوزراء – كل فيما يخصه – تنفيذ مرسومنا هذا.

فهد بن عبد العزيز

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 278 بتاريخ 20 / 11 / 1424

إن مجلس الوزراء

بعد الاطلاع على المعاملة الواردة من ديوان رئاسة مجلس الوزراء برقم ٧ /٥٤١٠٥ وتاريخ ١٣ / ١١ / ١٤٢٤ هـ، المشتملة على نسخة خطاب معالي وزير المالية رقم ١٨٥ /١٤١٨٤ وتاريخ ١ / ١٢ / ١٤٢١ هـ المرافق له مشروع نظام ضريبة الدخل.

وبعد الاطلاع على مشروع نظام ضريبة الدخل المشار إليه.

وبعد الاطلاع على نظام ضريبة الدخل الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم ١٧ / ٢ / ٢٨ /٣٣٢١ وتاريخ ٢١ / ١ / ١٣٧٠ هـ وتعديلاته.

وبعد الاطلاع على نظام ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/٣٧) وتاريخ ٢٥ / ٦ / ١٤٢٤ هـ.

وبعد النظر في قرارات مجلس الشورى رقم (٧٩ /٧٧) وتاريخ ٢٦ / ٢ / ١٤٢٤ هـ، ورقم (٧٧ /٥٣) وتاريخ ٢٨ / ١٠ / ١٤٢٤ هـ، ورقم (٧٩ /٥٧) وتاريخ ١٣ / ١١ / ١٤٢٤ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار المجلس الاقتصادي الأعلى رقم (٦ /٢٤) وتاريخ ٥ / ١١ / ١٤٢٤ هـ.

يقرر

الموافقة على نظام ضريبة الدخل بالصيغة المرافقة.

وقد أعد مشروع مرسوم ملكي بذلك، صيغته مرافقة لهذا.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء

Income Tax Law

Royal Decree No. M/1

March 6, 2004

نظام ضريبة الدخل

Income Tax Law

الفصل الأول: تعريفات

Chapter 1: Definitions

المادة الأولى : تعريفات

تعديلات المادة

يقصد بالكلمات والعبارات الآتية أينما وردت في هذا النظام المعاني الموضحة بعدها ما لم يقتض السياق معنى آخر :

الوزير : وزير المالية .

المصلحة : مصلحة الزكاة والدخل .

الضريبة : ضريبة الدخل المفروضة بمقتضى هذا النظام .

الشخص : أي شخص طبيعي أو اعتباري .

المكلف : الشخص الخاضع للضريبة بمقتضى هذا النظام .

النشاط : النشاط التجاري بكل صوره أو المهني أو الحرفي أو أي نشاط آخر مشابه ، يقصد منه تحقيق الربح ويشمل استخدام المال المنقول وغير المنقول .

الإتاوة : الدفعات المستلمة مقابل استخدام الحقوق الفكرية ، أو الحق في استخدامها ، والتي تشتمل ، ولا تقتصر ، على حقوق التأليف ، وبراءات الاختراع ، والتصاميم ، والأسرار الصناعية ، والعلامات والأسماء التجارية ، والمعرفة ، وأسرار التجارة ، والأعمال ، والشهرة ، والدفعات المستلمة مقابل معلومات تتعلق بخبرات صناعية أو تجارية أو علمية ، أو مقابل تخويل حق استغلال الموارد الطبيعية والمعدنية .

المملكة : هي الأراضي والمياه الإقليمية للمملكة العربية السعودية ومجالها الجوي ، وما يخصها من حقوق في المنطقة المقسومة بينها وبين دولة الكويت ، ويشمل ذلك المناطق البحرية وشبه البحرية التي تمارس المملكة عليها السيادة وحقوق السيادة ، أو الولاية بمقتضى القانون الدولي.

شركة الأموال : الشركة المساهمة ، أو الشركة ذات المسئولية المحدودة ، أو شركة التوصية بالأسهم ، وتعد صناديق الاستثمار شركات أموال لأغراض هذا النظام.

شركة الأشخاص : الشركة التضامنية ، أو شركة المحاصة ، أو شركة التوصية البسيطة .

المقيم : الشخص الطبيعي ، أو الشركة ، ممن تنطبق عليهم شروط الإقامة المحددة في المادة الثالثة من هذا النظام ، أو أي إدارة حكومية ، أو وزارة ، أو هيئة عامة ، أو أي شخص اعتباري ، أو أي هيئة مؤسسة في المملكة .

غير المقيم : كل شخص لا تنطبق عليه صفة المقيم .

المواطن السعودي : الشخص الذي يحمل الجنسية السعودية ، ومن يعامل معاملته.

الدفاتر التجارية : مجموعة الدفاتر التجارية التي يحتفظ بها المكلف ، والتي يجب أن تسجل بها جميع المعاملات التجارية ، والموصوفة بالمرسوم الملكي ذي الرقم (م/61) والتاريخ 17 / 12 / 1409 هـ ، ولائحته التنفيذية الصادرة بالقرار الوزاري ذي الرقم (699) والتاريخ 29 / 7 / 1410 هـ والمعدلة بالقرار الوزاري ذي الرقم (1110) والتاريخ 24 / 12 / 1410 هـ ، وأي تعديلات لاحقة له.

اللائحة : اللائحة التنفيذية لهذا النظام .



أي كلمة أو عبارة لم يرد لها تعريف محدد في هذا الفصل ينطبق عليها التعريف الخاص بها الوارد في الأنظمة الأخرى المطبقة في المملكة وبما لا يتعارض مع أحكام هذا النظام .

Article 1

In this Law, the following terms shall have the meanings assigned thereto,

unless the context requires otherwise:

Minister: Minister of Finance

Department: Department of Zakat and Income.

Tax: Income tax imposed in accordance with this Law.

Person: Any natural or corporate person.

Taxpayer: Any person subject to tax in accordance with this Law.

Activity: Any form of commercial activity, or any vocational, professional, or

any other similar activity for profit. This includes the use of movable and

immovable property.

Royalties: Payments received for the use of or the right to use intellectual

rights, including, but not limited to, copyrights, patents, designs, industrial

secrets, trademarks and trade names, know-how, trade and business secrets,

goodwill, and payments received against the use of information related to

industrial, commercial, or scientific expertise, or against granting the right to

exploit natural and mineral resources.

Kingdom: The lands and territorial waters of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its

air space, and its rights in the zone divided between it and the State of Kuwait.

This includes marine or semi-marine areas that are under the sovereignty,

sovereignty rights, or jurisdiction of the Kingdom in accordance with

International Law.

Capital company: A joint stock company, limited liability company, or a

company limited by shares. For the purposes of this Law, investment funds

shall be considered capital companies.

Partnership: A general partnership, a silent partnership, or a limited

partnership.

Resident: A natural person, a company that satisfies the residency conditions

stipulated in Article 3 of this Law, any governmental department, ministry, or

public entity, or any other corporate person or entity formed in the Kingdom.

Nonresident: Any person who does not satisfy the requirements of the status

of resident.

Saudi citizen: A person holding the Saudi nationality or who is treated as such.

Commercial books: The set of commercial books kept by taxpayers in which

all commercial transactions are recorded as described by Royal Decree No.

(M/61) dated 17/12/1409H and its Implementing Regulations issued by

Ministerial Decision No. (699) dated 29/7/1410H, amended by Ministerial

Decision No. (1110) dated 24/12/1410H, and any subsequent amendments

thereof.

Regulations: Implementing Regulations of this Law.

Any word or phrase with no specific definition in this Chapter shall have the

same definition it has in other Laws applicable in the Kingdom provided that

such definition is not inconsistent with the provisions of this Law.

Natural Gas Investment: Activities of the exploration and production of nonassociated natural gas, including gas condensates, as well as the activities of

collection, purification, treatment, fractionation, and transportation of

associated and non-associated natural gas, and their liquids, gas condensates,

and other accompanying elements.

Natural Gas Transportation: The transfer of associated and non-associated

natural gas from purification plants to treatment plants and fractionation plants,

or from such plants to end user facilities, as well as the transfer of gas

condensates and its liquids. This shall not include local distribution networks

and pipelines constructed by non-gas producers beyond the official sale points.

الفصل الثاني: المكلفون

Chapter 2: Taxpayers

المادة الثانية : الأشخاص الخاضعون للضريبة :

تعديلات المادة

أ - شركة الأموال المقيمة عن حصص الشركاء غير السعوديين.

ب - الشخص الطبيعي المقيم غير السعودي الذي يمارس النشاط في المملكة.

ج - الشخص غير المقيم الذي يمارس النشاط في المملكة من خلال منشأة دائمة.

د - الشخص غير المقيم الذي لديه دخل آخر خاضع للضريبة من مصادر في المملكة.

هـ - الشخص الذي يعمل في مجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي .

و - الشخص الذي يعمل في إنتاج الزيت والمواد الهيدروكربونية .

Article 2: Persons Subject to Taxation

A. A resident capital company with respect to the shares of non-Saudi partners.

B. A natural person who is a resident non-Saudi conducting business in the

Kingdom.

C. A nonresident who conducts business in the Kingdom through a permanent

establishment.

D. A nonresident with other taxable income from sources within the Kingdom.

E. A person engaged in the field of natural gas investment.

F. A person engaged in the production of oil and hydrocarbons.

المادة الثالثة: مفهوم الإقامة :

أ - يعد الشخص الطبيعي مقيما في المملكة في السنة الضريبية إذا توافر فيه أي من الشرطين الآتيين :

1 - أن يكون له مسكن دائم في المملكة ، وأن يقيم في المملكة لمدة لا تقل في مجموعها عن ثلاثين (30 ) يوما في السنة الضريبية .

2 - أن يقيم في المملكة لمدة لا تقل عن مائة وثلاثة وثمانين (183) يوما في السنة الضريبية .

لأغراض هذه الفقرة ، تعد الإقامة في المملكة لجزء من اليوم إقامة ليوم كامل ، ولا تعد إقامة شخص في المملكة وهو في حالة عبور بين نقطتين خارجها (ترانزيت) .

ب - تعد الشركة مقيمة في المملكة خلال السنة الضريبية إذا توافر فيها أي من الشرطين الآتيين :

1 - أن تكون منشأة وفقا لنظام الشركات .

2 - أن تقع إدارتها الرئيسة في المملكة.

Article 3: Concept of Residency

A. A natural person shall be considered a resident in the Kingdom for a taxable

year if he meets any of the two following conditions:

1. He has a permanent place of residence in the Kingdom and resides in the

Kingdom for a total period of not less than 30 days in the taxable year.

2. He resides in the Kingdom for a period of not less than 183 days in the

taxable year.

For the purposes of this paragraph, residence in the Kingdom for part of a day

shall be considered residence for a whole day, except in case of a person in

transit between two points outside the Kingdom.

B. A company shall be considered a resident in the Kingdom during the taxable

year if it meets any of the following conditions:

1. It is formed in accordance with the Companies Law.

2. Its central management is located in the Kingdom.

المادة الرابعة : المنشأة الدائمة

أ - تتألف المنشأة الدائمة لغير المقيم في المملكة - ما لم يرد خلاف ذلك في هذه المادة - من مكان دائم لنشاط غير المقيم الذي يمارس من خلاله النشاط كليا، أو جزئيا ، ويدخل في ذلك النشاط الذي يقوم به غير المقيم من خلال وكيل له.

ب - تعد الحالات الآتية منشأة دائمة :

1 - مواقع الإنشاء ، ومرافق التجميع ، وممارسة الأعمال الإشرافية المتعلقة بها.

2 - التركيبات والمواقع المستخدمة في أعمال المسح للموارد الطبيعية ، ومعدات الحفر ، والسفن المستخدمة في مسح الموارد الطبيعية ، وممارسة الأعمال الإشرافية المتعلقة بها .

3 - قاعدة ثابتة يمارس منها الشخص الطبيعي غير المقيم نشاطه .

4 - فرع شركة غير مقيمة مصرح له بمزاولة الأعمال في المملكة .

ج - لا يعد المكان منشأة دائمة لغير المقيم في المملكة إذا استخدم في المملكة للأغراض الآتية فقط :

1 - تخزين أو عرض أو توريد بضاعة أو منتجات تعود إلى غير المقيم .

2 - الإبقاء على مخزون من بضاعة أو منتجات تعود إلى غير المقيم لغرض المعالجة من قبل شخص آخر.

3 - شراء بضاعة أو منتجات لغرض تجميع المعلومات فقط لغير المقيم .

4 - أداء نشاطات أخرى ذات طبيعة إعدادية أو مساعدة لمصلحة غير المقيم .

5 - إعداد العقود للتوقيع عليها والمتعلقة بقروض ، أو توريد بضائع ، أو أعمال خدمات فنية .

6 - تنفيذ أي مجموعة من النشاطات المشار إليها في الفقرات الفرعية الأولى وحتى الخامسة من هذه الفقرة .

د - يعد الشريك غير المقيم في شركة أشخاص مقيمة مالكا لمنشأة دائمة في المملكة على شكل حصة في شركة الأشخاص .

Article 4: Permanent Establishment

A. A permanent establishment of a nonresident in the Kingdom, unless

otherwise stated in this Article, shall consist of a permanent place in which

the nonresident practices his business activity, in full or in part, including any

business carried out through an agent.

B. The following shall be considered permanent establishments:

1. Construction sites, assembly facilities, and the exercise of supervisory

activities connected therewith.

2. Installations, sites used for surveying natural resources, drilling

equipment, ships used for surveying natural resources, and the exercise

of supervisory activities connected therewith.

3. A fixed base from which a nonresident natural person carries out

business.

4. The branch of a nonresident company licensed to carry out business in

the Kingdom.

C. A place shall not be considered the permanent establishment of a

nonresident in the Kingdom if used in the Kingdom only for the following

purposes:

1. Storing, displaying, or delivering goods or products belonging to the

nonresident.

2. Keeping a stock of goods or products belonging to the nonresident for the

purpose of treatment by another person.

3. Purchasing goods or products for the sole purpose of collecting

information for the nonresident.

4. Carrying out other activities of a preparatory or auxiliary nature to the

benefit of the nonresident.

5. Drafting contracts for signature in connection with loans, delivery of goods

or technical services.

6. Performing any group of the activities stated in subparagraphs (1) to (5)

of this paragraph.

D. A nonresident partner in a resident partnership shall be considered an owner

of a permanent establishment in the Kingdom, as a shareholder in the partnership.

المادة الخامسة : مصدر الدخل

أ - يعد الدخل متحققا من مصدر في المملكة في أي من الحالات الآتية :

1 - إذا نشأ عن نشاط تم في المملكة.

2 - إذا نشأ عن ممتلكات غير منقولة موجودة في المملكة ، بما في ذلك الأرباح الناتجة عن التخلص من حصة في هذه الممتلكات غير المنقولة ، ومن التخلص من حصص أو أسهم أو شراكة في شركة تتألف ممتلكاتها بشكل رئيسي - مباشر أو غير مباشر - من حصص في ممتلكات غير منقولة في المملكة .

3 - إذا نشأ عن التخلص من الحصص أو الشراكة في شركة مقيمة .

4 - إذا نشأ عن تأجير ممتلكات منقولة مستخدمة في المملكة.

5 - إذا نشأ عن بيع أو ترخيص باستخدام ممتلكات صناعية أو فكرية في المملكة.

6 - أرباح الأسهم أو أتعاب الإدارة والمديرين التي تدفعها شركة مقيمة .

7 - مبالغ مقابل خدمات تدفعها شركة مقيمة إلى مركزها الرئيس أو إلى شركة مرتبطة بها.

8 - مبالغ يدفعها مقيم مقابل خدمات تمت بالكامل أو جزئيا في المملكة.

9 - مبالغ مقابل استغلال مورد طبيعي في المملكة .

10 - إذا كان الدخل يعود إلى منشأة دائمة لغير مقيم موجودة في المملكة ، بما في ذلك الدخل من مبيعات في المملكة لبضائع من نفس النوع أو مشابهة للبضائع التي يبيعها غير المقيم من خلال المنشأة الدائمة ، والدخل الناشئ عن تقديم خدمات أو أداء نشاط آخر في المملكة من نفس طبيعة النشاط الذي يؤديه غير المقيم من خلال المنشأة الدائمة ، أو نشاط مشابه له.

ب - لا يعتد بمكان تسديد الدخل لتحديد مصدره .

ج - لأغراض هذه المادة يعد المبلغ الذي تدفعه منشأة دائمة في المملكة لغير مقيم كما لو دفعته شركة مقيمة .

Article 5: Source of Income

A. Income shall be considered accrued in the Kingdom in any of the following cases:

1. If it is derived from an activity which occurs in the Kingdom.

2. If it is derived from immovable property located in the Kingdom, including

gains from the disposal of a share in such immovable properties and from

the disposal of shares, stocks, or partnership in a company the property

of which consists mainly, directly or indirectly, of shares in immovable

properties in the Kingdom.

3. If it is derived from the disposal of shares or a partnership in a resident company.

4. If it is derived from lease of movable properties used in the Kingdom.

5. If it is derived from the sale or license for use of industrial or intellectual

properties in the Kingdom.

6. Dividends or management or directors' fees paid by a resident company.

7. Amounts paid against services rendered by a resident company to the

company's head office or to an affiliate thereof.

8. Amounts paid by a resident against services performed in whole or in part

in the Kingdom.

9. Amounts for the exploitation of a natural resource in the Kingdom.

10. If the income is attributable to a permanent establishment of a

nonresident located in the Kingdom, including income from sales in the

Kingdom of goods of the same or similar kind as those sold through such

a permanent establishment, and income from rendering services or

carrying out another activity in the Kingdom of the same or similar nature

as an activity performed by a nonresident through a permanent establishment.

B. The income's place of payment shall not be taken into account in determining

its source.

C. For the purposes of this Article, a payment made by a permanent

establishment of a nonresident in the Kingdom shall be considered as if paid

by a resident company.

الفصل الثالث: الوعاء الضريبي وأسعار الضريبة

Chapter 3: Tax Base and Tax Rates

المادة السادسة : الوعاء الضريبي

تعديلات المادة

أ - الوعاء الضريبي لشركة الأموال المقيمة هو حصص الشركاء غير السعوديين من دخلها الخاضع للضريبة من أي نشاط من مصادر في المملكة محسوما منه المصاريف الجائزة بمقتضى هذا النظام.

ب - الوعاء الضريبي للشخص الطبيعي المقيم غير السعودي هو دخله الخاضع للضريبة من أي نشاط من مصادر في المملكة محسوما منه المصاريف الجائزة بمقتضى هذا النظام .

ج - الوعاء الضريبي لغير المقيم الذي يمارس النشاط في المملكة من خلال منشأة دائمة هو دخله الخاضع للضريبة الناتج عن نشاط تلك المنشأة أو المرتبط بها ، محسوما منه المصاريف الجائزة بمقتضى هذا النظام .

د - يحتسب الوعاء الضريبي للشخص الطبيعي الواحد بشكل مستقل عن غيره .

هـ - يحتسب الوعاء الضريبي لشركة الأموال بشكل مستقل عن المساهمين أو الشركاء فيها .

Article 6

A. The tax base of a resident capital company shall be the shares of non-Saudi

partners in its taxable income from any activity from sources within the

Kingdom after deducting expenses permitted under this Law.

B. The tax base of a resident non-Saudi natural person shall be his taxable

income from any activity from sources within the Kingdom after deducting

expenses permitted under this Law.

C. The tax base of a nonresident who performs an activity in the Kingdom

through a permanent establishment shall be his taxable income arising from

or related to the activity of such establishment after deducting expenses

permitted under this Law.

D. The tax base of each natural person shall be determined separately.

E. The tax base of a capital company shall be determined separately of its

shareholders or partners.

F. The tax base of a person engaged in the production of oil and hydrocarbons

shall be his taxable income after deducting expenses permitted under this

Law; this shall not include the tax base relating to his investment in natural gas.

G.The tax base of a person engaged in natural gas investment shall be his

taxable income in such investment after deducting expenses permitted under

this Law. This tax base shall be separate from the tax base relating to his

other activities.

المادة السابعة : أسعار الضريبة

تعديلات المادة

أ - سعر الضريبة على الوعاء الضريبي هو عشرون بالمائة (20%) لكل من :

1 - شركة الأموال المقيمة .

2 - الشخص الطبيعي المقيم غير السعودي الذي يمارس النشاط.

3 - الشخص غير المقيم نتيجة لنشاط يمارسه في المملكة من خلال منشأة دائمة .

ب - سعر الضريبة على الوعاء الضريبي للمكلف الذي يعمل في مجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي فقط هو ثلاثون بالمائة (30%).

ج - سعر الضريبة على الوعاء الضريبي للمكلف الذي يعمل في إنتاج الزيت والمواد الهيدروكربونية هو خمسة وثمانون بالمائة (85%) .

د - أسعار الضريبة المستقطعة هي الأسعار المحددة في المادة الثامنة والستين من هذا النظام .

هـ: تكون الضريبة المستحقة على الشخص الذي يعمل في المملكة في مجال إنتاج الزيت والمواد الهيدروكربونية ومجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي معاً هي مجموع الضريبة المستحق على وعاءي ضريبة هذا الشخص بموجب الفقرتين (ب) و(ج) من هذه المادة.

Article 7

A. The tax rate of the tax base shall be 20% for each of the following:

1. A resident capital company.

2. A non-Saudi resident natural person who conducts business.

3. A nonresident person who conducts business in the Kingdom through a

permanent establishment.

B. The tax rate of the tax base for a taxpayer engaged only in natural gas

investment activities shall be 20%.

C. The tax rate of the tax base for a taxpayer engaged in the production of oil

and hydrocarbons shall be 85%.

D. Withholding tax rates are those specified under Article 68 of this Law.

E. The tax of a person engaged in the production of oil and hydrocarbons in

addition to investing in natural gas in the Kingdom shall be the sum of his

taxes from both tax bases as per paragraphs (b) and (c) of this Article.

الفصل الرابع: الدخل الخاضع للضريبة

Chapter 4: Taxable Income

المادة الثامنة : الدخل الخاضع للضريبة

تعديلات المادة

الدخل الخاضع للضريبة هو إجمالي الدخل شاملا كافة الإيرادات والأرباح والمكاسب مهما كان نوعها ومهما كانت صورة دفعها الناتجة عن مزاولة النشاط ، بما في ذلك الأرباح الرأسمالية وأي إيرادات عرضية ، مستقطع منه الدخل المعفى.

Article 8

1. Taxable Income is the gross income including all revenues, profits, and gains

irrespective of their type and of the form of payment resulting from carrying

out the activity, including capital gains and any incidental revenues, after

deducting exempt income.

2. Income from natural gas investment is the sum of gross income derived from

the sale, exchange, and conversion of natural gas, its liquids, and gas

condensates, including sulfur and other products, as well as any other

incidental or non-operational income derived from the taxpayer's primary

activity, regardless of its type or source, including income derived from the

utilization of excess energy in a facility subject to natural gas investment.

المادة التاسعة : الأرباح أو الخسائر الناتجة عن التخلص من الأصول

أ - الربح أو الخسارة المتحققة من التخلص من الأصل هو الفرق بين التعويض المستلم عن الأصل وأساس التكلفة له.

ب - لا يحتسب ربح أو خسارة عند التخلص من أصل قابل للاستهلاك خلاف ما ورد في المادة السابعة عشرة من هذا النظام .

ج - لتحديد الدخل الخاضع للضريبة ، لا يجوز للشخص الطبيعي احتساب ربح أو خسارة التخلص من الأصل المعد لغير النشاط .

د - أساس تكلفة الأصل الذي يشتريه المكلف أو ينتجه أو يصنعه أو يشيده بنفسه هو المبلغ الذي يسدده المكلف عن الأصل أو يتكبده نقدا أو عينا في عملية الحصول عليه .

هـ - إذا تخلص المكلف من جزء من الأصل ، يوزع أساس تكلفة الأصل على الجزء المحتفظ به والجزء المتخلص منه وفقا للقيمة السوقية وقت شراء الأصل .

و- تضاف المصاريف المتكبدة لإجراء تغييرات أو تحسينات على الأصل غير المستهلك إلى أساس تكلفة الأصل .

ز- تحدد قيمة التعويض عن أصل عندما يتم التخلص منه مقابل أصول عينية على أساس قيمة السوق لتلك الأصول العينية ، ويشتمل هذا على الإعفاء من الدين الذي على الأصل .

ح - إذا تخلص مكلف من أصل بالإهداء أوبالإرث ، يعامل الشخص المتصرف بالأصل كما لو أنه استلم قيمة تعويضية عن ذلك الأصل تعادل قيمته في السوق وقت التصرف به ما لم تنطبق الفقرة (ط) من هذه المادة .

ط - إذا كان الأصل المتخلص منه محملا بدين يزيد عن قيمة الأصل بالسوق ، يعامل المكلف المتخلص من الأصل كما لو أنه استلم قيمة تعويضية تعادل قيمة ذلك الدين.

ي - لتحديد الوعاء الضريبي ، لا يحتسب ربح أو خسارة عند التخلص الإلزامي من أصل بمقدار استخدام قيمة التعويض في شراء أصل مشابه في النوع خلال سنة واحدة من التخلص الإلزامي .

ك - يحدد أساس التكلفة للأصل البديل الموصوف في الفقرة (ي) من هذه المادة استنادا لأساس تكلفة الأصل المستبدل.

ل - إذا حول مكلف أصلا مملوكا له إلى الاستعمال الشخصي ، أو توقف عن استخدامه نهائيا في در الدخل ، يعد المكلف متخلصا من الأصل بقيمته السوقية ، مع الإقرار بالربح الناتج فقط دون الخسارة .

Article 9: Gains or Losses Resulting from the Disposal of Assets

A. The gain or loss resulting from the disposal of an asset is the difference

between the compensation received for the asset and its cost base.

B. No gain or loss on the disposal of a depreciable asset is taken into account

other than what is stated in Article 17 of this Law.

C. In determining taxable income, a natural person may not take into account

the gain or loss on the disposal of an asset that is not for use in the activity.

D. The cost base of an asset purchased, produced, manufactured, or

constructed by a taxpayer itself is the amount paid or incurred by the

taxpayer in cash or in kind in the process of acquiring the asset.

E. Where a taxpayer disposes of part of an asset, the cost base of the asset is

apportioned between the part retained and the part disposed of in

accordance with their market value at the time the asset was purchased.

F. Expenses incurred to alter or improve a non-depreciable asset are added to

the cost base of the asset.

G.The value of compensation for the disposal of an asset against in kind assets

is based on the market value of those in kind assets, including exemption

from the debt on the asset.

H. Where a taxpayer disposes of an asset by way of gift or inheritance, the

disposer is treated as having received compensation equal to the market

value of the asset at the time of disposal, unless paragraph (i) of this Article

is applicable.

I. If the disposed of asset is encumbered by debt exceeding its market value,

the taxpayer disposing of the asset is treated as having received

compensation equal to the value of such debt.

J. In determining the tax base, no gain or loss is taken into account on the

involuntary disposal of an asset to the extent that the compensation value is

used in purchasing an asset of the same kind within one year of the

involuntary disposal.

K. The cost base of the replacement asset described in paragraph (j) of this

Article is determined with reference to the cost base of the replaced asset.

L. Where an asset owned by a taxpayer is converted to personal use or

otherwise ceases to be used in the generation of income, the taxpayer is

deemed to have disposed of the asset for its market value, with the

recognition of the resulting gain but not the loss.

المادة العاشرة : الدخول المعفاة من الضريبة

تعفى الدخول الآتية من ضريبة الدخل :

أ - المكاسب الرأسمالية المتحققة من التخلص من الأوراق المالية المتداولة في السوق المالية بالمملكة وفقا للضوابط التي تحددها اللائحة .

ب - الكسب الناتج عن التخلص من الممتلكات من غير أصول النشاط .

Article 10: Tax-Exempt Income

The following types of income are exempt from income tax:

a) Capital gains realized from the disposal of securities traded in the stock

market in the Kingdom in accordance with restrictions specified in the

Regulations.

b) Gains resulting from the disposal of property other than assets used in the activity.

المادة الحادية عشرة : التبرعات

يجوز لتحديد الوعاء الضريبي لكل مكلف حسم التبرعات المدفوعة خلال السنة الضريبية إلى هيئات عامة ، أو جمعيات خيرية مرخص لها بالمملكة لا تهدف إلى الربح، ويجوز لها تلقي التبرعات .

Article 11: Donations

In determining the tax base of each taxpayer, a deduction is allowed for

donations paid during the taxable year to public agencies or non-profit

philanthropic societies licensed in the Kingdom and permitted to receive donations.

الفصل الخامس: مصاريف تحقيق الدخل

Chapter 5: Expenses of Earning Income

المادة الثانية عشرة : المصاريف المرتبطة بتحقيق الدخل

جميع المصاريف العادية والضرورية لتحقيق الدخل الخاضع للضريبة ، سواء كانت مسددة أو مستحقة ، والمتكبدة خلال السنة الضريبية هي مصاريف جائزة الحسم عند احتساب الوعاء الضريبي ، باستثناء أي مصاريف ذات طبيعة رأسمالية ، والمصاريف الأخرى غير جائزة الحسم بمقتضى المادة الثالثة عشرة من هذا النظام ، والأحكام الأخرى في هذا الفصل .

Article 12: Expenses Related to Earning Income

All regular and necessary expenses of earning taxable income, paid or accrued,

and incurred during the taxable year are deductible in determining the tax base,

with the exception of outlays of a capital nature and other nondeductible

expenses according to Article 13 of this Law and other provisions of this Chapter.

المادة الثالثة عشرة : المصاريف غير الجائز حسمها

لا يجوز حسم المصاريف التالية :

أ - المصاريف غير المرتبطة بتحقيق الدخل الخاضع للضريبة .

ب - أي مبالغ مدفوعة أو مزايا مقدمة للمساهم أو الشريك أو لأي قريب لهما إذا كانت تمثل رواتب أو أجورا أو مكافآت، وما في حكمها ، أو لا تتوفر بها شروط التعاملات بين أطراف مستقلة مقابل ممتلكات أو خدمات .

ج - المصاريف الترفيهية .

د - أي مصاريف للشخص الطبيعي عن استهلاكه الشخصي .

هـ - ضريبة الدخل المسددة في المملكة أو في دولة أخرى .

و - الغرامات أو الجزاءات المالية المسددة أو واجبة السداد لأي جهة في المملكة باستثناء المبالغ المسددة مقابل الإخلال بشروط والتزامات تعاقدية .

ز - أي رشاوى أو مبالغ مشابهة والتي يعد ارتكابها عملا جنائيا بمقتضى أنظمة المملكة حتى لو تم دفعها بالخارج .

Article 13: Nondeductible Expenses

No deduction is allowed for the following:

a) Expenses not connected with the earning of taxable income.

b) Any amounts paid or benefits offered to a shareholder, partner, or any of

their relatives which constitute salaries, wages, awards, or the like, or those

which do not satisfy the conditions for transactions among independent

parties against properties or services.

c) Recreation expenses.

d) Expenses of a natural person for personal consumption.

e) Income tax paid in the Kingdom or in another country.

f) Fines and financial penalties paid or payable to any party in the Kingdom,

excluding those paid for breach of contractual conditions and obligations.

g) Any bribe or similar amounts which are considered a criminal offense under

the laws of the Kingdom, even if paid abroad.

المادة الرابعة عشرة : الديون المعدومة

أ - يجوز للمكلف حسم الديون المعدومة الناتجة عن بيع بضاعة أو خدمات سبق التصريح بها إيرادا في دخل المكلف الخاضع للضريبة .

ب - يجوز حسم الدين المعدوم عند شطبه من دفاتر المكلف متى توفر دليل الإثبات المناسب على استحالة تحصيله وفقا لما تحدده اللائحة .

Article 14: Bad Debts

A. A taxpayer may deduct bad debts arising from the sale of goods or services

that have been previously declared as a taxable income of the taxpayer.

B. A bad debt may be deducted when written off the taxpayer's books when

there is suitable evidence proving the impossibility of collecting it, as

specified in the Regulations.

المادة الخامسة عشرة : الاحتياطيات والمخصصات

لا يجوز حسم أي احتياطيات أو مخصصات خلاف مخصصات الديون المشكوك في تحصيلها في البنوك ، وتحدد اللائحة قواعد وضوابط تحديد هذه المخصصات .

Article 15: Reserves and Allocations

No reserves or allocations may be deducted except allocations of doubtful

debts for banks. The Regulations shall determine the rules and restrictions

specifying such allocations.

المادة السادسة عشرة : مصاريف البحوث والتطوير

يجوز حسم مصاريف البحوث والتطوير المرتبطة بتحقيق الدخل الخاضع للضريبة ، ولا يجوز حسم مصاريف شراء الأرض أو المعدات التي تستخدم في أغراض البحث حيث تستهلك المعدات وفقا للمادة السابعة عشرة من هذا النظام .

Article 16: Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses connected with the earning of taxable

income may be deducted. Expenses for the purchase of land or equipment

used for research purposes may not be deducted. Such equipment shall be

subject to depreciation under Article 17 of this Law.

المادة السابعة عشرة : الاستهلاك

أ - باستثناء الأرض يجوز حسم الاستهلاك عن أصول المكلف ذات الطبيعة المستهلكة الملموسة وغير الملموسة التي تنقص قيمتها ، بسبب الاستعمال أو التلف أو التقادم ، وتستخدم جميعها أو جزء منها في در الدخل الخاضع للضريبة ويبقى لها قيمة بعد انتهاء السنة الضريبية .

ب - تقسم الأصول القابلة للاستهلاك إلى مجموعات ونسب استهلاك كما يأتي :

1 - المباني الثابتة : خمسة بالمائة (5%) .

2 - المباني الصناعية والزراعية المتنقلة : عشرة بالمائة (10%) .

3 - المصانع والآلات والمكائن والأجهزة والبرمجيات (برامج الحاسوب ) والمعدات بما في ذلك سيارات الركوب والشحن : خمسة وعشرون بالمائة (25%) .

4 - مصاريف المسح الجيولوجي والتنقيب والاستكشاف والأعمال التمهيدية لاستخراج الموارد الطبيعية وتطوير حقولها : عشرون بالمائة (20%) .

5 - جميع الأصول الأخرى الملموسة وغير الملموسة ذات الطبيعة المستهلكة غير المشمولة بالمجموعات السابقة كالأثاث والطائرات والسفن والقاطرات والشهرة ... عشرة بالمائة (10%) .

ج - يحتسب مصروف الاستهلاك لكل مجموعة وفقا للفقرات من (د) إلى (ل) من هذه المادة .

د - يحسب قسط الاستهلاك لكل مجموعة بتطبيق نسبة الاستهلاك المحددة لها بمقتضى الفقرة (ب) من هذه المادة على باقي قيمة تلك المجموعة في نهاية السنة الضريبية .

هـ - إن باقي قيمة كل مجموعة في نهاية السنة الضريبية هو إجمالي باقي قيمة المجموعة في نهاية السنة الضريبية السابقة بعد حسم قسط الاستهلاك وفقا لهذه المادة للسنة الضريبية السابقة ، ويضاف إليه نسبة خمسين بالمائة (50%) من أساس التكلفة للأصول الموضوعة في الخدمة خلال السنة الضريبية الحالية والسابقة ، مخصوما من المبلغ نسبة خمسين بالمائة (50%) من التعويضات عن الأصول المتصرف بها خلال السنة الضريبية الحالية والسابقة شريطة ألا يصبح الباقي سالبا .

و - إذا حول المكلف الأصل المملوك له إلى الاستعمال الشخصي ، أو لم يعد الأصل يستخدم نهائيا في در الدخل الخاضع للضريبة ، يعد هذا العمل تصرفا بالأصل من جانب المكلف بقيمته السوقية .

ز- عندما تزيد نسبة الخمسين بالمائة (50%) من التعويض عن الأصول المتخلص منها أثناء السنة الضريبية والسنة السابقة عن باقي قيمة المجموعة في نهاية السنة الضريبية - بصرف النظر عن قيمة التعويض - تخفض قيمة المجموعة إلى صفر ، ويضم ما يزيد إلى دخل المكلف الخاضع للضريبة .

ح - إذا كانت قيمة المجموعة المتبقية في نهاية السنة ، بعد إجازة الحسومات وفقا للفقرة (د) من هذه المادة ، أقل من ألف (1000) ريال ، فإنه يجوز حسم هذه القيمة المتبقية .

ط - إذا تم التخلص من جميع الأصول في المجموعة ، يجوز حسم المبلغ المتبقي من المجموعة في نهاية السنة.

ي - في حالة شراء أو بيع أرض وعليها إنشاءات ، توزع القيمة على الأرض والإنشاءات بشكل معقول ، للتوصل إلى القيمة المنفصلة للإنشاءات.

ك - في حالة استخدام جزء من الأصول في در الدخل الخاضع للضريبة، فإنه يجوز حسم استهلاك لجزء من تكلفة الأصل مقابل الجزء من الأصل المستخدم في در الدخل الخاضع للضريبة.

ل - استثناءً من أحكام الفقرات السابقة ، يجوز استهلاك أصول عقود البناء والتشغيل ثم نقل الملكية ، وعقود البناء والتملك والتشغيل ثم نقل الملكية ، على سنوات العقد ، أو على الفترة المتبقية منه ، إذا تم تأمين أو تجديد الأصول خلالها .

Article 17: Depreciation

A. Except for land, depreciation may be deducted for a taxpayer's depreciable

tangible or intangible assets which lose value because of wear and tear or

obsolescence and which are used, in whole or in part, in the generation of

taxable income, and remain to have value after the end of the taxable year.

B. Depreciable assets are classified into groups and depreciation rates as

follows:

1. Stationary buildings: 5%.

2. Movable industrial and agricultural buildings: 10%.

3. Factories, machines, engines, hardware, software (computer software),

and equipment, including passenger and cargo vehicles: 25%.

4. Expenses for geological surveying, drilling, exploration, and other

preliminary work to exploit natural resources and develop their fields:

20%.

5. All other tangible and intangible depreciable assets not included in the

previous categories, such as furniture, planes, ships, trains, and goodwill:

10%.

C. The depreciation deduction for each group is determined in accordance with

paragraphs (d) to (l) of this Article.

D. The depreciation deduction for each group is calculated by applying its

depreciation rate as determined in accordance with paragraph (b) of this

Article against the balance of the value of such group at the end of the

taxable year.

E. The balance of the value of each group at the end of a taxable year is the

total of the balance of the value of the group at the end of the previous

taxable year after the deduction of depreciation in accordance with this

Article for the previous taxable year, and the addition of 50% of the cost base

of assets in use during the current and previous taxable years after the

deduction of 50% of the compensation received from the assets disposed of

during the current and previous taxable years, provided that the balance

does not become negative.

F. If the taxpayer converts its assets to personal use or if the asset ceases to

be used in the generation of taxable income, this action by the taxpayer shall

be deemed to be a disposal of the asset for its market value.

G.When 50% of the compensation of the assets disposed of during the current

and previous taxable years exceeds the balance of the value of the group at

the end of the taxable year, regardless of the amount of such compensation,

the value of the group shall be reduced to zero and the excess is included in

the taxpayer's taxable income.

H. If the balance of the value of the group at the end of the year, after approving

deductions in accordance with paragraph (d) of this Article, is less than 1,000

riyals, the amount of the balance may be deducted.

I. Where all the assets in a group are disposed of, the balance of the group

may be deducted at the end of the year.

J. Where a land is bought or sold with constructions thereon, the value shall be

reasonably apportioned to arrive at a separate value of the constructions.

K. In case part of the assets is used for the generation of taxable income, a

depreciation deduction is allowed for part of the asset value against the part

of the asset used in the generation of the taxable income.

L. As an exception to the provisions of the previous paragraphs, assets under

Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT)

contracts may be depreciated over the contract period or over the remaining

period of the contract, if such assets are acquired or renewed during that period.

المادة الثامنة عشرة : مصاريف إصلاحات وتحسينات الأصول

أ - يجوز حسم المصاريف المتكبدة في كل مجموعة عن الإصلاحات أو التحسينات التي أجراها المكلف على الأصول المستهلكة الواقعة في تلك المجموعة .

ب - لا تزيد قيمة المصاريف المسموح بها وفقا للفقرة (أ) من هذه المادة لكل سنة عن نسبة أربعة بالمائة (4%) من باقي قيمة المجموعة في نهاية تلك السنة.

ج - يضاف المبلغ الزائد عن الحد المبين بالفقرة (ب) من هذه المادة إلى باقي قيمة المجموعة.

Article 18: Expenses of Asset Repair and Improvement

A. Expenses incurred by the taxpayer for the repair or improvement of

depreciable assets in each group may be deducted.

B. The amount of expenses deductible in accordance with paragraph (a) of this

Article for each year shall not exceed 4% of the balance of the value of the

group at the end of said year.

C. The amount exceeding the limit stated in paragraph (b) of this Article shall

be added to the balance of the value of the group.

المادة التاسعة عشرة : مصاريف المسح الجيولوجي والأعمال التمهيدية لاستخراج الموارد الطبيعية

أ - تحسم مصاريف المسح الجيولوجي والأعمال التمهيدية لاستخراج الموارد الطبيعية على شكل مصاريف إطفاء ، وبمعدل الاستهلاك المحدد في الفقرة (ب) من المادة السابعة عشرة من هذا النظام ، حيث تشكل هذه المصاريف مجموعة مستقلة .

ب - تنطبق هذه المادة أيضا على مصاريف الأصول غير الملموسة ، والتي يتحملها المكلف في شراء حقوق المسح الجيولوجي ومعالجة واستغلال الموارد الطبيعية .

Article 19: Expenses for Geological Surveying and Preliminary Work for

the Extraction of Natural Resources

A. Expenses for geological surveying and preliminary work for the extraction of

natural resources are deducted in the form of amortization expenses at the

depreciation rate determined in Article 17(b) of this Law, where these

expenses constitute an independent group.

B. This Article also applies to expenses of intangible assets incurred by the

taxpayer in the acquisition of rights to geological surveying and the treatment

and exploitation of natural resources.

المادة العشرون : المساهمات في صناديق التقاعد النظامية

أ - يجوز حسم مساهمات صاحب العمل لصالح المستخدم في صندوق تقاعد نظامي مؤسس وفقا لأنظمة المملكة.

ب - لا يتجاوز الحسم المسموح به بمقتضى الفقرة ( أ ) من هذه المادة عن كل مستخدم نسبة الخمس والعشرين بالمائة (25%) من دخله قبل احتساب مساهمات صاحب العمل.

ج - لا يجوز حسم مساهمات المستخدم في صندوق تقاعد نظامي .

Article 20: Contributions to Authorized Retirement Funds

A. An employer's contributions to an authorized retirement fund established in

accordance with the laws of the Kingdom may be deducted in favor of the employee.

B. The deduction allowed under paragraph (a) of this Article for each employee

shall not exceed 25% of his income, prior to calculating the employer's contributions.

C. The employee's contributions to an authorized retirement fund may not be deducted.

المادة الحادية والعشرون : ترحيل الخسائر

تعديلات المادة

أ - يجوز ترحيل صافي الخسائر التشغيلية إلى السنة الضريبية التي تلي السنة التي تحققت فيها الخسارة ، وتحسم الخسارة المرحلة من الوعاء الضريبي للسنوات الضريبية التالية إلى أن يتم استرداد كامل الخسارة المتراكمة ، وتحدد اللائحة الحدود العليا المسموح بحسمها سنويا.

ب - صافي الخسارة التشغيلية هي الحسومات الجائزة بمقتضى هذا الفصل والزائدة عن الدخل الخاضع للضريبة في السنة الضريبية .

ج - لاحتساب صافي الخسارة التشغيلية للشخص الطبيعي ينظر إلى الحسومات والإيراد للنشاط فقط .

Article 21

A. A net operating loss may be carried forward to the taxable year following the

year in which the loss is incurred. The carried forward loss shall be deducted

from the tax base of following taxable years until the cumulative loss is fully

offset. The Regulations shall specify the maximum limits which may be

deducted annually.

B. A net operating loss is the deductions allowed under this Chapter which are

in excess of the taxable income for the taxable year.

C. To calculate the net operating loss for a natural person, only the activity's

deductions and income shall be taken into consideration.

D. For a taxpayer engaged in natural gas investment and the production of oil

and hydrocarbons, net operating losses relating to the tax base of natural

gas investment shall not be deducted from the tax base of the production of

oil and hydrocarbons; likewise, net operating losses relating to the tax base

of the production of oil and hydrocarbons shall not be deducted from the tax

base of natural gas investment.

الفصل السادس: قواعد المحاسبة الضريبية

Chapter 6: Tax Accounting Rules

المادة الثانية والعشرون : السنة الضريبية

أ - السنة الضريبية هي السنة المالية للدولة .

ب - يجوز للمكلف استخدام فترة اثني عشر شهرا مختلفة عما ورد في الفقرة (أ) من هذه المادة كسنة ضريبية وفقا للضوابط التي تحددها اللائحة .

ج - إذا غير المكلف سنته الضريبية ، تعامل الفترة الفاصلة بين آخر سنة ضريبية كاملة قبل التغيير وتاريخ ابتداء السنة الضريبية الجديدة ، كفترة مالية قصيرة ومستقلة ، ويجوز أن تكون السنة الأولى للمكلف الجديد أو السنة الأخيرة للمكلف في حالة التوقف أو التصفية سنة مالية قصيرة مستقلة ما لم ينص على أن تكون سنة طويلة وفقا لنظام الشركات .

د - تستخدم مجموعات الشركات المرتبطة وكما ورد تعريفها في المادة الرابعة والستين من هذا النظام نفس السنة الضريبية .

Article 22: Taxable year

A. The taxable year shall be the State's fiscal year.

B. A taxpayer may use a 12-month period other than the one specified in

paragraph (a) of this Article as a taxable year, in accordance with the

restrictions specified in the Regulations.

C. If a taxpayer changes its taxable year, the interval between the last full

taxable year prior to the change and the starting date of the new taxable year

shall be considered a short independent fiscal period. The first year of a new

taxpayer or the last year of a taxpayer in case of discontinuation or liquidation

may be a short independent fiscal year, unless the Companies Law

stipulates for it to be a long fiscal year.

D. Groups of related companies, as defined in Article 64 of this Law, shall use

the same taxable year.

المادة الثالثة والعشرون : طريقة المحاسبة

أ - يجب أن تبين طريقة المحاسبة التي يتبعها المكلف دخله بوضوح .

ب - يحدد إجمالي الدخل والمصاريف للشركة المقيمة ولأي مكلف يحتفظ أو ملزم نظاما بالاحتفاظ بالدفاتر التجارية المتوافقة مع المبادئ المحاسبية المتعارف عليها بالمملكة وفقا لتلك الدفاتر بعد تعديل الحسابات لتتلاءم وقواعد هذا النظام .

ج - يجوز للأغراض الضريبية أن يدون الشخص الطبيعي معاملاته على أساس المبدأ النقدي أو مبدأ الاستحقاق ، غير أنه إذا زاد إجمالي دخله من النشاط في سنة ضريبية عن المبلغ المحدد في اللائحة ، فيجب عليه استخدام مبدأ الاستحقاق في جميع السنوات الضريبية التالية .

د - يجب على الشركة التي تحتفظ بالدفاتر التجارية أو ملزمة نظاما بالاحتفاظ بها تدوين الدخل والمصاريف على أساس مبدأ الاستحقاق . وما عدا ذلك ، يجوز لها للأغراض الضريبية استخدام مبدأ الاستحقاق أو المبدأ النقدي .

هـ - باستثناء التغيير من المبدأ النقدي إلى الاستحقاق طبقا للفقرة (ج) أو (د) من هذه المادة ، يجوز للمكلف تغيير سياسته المحاسبية بعد الحصول على موافقة المصلحة .

و - إذا غير المكلف سياسته المحاسبية ، فعليه إجراء التعديلات على بنود الدخل والحسومات أو الدين أو أي بنود أخرى في السنة الضريبية التي تلي التغيير بحيث لا يحذف أي بند أو يظهر أكثر من مرة .

Article 23: Accounting Method

A. A taxpayer's accounting method must clearly reflect the taxpayer's income.

B. The gross income and expenses of a resident company, and any other

taxpayer who keeps or is required by Law to keep commercial books

according to the accounting principles generally accepted in the Kingdom,

shall be determined according to such books after adjusting the accounts so

as to conform to the rules of this Law.

C. For taxation purposes, a natural person may record his transactions on a

cash or accrual basis. If his gross income from business during a taxable

year exceeds the amount specified in the Regulations, he must use the

accrual method in all succeeding taxable years.

D. A company which keeps or is required by Law to keep commercial books

must record income and expenses on an accrual basis. Otherwise, it may,

for taxation purposes, use either the cash or accrual method.

E. Except for a change from the cash basis to the accrual basis required in

accordance with paragraphs (c) or (d) of this Article, a taxpayer may change

its accounting method upon obtaining the Department's consent.

F. If the taxpayer changes its accounting method, it must perform adjustments

to items of income and deduction or to debt or any other items in the taxable

year following the change, so that no item is omitted or included more than once.

المادة الرابعة والعشرون : المحاسبة وفقا للمبدأ النقدي

يدون المكلف الذي يستخدم الأساس النقدي في دفاتره وسجلاته الدخل المستلم عند استلامه أو عندما يكون جاهزا للاستلام ، والمصاريف المسددة عند دفعها.

Article 24: Cash-Basis Accounting

A taxpayer who uses the cash method in its books and records shall register

the received income when received or made available for receipt, and the paid

expenses when paid.

المادة الخامسة والعشرون : المحاسبة وفقا لمبدأ الاستحقاق

أ - يدون المكلف الذي يستخدم مبدأ الاستحقاق الدخل والمصاريف عند استحقاقها .

ب - يصبح المبلغ واجب الدفع إلى المكلف إذا حق للمكلف استلامه حتى لو تأجل التسديد أو تم على أقساط .

ج - يصبح المبلغ واجب الدفع من قبل المكلف عندما تحدث جميع الوقائع التي تؤكد المديونية .

Article 25: Accrual-Basis Accounting

A. A taxpayer who uses the accrual method shall record income and expenses

when they are due.

B. An amount becomes payable to the taxpayer when the taxpayer is entitled

to receive it, even if payment is postponed or paid in installments.

C. An amount becomes payable by the taxpayer when all facts determining

liability have occurred.

المادة السادسة والعشرون : العقود طويلة الأجل

أ - يحتسب الدخل والمصاريف المتعلقة بعقد طويل الأجل للمكلف الذي يستخدم مبدأ الاستحقاق على أساس نسبة العمل المنجز خلال السنة الضريبية .

ب - تحدد نسبة العمل المنجز بمقارنة تكاليف العقد المتكبدة خلال السنة الضريبية مع إجمالي التكلفة المقدرة للعقد .

ج - لأغراض هذه المادة يعني مصطلح " عقد طويل الأجل " عقد تصنيع أو تركيب أو إنشاء أو أداء خدمات متعلقة بها والذي لم يكتمل تنفيذه خلال السنة التي بدأ فيها التنفيذ ، باستثناء العقد المتوقع اكتماله خلال ستة أشهر من تاريخ البدء الفعلي للعمل الوارد في العقد .

Article 26: Long Term Contracts

A. For a taxpayer who uses the accrual method, income and expenses relating

to a long term contract shall be calculated on the basis of the percentage of

the work completed during the taxable year.

B. The percentage of work completed shall be determined by comparing the

costs of the contract incurred during the taxable year with the total estimated

cost of the contract.

C. For the purposes of this Article, the term 'long term contract' shall mean a

contract for the manufacture, installation, construction, or performance of

services related thereto, and whose execution is not completed within the

year in which execution started, with the exception of a contract that is

expected to be completed within six months of the actual starting date of

work cited in the contract.

المادة السابعة والعشرون : المخزون

أ - على المكلف الذي يحتفظ بمخزون ، فتح سجلات جرد له والاحتفاظ بتلك السجلات.

ب - تحسم تكلفة البضاعة المباعة خلال السنة الضريبية .

ج - تتحدد تكلفة البضاعة المباعة خلال السنة الضريبية بإضافة تكلفة البضاعة المشتراة خلال السنة إلى بضاعة أول المدة ، مطروحا منها قيمة بضاعة نهاية المدة .

د - يحسب المكلف الذي يستخدم المبدأ النقدي تكلفة المخزون باستخدام طريقة التكلفة الأولية ( المباشرة ) أو التكاليف الإجمالية ، بينما يحسب المكلف الذي يستخدم مبدأ الاستحقاق تكلفة المخزون على أساس طريقة التكاليف الإجمالية فقط .

هـ - قيمة بضاعة نهاية المدة هي التكلفة الدفترية أو القيمة السوقية أيهما أقل في ذلك التاريخ ، وعلى المكلف احتساب التكلفة الدفترية للبضاعة بطريقة المتوسط المرجح ، إلا أنه يجوز له بعد الحصول على إذن خطي من المصلحة استخدام طريقة أخرى ، ولا يجوز تغيير الطريقة التي يختارها إلا بعد موافقة المصلحة .

Article 27: Stock

A. A taxpayer who maintains stock shall establish and maintain inventories for

such stock.

B. The cost of goods sold during the taxable year shall be deducted.

C. The cost of goods sold during a taxable year shall be determined by adding

the cost of goods purchased during the year to the opening stock and

subtracting the value of the closing stock.

D. A taxpayer who uses the cash method shall calculate the cost of stock by

use of the prime (direct) cost method or the absorption costing method, but

a taxpayer using the accrual method shall calculate the cost of stock by use

of the absorption costing method only.

E. The value of the closing stock shall be the book or market value, whichever

is lower at that date. A taxpayer shall calculate the book value of the stock

by use of the weighted average method. However, it may use another

method, after obtaining the Department's written permission, and it may not

change the method chosen except with the consent of the Department.

الفصل السابع: قواعد إضافية لتحديد الوعاء الضريبي

Chapter 7: Additional Rules for Determining the Tax Base

المادة الثامنة والعشرون : الممتلكات المشتركة

يوزع الدخل أو المصاريف المتعلقة بممتلكات مشتركة على الشركاء وفقا لحصص الملكية فيها.

Article 28: Joint Property

Income or expenses relating to jointly-owned property shall be apportioned

among partners in proportion to their respective shares in the property.

المادة التاسعة والعشرون : التقويم

أ - إذا تضمن احتساب الوعاء الضريبي أو إجمالي الدخل ممتلكات أو خدمات أو مزايا أخرى غير نقدية تحسب القيمة السوقية لها في تاريخ التسجيل في الدفاتر للأغراض الضريبية .

ب - تحدد القيمة السوقية للأصل غير النقدي المنقول ملكيته إلى المستخدم أو إلى أي شخص يقدم الخدمات دون اعتبار لأي قيود على نقل الملكية .

Article 29: Valuation

A. If calculation of the tax base or gross income involves non-cash properties,

services, or other benefits, their market value shall be calculated as of the

date it was recorded in the books for taxation purposes.

B. The market value of non-cash property transferred to an employee or any

other service provider shall be determined without regard to any restrictions

on transfer of ownership.

المادة الثلاثون : تحويل العملة

أ - يحتسب إجمالي الدخل والوعاء الضريبي بالريال السعودي.

ب - إذا تضمن احتساب الدخل مبلغا بعملة غير الريال السعودي ، يحسب المبلغ للأغراض الضريبية بالريال السعودي وبسعر الصرف المعلن عن مؤسسة النقد العربي السعودي في تاريخ العملية .

Article 30: Currency Conversion

A. Gross income and tax base shall be calculated in Saudi riyal.

B. If calculation of income involves an amount in a currency other than the

Saudi riyal, the amount shall be calculated for taxation purposes in Saudi

riyal at the exchange rate declared by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

on the date of the transaction.

المادة الحادية والثلاثون : مدفوعات أو مزايا غير مباشرة

يجب أن يشتمل إجمالي دخل المكلف على أي دفعة يستفيد منها المكلف مباشرة أو غير مباشرة ، وكذلك أي دفعة يتم التصرف بها وفقا لتعليماته إذا كانت تلك الدفعة تعد دخلا للمكلف لو دفعت له مباشرة .

Article 31: Indirect Payments or Benefits

The gross income of a taxpayer shall include any payment from which the

taxpayer benefits directly or indirectly, as well as any payment dealt with

according to its instructions, if such payment is considered income of the

taxpayer if paid to the taxpayer directly.

المادة الثانية والثلاثون : التعويضات المستلمة

تأخذ مبالغ التعويض المستلمة صفة المعوض عنه.

Article 32: Damages Received

Compensation amounts received shall take the character of what is compensated for.

المادة الثالثة والثلاثون : استرداد المصاريف المحسومة

أ - إذا استرد المكلف مصروفا أو خسارة أو دينا معدوما سبق السماح به ، يحسب المبلغ المسترد من ضمن إجمالي الدخل في سنة الاسترداد ، ويأخذ صفة الدخل المتعلق بالمصروف .

ب - لغرض هذه المادة ، يعد المصروف مستردا حينما ينتفي أساس الصرف .

Article 33: Recoup of Deducted Expenses

A. If a taxpayer recoups expenses, loss, or previously permitted bad debt, the

recouped amount shall be included in the gross income for the year in which

it is recouped and it shall take the status of the income related to expenses.

B. For the purpose of this Article, expenditure shall be considered recouped in

the absence of the basis for expenditure.

المادة الرابعة والثلاثون : الضريبة التقديرية

أ - إذا لم تقدم فروع الخطوط الجوية وشركات الشحن والنقل البري والبحري الأجنبية العاملة في المملكة ما يثبت وعاءها الضريبي وفقا لأحكام هذا النظام ، يحدد وعاؤها الضريبي وفقا لما يأتي :

1 - يعد الوعاء الضريبي لفروع الخطوط الجوية الأجنبية العاملة في المملكة خمسة بالمائة (5%) من إجمالي الدخل المتحقق في المملكة من التذاكر والشحن والبريد وأي دخل آخر ، وعلى تلك الفروع تقديم إقرار يبين إجمالي دخلها في المملكة في المواعيد المحددة نظاما.

2 - يعد الوعاء الضريبي لفروع شركات الشحن والنقل البري والبحري الأجنبية العاملة في المملكة خمسة بالمائة (5%) من إجمالي الدخل المتحقق في المملكة من أجور الشحن أو أي دخل آخر ، وعلى تلك الفروع تقديم إقرار يبين دخلها بالمملكة في المواعيد المحددة نظاما.

ب - للوزير صلاحية السماح لقطاعات أخرى محددة باستخدام الأسلوب التقديري لتحديد وعائها الضريبي وفقا لأسس ومعدلات تحددها اللائحة .

Article 34: Estimated Tax

A. If branches of foreign airlines and sea or land freight and transportation

companies operating in the Kingdom do not submit proof of their tax base in

accordance with this Law, such tax base shall be determined as follows:

1. The tax base for branches of foreign airlines operating in the Kingdom

shall be considered 5% of the gross income realized in the Kingdom from

tickets, cargo, mail, or any other income. Such branches shall declare

their gross income in the Kingdom at the times specified by law.

2. The tax base for foreign freight and land and sea transportation

companies operating in the Kingdom shall be considered 5% of the gross

income realized in the Kingdom from freight charges or any other income.

Such branches shall be required to declare their income in the Kingdom

at the times specified by law.

B. The Minister shall have the power to authorize certain other sectors to use

estimated taxation to determine their tax base and rates in accordance with the Regulations.

المادة الخامسة والثلاثون : الاتفاقيات الدولية

عند تعارض شروط معاهدة أو اتفاقية دولية تكون المملكة طرفا فيها مع مواد وأحكام هذا النظام ، تسري شروط المعاهدة أو الاتفاقية الدولية باستثناء أحكام المادة الثالثة والستين من هذا النظام المتعلقة بإجراءات مكافحة التجنب الضريبي .

Article 35: International Agreements

In case the conditions of a treaty or an international agreement to which the

Kingdom is party are inconsistent with the articles and provisions of this Law,

the conditions of the treaty or international agreement shall prevail except for

the provisions of Article 63 of this Law which are related to anti-tax avoidance procedures.

الفصل الثامن: قواعد الضرائب على شركات الأشخاص

Chapter 8: Taxation Rules of Partnerships

المادة السادسة والثلاثون : أحكام عامة

أ - تفرض الضريبة على الشركاء في شركات الأشخاص وليس على الشركة ذاتها ، إلا أنه يجب على الشركة تقديم إقرار ضريبي لغرض المعلومات يوضح فيه مقدار الدخل والربح والخسارة والمصاريف والديون وأي بنود أخرى أو أمور مرتبطة بالضرائب على شركة الأشخاص عن السنة الضريبية ، ويخضع الإقرار للقواعد الإجرائية بما فيها الجزاءات المطبقة على الإقرارات الضريبية بمقتضى هذا النظام .

ب - تقع على شركة الأشخاص وليس على الشركاء مسئولية اختيار سنة الضريبة وأسلوب المحاسبة وأسلوب جرد المخزون وغيرها من السياسات المحاسبية بما يتفق مع هذا النظام ، وتقع عليها أيضا مسئولية تقديم الإشعارات والبيانات المطلوبة عن أنواع نشاطها.

ج - تنطبق الأحكام الواردة في هذا النظام الخاصة بشركات الأموال على حصص الشركاء الموصين في شركات التوصية البسيطة .

Article 36: General Provisions

A. Taxes shall be imposed on partners in partnerships and not on the company

itself. The company is required to file a tax declaration to disclose information

that shows the amount of income, profit, loss, expenses, debts, and any

other items or tax related matters of the partnership for the taxable year. The

declaration shall be subject to procedural rules, including fines imposed on

tax declarations in accordance with this Law.

B. The partnership, rather than its partners, shall be responsible for choosing

the taxable year, accounting method, inventory method, and any other

accounting policies consistent with this Law. It shall also be responsible for

filing notifications and statements required in relation to its types of activity.

C. The provisions of this Law concerning capital companies shall apply to the

shares of limited partners in limited partnerships.

المادة السابعة والثلاثون : الضرائب على الشركاء

أ - لتحديد الوعاء الضريبي للشريك ، يحتفظ الدخل والحسومات والخسائر والدين الناشئ أو المستحق على شركة الأشخاص كل بصفته من ناحية المصدر الجغرافي ونوع الدخل والمكاسب والحسومات والخسائر والدين.

ب - يؤخذ في الاعتبار حصة الشريك في شركة الأشخاص من الدخل والخسارة والمصروفات والدين لغرض تحديد الوعاء الضريبي للشريك عن سنته الضريبية التي تنتهي فيها السنة الضريبية للشركة ، وتعلق خسارة الشريك التي تزيد عن أساس تكلفته إلى أن يؤمن الشريك أساس تكلفة يغطي الخسارة ، أو إلى أن يتم التخلص من حصته .

ج - لا تنطبق قاعدة عدم إجازة خسارة الطرف المرتبط الواردة في الفقرة (د) من المادة الثالثة والستين من هذا النظام على حصة الشريك من الخسائر والمصاريف في شركة الأشخاص بمقتضى الفقرة (ب) من هذه المادة ، كما لا يجوز توزيع خسارة شركة الأشخاص المعلقة بمقتضى الفقرة (د) من المادة الثالثة والستين من هذا النظام على الشركاء ما لم تتحقق شروطها ، وتعد الشروط متحققة في حالة تكبد خسارة في التوزيع عند التخلص الكامل من حصة الشريك .

Article 37: Taxation on Partners

A. In determining the tax base of a partner, income, deductions, losses, and

debt derived or accrued against the partnership retain their status as to the

income's geographic source and type, as well as the gains, deductions, losses, and debt.

B. A partner's share in a partnership's income, loss, expenses, and debt shall

be taken into account for the purpose of determining the tax base of the

partner's taxable year in which the partnership's taxable year ends. The

partner's loss which exceeds his cost base is suspended until the partner

acquires a sufficient cost base to offset the loss or until the partner's share is disposed of.

C. The related party's loss disallowance rule stated in Article 63(d) of this Law

shall not be applicable to the partner's share of losses and expenses in a

partnership in accordance with paragraph (b) of this Article. A partnership's

loss which has been suspended according to Article 63(d) of this Law shall

not be distributed among the partners until its conditions are fulfilled. The

conditions shall be deemed fulfilled in case a loss is incurred in distribution

upon the complete disposal of the partner's share.

المادة الثامنة والثلاثون : أساس التكلفة لحصة الشريك

أ - يحدد أساس التكلفة لحصة الشريك في شركة الأشخاص بالمبلغ الذي دفعه الشريك مقابل حصته إضافة إلى أساس تكلفة الممتلكات التي قدمها للشركة .

ب - يزداد أساس التكلفة بمقدار حصة الشريك في دخل شركة الأشخاص (بما في ذلك دخلها المعفى) والمشمول في إجمالي دخل الشريك.

ج - ينخفض أساس التكلفة بقيمة التوزيعات من شركة الأشخاص إلى الشريك، لكن ليس إلى أقل من الصفر، وبقيمة حصة الشريك في خسائر ومصروفات الشركة والمصاريف غير الجائز حسمها للشركة باستثناء البنود الرأسمالية .

د - الدين الذي تتحمله شركة الأشخاص - بما في ذلك الدين على ممتلكاتها - يزيد من أساس تكلفة الشريك وفقا لحصته في الشركة ، أما الدين الذي يتحمله شركاء في الشركة بصفتهم الشخصية ، فإنه يزيد من أساس التكلفة لهؤلاء الشركاء فقط .

Article 38: Cost Base of the Partner's Share

A. The cost base of a partner's share in a partnership shall be determined by

the amount the partner pays against his share plus the cost base of

properties he contributed to the company.

B. The cost base increases by the amount of a partner's share in a partnership's

income (along with his exempt income) included in the partner's gross income.

C. The cost base decreases, but not below zero, by the cost of distributions

from the partnership to the partner, and by the partner's share of partnership

losses, and the partnership's expenses and nondeductible expenses, except

for capital items.

D. Debt incurred by the partnership, including debt against its properties,

increases each partner's cost base according to his share in the partnership.

Debt incurred by some partners in the partnership, in their personal status,

shall increase the cost base for these partners only.

المادة التاسعة والثلاثون : أساس التكلفة في أصول شركة الأشخاص

أ - أساس التكلفة الأولية للممتلكات المقدمة لشركة الأشخاص تساوي أساس التكلفة للشريك الذي قدمها .

ب - إذا خرج شريك من شركة أشخاص واستلم توزيعا يجعله يحقق ربحا من تخلصه من حصته في شركة الأشخاص ، يعدل أساس تكلفة الأصول الرابحة في شركة الأشخاص بالزيادة بقيمة الربح المتحقق ، على ألا تتجاوز قيمة تلك الأصول قيمة السوق ، وتوزع التعديلات في أساس التكلفة بين الأصول وفقا لنسبة الاختلاف بين أساس التكلفة وقيمة السوق .

ج - إذا خرج شريك من شركة أشخاص واستلم توزيعا يجعله يتكبد خسارة من تخلصه من حصته في شركة الأشخاص ، يعدل أساس تكلفة الأصول الخاسرة في شركة الأشخاص بالتخفيض بقيمة الخسارة المتكبدة ، على ألا يقل أساس التكلفة لتلك الأصول عن الصفر ، وتوزع التعديلات في أساس التكلفة بين الأصول وفقا لنسبة الاختلاف بين أساس التكلفة وقيمة السوق .

د - لأغراض الفقرتين (ب) ، (ج) من هذه المادة ، فإن الأصل الرابح هو الأصل الذي يقل أساس تكلفته عن قيمة السوق ، والأصل الخاسر هو الأصل الذي يزيد أساس تكلفته عن قيمة السوق .

Article 39: Cost Base of the Partnership's Assets

A. The initial cost base of properties contributed to a partnership shall be equal

to the cost base of the contributing partner.

B. If a partner retires from a partnership and receives a distribution causing him

to make profit by disposing of his share in the partnership, the cost base of

the partnership's profiting assets shall be adjusted by increasing the amount

of profit made, provided that the value of such assets does not exceed their

market value. Cost base adjustments are distributed among assets

according to the percentage difference between the cost base and the

market value.

C. If a partner retires from a partnership and receives a distribution causing him

to incur a loss by disposing of his share in the partnership, the cost base of

the partnership's losing assets shall be adjusted by reducing the value of the

loss incurred, provided that the cost base of such assets is not less than

zero. Cost base adjustments are distributed among assets in accordance

with the percentage difference between the cost base and the market value.

D. For the purposes of paragraphs (b) and (c) of this Article, a profiting asset is

an asset that has a cost base lower than the market value, and a losing asset

is an asset that has a cost base higher than the market value.

المادة الأربعون : نقل ممتلكات لشركة الأشخاص

أ - لا يحتسب ربح أو خسارة عن نقل شريك ملكية أصل له إلى شركة أشخاص مقابل تملكه حصة في تلك الشركة .

ب - يعد الشريك مالكا لحصة في شركة الأشخاص مساوية للفرق بين قيمة الأصل المنقول منه إلى الشركة وفقا لأسعار السوق والمبلغ المسدد له ، وإذا زاد المبلغ المسدد له عن سعر السوق يعد المبلغ الزائد توزيعا له من الشركة .

Article 40: Transfer of Property to a Partnership

A. No gain or loss shall be calculated for the transfer of a partner's assets to a

partnership against acquiring a share in such partnership.

B. The partner is considered an owner of a share in the partnership equal to the

difference between the value of the asset transferred by him to the

partnership according to market prices and the amount paid to him. If the

amount paid to him exceeds the market price, the excess amount shall be

considered a distribution to the partner by the partnership.

المادة الحادية والأربعون : نقل ملكية أصول من شركة الأشخاص إلى شريك فيها :

أ - يعامل نقل ملكية أصل غير نقدي من شركة أشخاص إلى شريك ، بما في ذلك حالة تصفية حصة الشريك ، على أنه تصرف بالأصل من قبل الشركة مع إقرار بالربح أو الخسارة في تاريخ النقل .

ب - يأخذ الشريك أساس التكلفة للأصل بما يعادل قيمة الأصل بالسوق .

ج - يعد الشريك مستلما توزيعا للربح من الشركة بقيمة تعادل سعر السوق للأصل المنقول ملكيته إليه دون تسديد قيمته ، ويعامل الشريك على أنه تخلص من جزء أو كل حصته في شركة الأشخاص إذا كان التوزيع المقدر يتجاوز أساس تكلفة الشريك في شركة الأشخاص ، وإذا كان التوزيع تخلصا كاملا من حصة الشريك وهو أقل من أساس التكلفة لهذا الشريك ، يجوز حسم الفرق بين أساس تكلفته والتوزيع على أنه خسارة نتجت عن تخلصه من حصته .

Article 41: Transfer of Asset Ownership from a Partnership to a Partner

A. A partnership's transfer of a non-cash asset to a partner therein, including

liquidation of the partner's share, shall be treated as a disposal of the asset

by the partnership, with a declaration of gain or loss on the transfer date.

B. A partner shall take the cost base of the asset which equals the market value

of the asset.

C. A partner shall be deemed to have received a distribution of profit from the

partnership with a value equal to the market price for the ownership of the

asset transferred to him without paying its cost. The partner is treated as

having disposed of part or all of his share in the partnership, if the estimated

distribution exceeds the partner's cost base in the partnership. If the

distribution is a complete disposal of a partner's share, and said distribution

is less than the partner's cost base, the difference between the cost base

and distribution may be deducted on the basis that it is a loss resulting from

his disposal of his share.

المادة الثانية والأربعون: تغيير الشركاء في شركة الأشخاص

أ - عند دخول أو خروج شريك أو شركاء في شركة الأشخاص ونتج عن ذلك إعادة تشكيلها ، تعد جميع أصولها منقولة إلى شركة الأشخاص الجديدة مقابل حصص في هذه الشركة .

ب - يقع إعادة التشكيل لشركة الأشخاص عندما ينتج عن دخول أو خروج شريك أو شركاء تغيير يزيد عن نسبة خمسين بالمائة (50%) في عضوية الشركة عن تشكيلها في السنة السابقة للتغيير.

Article 42: Change of Partners in a Partnership

A. If a partner or partners enter into or retire from a partnership which results in

its reconstitution, all its assets shall be considered transferred to the new

partnership against shares in this partnership.

B. Reconstitution of a partnership occurs when the entry or retirement of a

partner or partners results in a change in the partnership's membership

exceeding 50% of its formation in the year preceding the change.

الفصل التاسع: قواعد الضرائب على شركات الأموال

Chapter 9: Rules of Taxation on Capital Companies

المادة الثالثة والأربعون : أحكام عامة

أ - تفرض ضريبة على حصص الشركاء المتضامنين في شركة التوصية بالأسهم كما في شركة الأشخاص ، ومن ثم تحسم حصص الشركاء المتضامنين لتحديد الوعاء الضريبي للشركة ، وتنطبق الأحكام الواردة في هذا النظام عن شركات الأشخاص على حصص الشركاء المتضامنين في شركات التوصية بالأسهم .

ب - إذا حدث تغيير في ملكية شركة الأموال أو في السيطرة عليها تصل نسبته إلى خمسين بالمائة (50%) أو أكثر ، لا يجوز حسم حصة غير السعودي في الخسائر المتكبدة قبل التغيير وفقا للمادة الحادية والعشرين من هذا النظام في السنوات الضريبية التي تلي التغيير.

Article 43: General Provisions

A. A tax shall be imposed on the shares of general partners in a partnership

limited by shares, as in a partnership. Henceforth, the general partners'

shares shall be deducted in determining the tax base of the partnership. The

provisions of this Law which are applicable to partnerships shall apply to the

shares of general partners in partnerships limited by shares.

B. In case of a change of 50% or more in the ownership or control of a capital

company, the share of a non-Saudi may not be deducted in losses incurred

prior to the change in accordance with Article 21 of this Law in the taxable

years following the change.

الفصل العاشر: ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي

Chapter 10

Repealed المادة الرابعة والأربعون :

تفرض على كل شخص يعمل في مجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي وسوائله ومكثفات الغاز داخل المملكة أو منطقتها الاقتصادية الخالصة أو جرفها القاري ضريبة تسمى ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي .

المادة الخامسة والأربعون :

أ - يقصد بالعمل في مجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي أعمال التنقيب عن الغاز الطبيعي وإنتاجه وتجميعه وتنقيته ومعالجته ، وتجزئة سوائل الغاز الطبيعي، وإنتاج وتجميع مكثفات الغاز ، ونقل الغاز الطبيعي وسوائله ومكثفات الغاز.

ب - يقصد بالنقل ، نقل الغاز الطبيعي من معامل التنقية إلى معامل المعالجة وإلى معامل التجزئة ، أو نقله من أي من هذه المعامل إلى مرافق المستهلكين ، وكذلك نقل مكثفات الغاز وسوائله ، ولا يشمل ذلك شبكات التوزيع المحلية وخطوط الأنابيب التي ينشئها غير منتج للغاز بعد نقاط البيع الرسمية .

ج - يقصد بمكثفات الغاز المكثفات الموجودة بصورة طبيعية ، وهي المواد الهيدروكربونية الموجودة بحالة غازية أحادية في المكامن التي تكون درجة حراراتها الأصلية فيما بين درجة الحرارة الحرجة ودرجة الحرارة القصوى حيث يمكن أن توجد حالتان للمادة جنبا إلى جنب والتي تستخرج من الآبار المنجزة في مكامن مكثفات الغاز الطبيعي وتصبح سائلة في الظروف القياسية لدرجة الحرارة والضغط.

المادة السادسة والأربعون :

الدخل الناتج من العمل في مجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي ، هو إجمالي الدخل المتحقق من بيع أو تبادل أو تحويل الغاز الطبيعي وسوائله ومكثفات الغاز بما في ذلك الكبريت والمنتجات الأخرى، وأي دخل آخر يحصل عليه المكلف من دخل عرضي أو غير تشغيلي مرتبط بنشاطه الرئيس مهما كان نوعه ومصدره، بما في ذلك الدخل المتحقق من استغلال طاقة فائضة في أحد مرافق أوجه النشاط الخاضعة لضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي .

المادة السابعة والأربعون :

وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي هو إجمالي الدخل المشار إليه في المادة السادسة والأربعين من هذا النظام مخصوما منه المصاريف جائزة الحسم بموجب هذا النظام ، وتعتبر مبالغ الريع والإيجار السطحي من المصاريف جائزة الحسم .

المادة الثامنة والأربعون :

يحدد سعر ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي عن أية سنة ضريبية وفقا لمعدل العائد الداخلي للتدفقات النقدية السنوية التراكمية للمكلف المستمدة من نشاط استثمار الغاز الطبيعي ، ويكون سعر الضريبة على وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي للمكلف وفقا للجدول الآتي :

سعر ضريبة استثمار الغاز معدل العائد الداخلي سعر ضريبة استثمار الغاز معدل العائد الداخلي سعر ضريبة استثمار الغاز معدل العائد الداخلي سعر ضريبة استثمار الغاز معدل العائد الداخلي 82.39 17.0 57.50 14.0 32.61 11.0 30.00 8.0 أو أقل 82.63 17.1 58.87 14.1 32.87 11.1 30.15 8.1 82.85 17.2 60.24 14.2 33.15 11.2 30.17 8.2 83.04 17.3 61.59 14.3 33.46 11.3 30.18 8.3 83.22 17.4 62.93 14.4 33.80 11.4 30.20 8.4 83.39 17.5 64.24 14.5 34.17 11.5 30.22 8.5 83.54 17.6 65.51 14.6 34.57 11.6 30.25 8.6 83.67 17.7 66.75 14.7 35.01 11.7 30.27 8.7 83.80 17.8 67.95 14.8 35.49 11.8 30.30 8.8 83.91 17.9 69.10 14.9 36.00 11.9 30.33 8.9 84.01 18.0 70.21 15.0 36.56 12.0 30.37 9.0 84.10 18.1 71.26 15.1 37.16 12.1 30.41 9.1 84.19 18.2 72.27 15.2 37.80 12.2 30.45 9.2 84.26 18.3 73.22 15.3 38.50 12.3 30.50 9.3 84.33 18.4 74.12 15.4 39.24 12.4 30.55 9.4 84.40 18.5 74.97 15.5 40.03 12.5 30.60 9.5 84.45 18.6 75.76 15.6 40.88 12.6 30.67 9.6 84.50 18.7 76.50 15.7 41.78 12.7 30.74 9.7 84.55 18.8 77.20 15.8 42.73 12.8 30.81 9.8 84.59 18.9 77.84 15.9 43.74 12.9 30.90 9.9 84.63 19.0 78.44 16.0 44.79 13.0 30.99 10.0 84.67 19.1 79.00 16.1 45.90 13.1 31.09 10.1 84.70 19.2 79.51 16.2 47.05 13.2 31.20 10.2 84.73 19.3 79.99 16.3 48.25 13.3 31.33 10.3 84.75 19.4 80.43 16.4 49.49 13.4 31.46 10.4 84.78 19.5 80.83 16.5 50.76 13.5 31.61 10.5 84.80 19.6 81.20 16.6 52.07 13.6 31.78 10.6 84.82 19.7 81.54 16.7 53.41 13.7 31.96 10.7 84.83 19.8 81.85 16.8 54.76 13.8 32.15 10.8 84.85 85.00 19.9 20.0 أو أكثر 82.13 16.9 56.13 13.9 32.37 10.9

المادة التاسعة والأربعون :

يتم حساب التدفقات النقدية السنوية عن طريق تعديل وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي كما يلي :

أ - إعادة إدراج الخسائر التشغيلية المرحلة من السنوات السابقة .

ب - إعادة إدراج البنود غير النقدية المحسومة لغرض تحديد الوعاء الضريبي للمكلف .

ج - إعادة إدراج جميع رسوم التمويل وأي خدمة بنكية أخرى .

د - حسم المصروفات النقدية الرأسمالية باستثناء رسوم التمويل أو أي خدمات بنكية أخرى .

هـ - حسم ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي وضريبة الدخل على الشركات التي تم دفعها فعلا.

المادة الخمسون :

أ - تطبق ضريبة الدخل وفقا للفقرة (ب) من المادة السابعة من هذا النظام على وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي للمكلف الخاضع لضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي .

ب - يحسم مبلغ ضريبة الدخل الذي يدفعه المكلف عن وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي طبقا للفقرة ( أ ) من هذه المادة من ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي المستحقة عليه.

المادة الحادية والخمسون :

أ - لغرض حساب ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي يعتبر وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي للمكلف عن كل عقد أو اتفاقية تنقيب عن الغاز وإنتاجه مع الحكومة مستقلا عن وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي الخاص بأي عقد أو اتفاقية أخرى للتنقيب والإنتاج ، وعلى المكلف تقديم إقرار ضريبي وحسابات ختامية مدققة مستقلة عن كل عقد أو اتفاقية تنقيب عن الغاز الطبيعي وإنتاجه .

ب - يعتبر وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي للمكلف مستقلا عن الوعاء الضريبي عن باقي أوجه نشاطه الأخرى التي لا تتصل بعمله في مجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي ، وعلى المكلف تقديم إقرار ضريبي وحسابات ختامية مدققة عن عمله في مجال استثمار الغاز الطبيعي منفصلة عن أوجه نشاطه الأخرى.

المادة الثانية والخمسون :

يخضع المكلف لضريبة الدخل المقررة بموجب الفقرة (ب) من المادة السابعة من هذا النظام وذلك :

أ - عن دخله المتحقق من معالجة الغاز الطبيعي أو تجزئته في معمل مستقل مرخص له.

ب - عن دخله المتحقق من نقل الغاز الطبيعي للغير في خط أنابيب مستقل مرخص له.

المادة الثالثة والخمسون :

لا تسري أحكام هذا الفصل على أي شركة تشتغل بإنتاج الزيت، أو بإنتاج الزيت والغاز الطبيعي معا، فيما يتعلق بأوجه نشاط تلك الشركة في منطقة عملياتها أو منطقة امتيازها المحددة عند سريان هذا النظام.

المادة الرابعة والخمسون :

لا تسري أحكام الفقرة (ج) من المادة السابعة من هذا النظام على وعاء ضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي لأي مكلف خاضع لضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي .

المادة الخامسة والخمسون :

فيما لم يرد نص عليه في هذا الفصل ، تطبق على المكلف بضريبة استثمار الغاز الطبيعي الأحكام الواردة في المواد الأخرى من هذا النظام.

الفصل الحادي عشر: أحكام عامة

Chapter 11: General Provisions

المادة السادسة والخمسون : إدارة الضريبة

تعديلات المادة

المصلحة هي الجهة المسئولة عن أعمال الإدارة والفحص والربط والتحصيل لضريبة الدخل .

Article 56

A. The Authority is the body responsible for the administration, examination,

assessment, and collection of income tax, as well as the imposition of

penalties stipulated in this Law.

B. Imposition of penalties shall be pursuant to a decision by the Governor or

the person assigned by the Authority's Board of Directors.

المادة السابعة والخمسون : تسجيل المكلفين

أ - يجب على كل شخص خاضع للضريبة بموجب هذا النظام أن يقوم بتسجيل نشاطه لدى المصلحة قبل نهاية سنته المالية الأولى .

ب - لا تنطبق أحكام هذه المادة على المكلفين الخاضعين لضريبة الاستقطاع النهائي فقط وفقا للمادة الثامنة والستين من هذا النظام .

ج - تفرض غرامة لا تقل عن ألف (1000) ريال ولا تزيد عن عشرة آلاف (10.000) ريال عن عدم التسجيل ، وتحدد اللائحة ضوابط ومقدار الغرامة على الفئات المختلفة للمكلفين .

Article 57: Taxpayers Registration

A. Every person subject to tax in accordance with this Law shall register with

the Department before the end of its first fiscal year.

B. The provisions of this Article shall not apply to taxpayers subject only to final

withholding tax in accordance with Article 68 of this Law.

C. A fine not less than 1,000 riyals and not exceeding 10,000 riyals shall be

imposed for failure to register. The Regulations shall specify the restrictions

and amount of fine for different categories of taxpayers.

المادة الثامنة والخمسون : الدفاتر والسجلات

أ - على المكلف - باستثناء غير المقيم الذي ليس له منشأة دائمة في المملكة - أن يمسك الدفاترالتجارية والسجلات المحاسبية الضرورية باللغة العربية للتحديد الدقيق للضريبة الواجبة عليه .

ب - للمصلحة الحق في رفض تحميل أي مصروف إذا عجز المكلف دون سبب معقول عن تقديم المستند الخاص بالمصروف أو القرائن المؤيدة لصحة المطالبة به .

Article 58: Books and Records

A. A taxpayer, other than a nonresident with no permanent establishment in the

Kingdom, shall maintain the necessary commercial books and accounting

records in Arabic for precise determination of the tax payable by it.

B. The Department retains the right not to allow a deduction if the taxpayer is

unable without reasonable excuse to produce a document of the expense or

evidence supporting the legitimacy of its claim for the deduction.

المادة التاسعة والخمسون: سرية المعلومات

أ - تحافظ المصلحة وجميع الأشخاص العاملين بها على سرية المعلومات المتعلقة بالمكلفين التي يطلعون عليها بحكم وظائفهم ، واستثناء من ذلك يجوز لهم الكشف عن المعلومات للجهات الآتية فقط :

1 - موظفو المصلحة لغرض تنفيذ واجباتهم وفقا للنظام .

2 - موظفو مصلحة الجمارك لغرض تطبيق النظام الجمركي .

3 - ديوان المراقبة العامة لأغراض التدقيق والمراجعة بحكم اختصاصه .

4 - السلطات الضريبية للدول الأجنبية وفقا للمعاهدات التي تكون المملكة طرفا فيها.

5 - الأجهزة المسئولة عن تطبيق النظام لغرض الملاحقة الجنائية للمخالفات الضريبية .

6 - أي جهة قضائية في المملكة بناء على أمر منها لتحديد الضريبة الواجبة على المكلف في قضية تنظرها ، أو لأي أمر إداري أو جنائي آخر تنظره .

ب - يلتزم الشخص الذي يتلقى معلومات بمقتضى الفقرة (أ) من هذه المادة بالمحافظة على سريتها ، وعدم استخدامها إلا للغرض الذي طلبت من أجله.

ج - يجوز كشف معلومات متعلقة بمكلف ما إلى شخص آخر بناء على موافقة خطية من المكلف .

Article 59: Confidentiality of Information

A. The Department and all its staff shall maintain confidentiality of information

pertaining to taxpayers which they have access to in their official capacity.

As an exception, they may disclose information only to the following bodies:

1. Employees of the Department, for the purpose of carrying out their duties

under the law.

2. Employees of the Customs Authority, for the purpose of enforcing the

Customs Law.

3. The General Audit Bureau, in its official capacity, for the purpose of

auditing and reviewing.

4. Tax authorities of foreign countries in accordance with treaties to which

the Kingdom is party.

5. Law enforcement agencies, for the purpose of the criminal prosecution of

tax offenses.

6. Any judicial body in the Kingdom, upon its order, in a case under its

review, to determine a taxpayer's tax liability, or in any other administrative

or criminal matter under its review.

B. A person receiving information under paragraph (a) of this Article shall be

required to maintain its confidentiality, and not to use it except for the

purpose for which it was required.

C. Information concerning a taxpayer may be disclosed to another person upon

the taxpayer's written consent.

الفصل الثاني عشر: تقديم الإقرارات والربط وإجراءات الاعتراض والاستئناف

Chapter 12: Filing Declarations, Assessments, Procedures of

Objections, and Appeals

المادة الستون : الإقرارات

أ - يجب على كل مكلف مطالب بتقديم إقرار أن يقدمه وفقا للنموذج المعتمد ، وتدوين رقمه المميز عليه ، وتسديد الضريبة المستحقة بموجبه إلى المصلحة .

ب - يجب تقديم الإقرار الضريبي خلال مائة وعشرين يوما من انتهاء السنة الضريبية التي يمثلها الإقرار.

ج - على المكلفين المحددين أدناه تقديم إقرار ضريبي :

1 - شركة أموال مقيمة .

2 - غير مقيم له منشأة دائمة في المملكة .

3 - شخص طبيعي غير سعودي مقيم يمارس النشاط.

د - على المكلف الذي توقف عن النشاط إشعار المصلحة وتقديم إقرار ضريبي عن الفترة الضريبية القصيرة التي تنتهي بتاريخ توقفه عن مزاولة النشاط ، وذلك خلال ستين يوما من تاريخ التوقف .

هـ - يجب على المكلف الذي يتجاوز دخله الخاضع للضريبة مليون (1.000.000) ريال سعودي أن يشهد محاسب قانوني مرخص له بمزاولة المهنة بالمملكة بصحة الإقرار.

و- يجب أن تقدم شركة الأشخاص إقرار معلومات وفقا للمادة السادسة والثلاثين من هذا النظام في اليوم الستين من نهاية سنتها الضريبية أو قبله .

Article 60: Declarations

A. Every taxpayer required to file a declaration shall file it in the prescribed form,

include its identification number, and it shall pay the tax due thereon to the

Department.

B. The tax declaration shall be filed within 120 days following the end of the

taxable year for which the declaration was made.

C. The following taxpayers shall be required to file a tax declaration:

1. A resident capital company.

2. A nonresident with a permanent establishment in the Kingdom.

3. A resident, non-Saudi natural person who conducts business.

D. A taxpayer who ceases business activity is required to notify the Department

and submit, within 60 days from the cessation date, a tax declaration for the

short taxable period ending on the date on which it ceases business.

E. A taxpayer whose taxable income exceeds 1,000,000 riyals, shall have a

certified accountant licensed to practice in the Kingdom certify the accuracy

of the declaration.

F. A partnership shall file an information declaration in accordance with Article

36 of this Law, on or prior to the sixtieth day following the end of its taxable year.

المادة الحادية و الستون : حق المصلحة في المعلومات

أ - على جميع الأشخاص والجهات الحكومية تزويد المصلحة بأي معلومات مرتبطة بالضريبة وتطلبها المصلحة لأغراض الضريبة الواردة في هذا النظام .

ب - للمصلحة الحق في فحص دفاتر وسجلات المكلف ميدانيا أثناء ساعات العمل للتحقق من صحة الضريبة الواجبة عليه .

ج - على جميع الأشخاص والجهات الحكومية تزويد المصلحة بمعلومات عن العقود التي تبرمها مع القطاع الخاص خلال ثلاثة أشهر من تاريخ إبرام العقد ، تتضمن اسم وعنوان كل من طرفي العقد ، وموضوع العقد ، وقيمته ، وشروطه المالية ، وتاريخ بدء تنفيذه ، وانتهائه ، ويعد الشخص الذي لا يزود المصلحة بالمطلوب وفقا لهذه الفقرة ، أو لا يشعر المصلحة بتاريخ توقف العمل الوارد في العقد ، مسئولا بالتضامن عن أي مطالبة ضريبية تستحق على العقد ، وتحدد اللائحة الضوابط والإجراءات المطلوبة لتنفيذ هذا الالتزام .

Article 61: The Department's Right to Information

A. All persons and government bodies shall provide the Department with any

information related to tax requested by the Department for the taxation

purposes stipulated in this Law.

B. The Department may conduct a field examination of the taxpayer's books

and records during working hours to ascertain the correctness of the

taxpayer's tax liability.

C. All persons and government bodies shall provide the Department with

information on contracts concluded with the private sector within three

months of the date of conclusion of the contract. The information shall

include the names and addresses of the two parties, in addition to the subject

of the contract, its value, financial terms, and execution and expiration dates.

A person who does not provide the Department with what is required under

this paragraph, or does not notify the Department of the date of cessation of

work stated in the contract, shall be jointly liable for any tax claim due on the

contract. The Regulations shall specify the conditions and procedures

required to implement this obligation.

المادة الثانية والستون : إجراءات الفحص والربط

أ - للمصلحة الحق في تصحيح وتعديل الضريبة المبينة في الإقرار بما يجعلها متوافقة مع أحكام هذا النظام ، ولها الحق في إجراء الربط الضريبي إذا لم يقدم المكلف إقراره .

ب - على المصلحة إشعار المكلف بالربط الضريبي بمقتضى الفقرة ( أ ) من هذه المادة وبالضريبة الواجبة عليه بخطاب رسمي مسجل ، أو بأي وسيلة أخرى تثبت استلامه للإشعار.

ج - مع مراعاة أحكام المادة الخامسة والستين من هذا النظام ، إذا اتضح للمصلحة بأن الضريبة التي قبلتها في السابق غير صحيحة ، يجوز للمصلحة إجراء ربط إضافي على المكلف ، وتشعر المصلحة المكلف بالربط الإضافي ومبرراته، ويحق للمكلف الاعتراض عليه وفقا لما تقضي به قواعد الاعتراض .

Article 62: Examination and Assessment Procedures

A. The Department may correct and adjust the tax shown on the declaration to

make it conform to the provisions of this Law, and it may perform tax

assessment if the taxpayer does not file its declaration.

B. The Department shall notify the taxpayer of the tax assessment under

paragraph (a) of this Article and of the tax due on it by a registered official

letter, or by any other means that proves its receipt of the notification.

C. Subject to Article 65 of this Law, if it becomes clear to the Department that

the tax it had previously accepted is incorrect, the Department may make an

additional assessment on the taxpayer. The Department shall notify the

taxpayer of the additional assessment and the reasons therefor. The

taxpayer may object to the assessment as stipulated in the rules for objection.

المادة الثالثة والستون : إجراءات مكافحة التجنب الضريبي

أ - لغرض تحديد الضريبة للمصلحة الحق في :

1 - عدم الأخذ بأي معاملة ليس لها أثر ضريبي .

2 - إعادة تكييف المعاملات التي لا يعكس شكلها جوهرها ووضعها في صورتها الحقيقية.

ب - للمصلحة الحق في الربط الضريبي على المكلف بالأسلوب التقديري وفقا للحقائق والظروف المرتبطة بالمكلف إذا لم يقدم إقراره في الموعد النظامي ، أو لم يحتفظ بحسابات ودفاتر وسجلات دقيقة ، أو لم يتقيد بالشكل والنموذج والطريقة المطلوبة في دفاتره وسجلاته .

ج - يجوز للمصلحة إعادة توزيع الإيراد والمصاريف في المعاملات التي تتم بين أطراف مرتبطة ، أو أطراف تتبع نفس الجهة لتعكس الإيراد الذي كان سيتحقق لو كانت الأطراف مستقلة وغير مرتبطة .

د - لا يجوز للمكلف حسم خسارة ناتجة عن تحويل ممتلكات تمت بينه وبين طرف مرتبط به ، وما لم يرد في هذا النظام خلاف ذلك ، يعلق حسم الخسارة إلى أن يتخلص الطرف المرتبط من الممتلكات إلى طرف آخر غير مرتبط .

هـ - إذا قام المكلف الفرد بتجزئة دخله وتقاسمه مع شخص آخر ، يجوز للمصلحة تعديل الوعاء الضريبي للمكلف وللشخص الآخر منعا لأي تخفيض في الضريبة المستحقة .

و - تعني تجزئة الدخل لغرض هذه المادة ما يأتي :

1 - تحويل الدخل بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر من شخص إلى آخر مرتبط به .

2 - تحويل الممتلكات بما في ذلك النقود بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر من شخص إلى شخص آخر مرتبط به ، ينتج عنه تحقيق الشخص الآخر لدخل من هذه الممتلكات ، إذا كان السبب أو أحد الأسباب للتحويل هو تخفيض إجمالي الضريبة المستحقة على دخل الشخص المحول أو الشخص المحول إليه .

ز - يجوز للمصلحة أن تأخذ بالقيمة المقدمة من الشخص المحول إليه لتقرر إذا كان المكلف يسعى لتجزئة الدخل .

Article 63: Anti-Tax Avoidance Procedures

A. For the purpose of tax determination, the Department may:

1. disregard any transaction with no tax effect; and

2. reclassify transactions whose form does not reflect their substance and

put them in their real form.

B. The Department may make a tax assessment due on the taxpayer using the

estimated tax method according to facts and circumstances pertaining to the

taxpayer if the taxpayer fails to file its declaration on time, to keep precise

accounts, books, and records, or to comply with the form, declaration form,

and method required in its books and records.

C. The Department may reallocate revenues and expenses in transactions

among related parties or parties under the same body, so as to reflect the

returns that would have resulted if the parties were independent and

unrelated.

D. A taxpayer may not deduct a loss resulting from the transfer of properties

between it and a party related thereto. Unless otherwise provided for by this

Law, the loss deduction shall be suspended until the related party disposes

of the properties to another unrelated party.

E. If an individual taxpayer splits its income and divides it with another person,

the Department may adjust the tax base of the taxpayer and that of the other

person to prevent any reduction in the due tax.

F. For the purpose of this Article, income splitting means:

1. Transfer of income, directly or indirectly, from one person to another

related thereto.

2. Transfer of properties, including money, directly or indirectly, from one

person to another related thereto, which leads to the other person's

realization of an income from such properties, if the reason or one of the

reasons for the transfer is to lower the total tax due upon the income of

the transferor or the transferee.

G.The Department may consider the value given by the transferee in

determining whether the taxpayer is seeking to split income.

المادة الرابعة والستون : الأشخاص المرتبطون والأشخاص الخاضعون لسيطرة واحدة

أ - يعد الشخص الطبيعي مرتبطا بشخص طبيعي آخر إذا كان زوجا أو صهرا للشخص ، أو قريبا له حتى الدرجة الرابعة .

ب - يعد الشخص الطبيعي مرتبطا بأي نوع من أنواع الشركات إذا كان :

1 - شريكا في شركة الأشخاص ، ويسيطر سواء بمفرده أو مع شخص أو أشخاص مرتبطين به وفقا لهذه المادة على نسبة خمسين بالمائة (50%) أو أكثر من حقوق دخلها أو رأسمالها بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر عن طريق شركة أو شركات فرعية من أي نوع .

2 - شريكا بشركة أموال ، سواء بمفرده أو مع شخص أو أشخاص مرتبطين به وفقا لهذه المادة ويسيطر على خمسين بالمائة (50%) أو أكثر من حقوق التصويت أو قيمتها بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر عن طريق شركة أو شركات فرعية من أي نوع .

3 - بالنسبة للهيئات التي تدير أموالا موقوفة لأغراض محددة ، يكون الشخص الطبيعي مرتبطا بها إذا كان يستفيد أو يستطيع الاستفادة منها سواء بمفرده أو مع شخص أو أشخاص مرتبطين به وفقا لهذه المادة .

ج - تعد الشركات أو الهيئات خاضعة لسيطرة واحدة ، إذا كان مسيطرا عليها بنسبة خمسين بالمائة (50%) أو أكثر من قبل نفس الشخص أو الأشخاص المرتبطين وفقا لهذه المادة على النحو الآتي :

1 - فيما يتعلق بشركات الأشخاص ، تعني السيطرة ملكية حقوق دخلها أو رأس مالها بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر عن طريق شركة أو شركات فرعية مهما كان نوعها.

2 - فيما يتعلق بشركات الأموال ، تعني السيطرة ملكية حقوق التصويت بها أو ملكية قيمتها بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر عن طريق شركة أو شركات فرعية مهما كان نوعها.

3 - فيما يتعلق بالهيئات التي تدير أموالا موقوفة لأغراض محددة ، تعني السيطرة ملكية مصلحة نفعية في دخلها أو أصولها.

Article 64: Related Persons and Persons under Common Control

A. A natural person shall be considered related to another natural person if said

person is a spouse or an in-law thereof, or a relative up to the fourth degree.

B. A natural person is considered related to companies of any type in the

following circumstances:

1. If he is a partner in a partnership and he, either alone or together with a

related person or persons under this Article, controls 50% or more of the

rights to its income or capital, either directly or indirectly, through a

subsidiary company or companies of any type.

2. If he is a partner in a capital company and he, either alone or together with

a related person or persons under this Article, controls 50% or more of the

voting rights or its value, either directly or indirectly, through a subsidiary

company or companies of any type.

3. As for agencies that administer properties endowed for specific purposes,

a natural person is deemed related thereto if he benefits or is capable of

benefiting from them, either alone or with a related person or persons, in

accordance with this Article.

C. Companies and agencies shall be deemed under common control if the

same person or related persons control 50% or more according to this Article

as follows:

1. With respect to partnerships, control means the ownership of rights to its

income or capital, either directly or indirectly, through a subsidiary

company or companies of any type.

2. With respect to capital companies, control means ownership of the voting

rights therein or ownership of its value, either directly or indirectly, through

a subsidiary company or companies of any type.

3. With respect to agencies that administrate properties endowed for specific

purposes, control means the possession of a beneficial interest in their

income or assets.

المادة الخامسة والستون : المدة النظامية للربط الضريبي

أ - يحق للمصلحة بإشعار مسبب إجراء أو تعديل الربط الضريبي خلال خمس سنوات من نهاية الأجل المحدد لتقديم الإقرار الضريبي عن السنة الضريبية ، كما يحق لها ذلك في أي وقت إذا وافق المكلف خطيا على ذلك .

ب - يحق للمصلحة إجراء أو تعديل الربط خلال عشر سنوات من نهاية الأجل المحدد لتقديم الإقرار الضريبي عن السنة الضريبية إذا لم يقدم المكلف إقراره الضريبي ، أو إذا تبين أن الإقرار غير كامل أو غير صحيح بقصد التهرب الضريبي .

ج - يجوز للمكلف طلب استرداد أي مبالغ مسددة بالزيادة في أي وقت خلال خمس سنوات من السنة الضريبية المسدد عنها بالزيادة .

Article 65: Statutory Period of Tax Assessment

A. The Department may, with a reasoned notification, make or amend a tax

assessment within five years of the deadline specified for filing the tax

declaration for the taxable year, or at any time, upon the written consent of

the taxpayer.

B. The Department may make or amend an assessment within 10 years of the

deadline specified for filing the tax declaration for the taxable year if a

taxpayer does not file its tax declaration, or it is found that the declaration is

incomplete or incorrect with the intent of tax evasion.

C. A taxpayer may request a refund of overpaid amounts at any time within five

years from the end of the taxable year in which the amounts were overpaid.

المادة السادسة والستون : الاعتراض والاستئناف

تعديلات المادة

أ - يجوز للمكلف الاعتراض على ربط المصلحة خلال ستين يوما من تسلم خطاب الربط ، ويصبح الربط نهائيا والضريبة واجبة السداد إذا وافق المكلف على الربط أو لم يعترض عليه خلال المدة المذكورة .

ب - لا يعد الاعتراض مقبولا ما لم يسدد المكلف المستحق عن البنود غير المعترض عليها أثناء الفترة المحددة للاعتراض ، أو ما لم يحصل على الموافقة على تقسيط الضريبة بمقتضى المادة الحادية والسبعين من هذا النظام .

ج - تصبح الضريبة واجبة السداد وفقا لقرار لجنة الاعتراض الابتدائية ، وتعد نهائية ما لم يستأنف المكلف أو المصلحة هذا القرار خلال ستين يوما من تاريخ استلامه.

د - يجوز للمصلحة وللمكلف استئناف قرار لجنة الاعتراض الابتدائية أمام اللجنة الاستئنافية خلال ستين يوما من تاريخ استلام القرار.

هـ - على المكلف الذي يريد استئناف قرار لجنة الاعتراض الابتدائية التقدم بطلب الاستئناف خلال المدة المحددة ، وتسديد الضريبة المستحقة وفقا للقرار المذكور ، أو تقديم ضمان بنكي مقبول بالمبلغ .

و - يصبح قرار لجنة الاستئناف نهائيا وملزما ما لم يتم استئنافه أمام ديوان المظالم خلال ستين يوما من تاريخ إبلاغ القرار.

Article 66

A. A person against whom a penalty decision has been rendered may appeal

such decision before the Tax Dispute and Violation Settlement Committee

within 30 days from the date of knowledge thereof. Otherwise, such decision

shall be deemed final and non-appealable before any other judicial body.

B. If the subject matter of the appeal relates to an assessment decision, the

appeal shall have no effect on the taxpayer's obligation to pay the

uncontested tax amount due under the Law.

المادة السابعة والستون : تشكيل واختصاصات لجان الاعتراض الابتدائية والاستئنافية

تعديلات المادة

أ - يتم تشكيل لجان الاعتراض الابتدائية المختصة بالفصل في الخلافات الضريبية بقرار من الوزير .

ب - يصدر بقرار من مجلس الوزراء بناء على اقتراح من الوزير تشكيل لجنة استئنافية للنظر في قرارات لجان الاعتراض الابتدائية الضريبية المستأنفة من قبل المكلف أو المصلحة.

ج - تحدد اللائحة صلاحيات واختصاصات وإجراءات عمل اللجان الابتدائية والاستئنافية ، والخبرات العلمية والعملية لأعضائها ومكافآتهم .

Article 67

1. A committee named the Tax Dispute and Violation Settlement Committee

shall be formed, and it shall be entrusted with the following:

a) Settlement of disputes and conflicts, as well as civil and criminal lawsuits

arising from the application of tax laws and regulations, as well as the

decisions and directives related thereto.

b) Settlement of appeals filed against the Authority's decisions in

implementation of tax laws and regulations, as well as the decisions and

directives related thereto

c) The Committee shall have the powers necessary to investigate and

decide on disputes falling within its jurisdiction, including the power to

summon witnesses, issue subpoenas for documents and evidence,

render decisions, and impose penalties.

2. The Committee shall be composed of a number of circuits; each circuit being

entrusted with a particular tax law.

3. Each circuit shall be composed of three members and a fourth substitute

member having legal or accounting qualifications and experience, provided

that the head of the circuit and at least one of its members have legal

qualifications, and the circuit shall not include members from agencies

overseeing tax-related activities. The head of each circuit and its members

shall be appointed pursuant to a royal order for a renewable term of four

years. Upon the lapse of such term without the change or renewal of circuit

members, such members shall continue to carry out their duties pending the

issuance of a royal order.

4. Committee decisions shall be passed by majority vote and may be appealed

before the committee referred to in paragraph (5) of this Article within 30

days of the date of knowledge thereof; otherwise, they shall be deemed final.

5. A committee named the Tax Dispute and Violation Appellate Committee

shall be formed, and it shall be entrusted with deciding on objections filed

against the decisions of the Tax Dispute and Violation Settlement

Committee.

6. The Appellate Committee shall be composed of a number of specialized

circuits. Each circuit shall be composed of three members and a fourth

substitute member having higher legal or accounting qualifications and

experience, provided that the head of the circuit and at least one of its

members have legal qualifications, and the circuit shall not include members

from agencies overseeing tax-related activities. The head of each circuit and

its members shall be appointed pursuant to a royal order for a renewable

term of four years. Upon the lapse of such term without the change or

renewal of circuit members, such members shall continue to carry out their

duties pending the issuance of a royal order.

7. Appellate Committee decisions shall be passed by majority vote and shall be

deemed final and non-appealable before any other judicial body.

8. Tax dispute lawsuits may not be heard upon the lapse of five years from the

maturity date of the amount subject of the claim or the date of knowledge of

the incident subject to the dispute, except in the presence of grounds

acceptable by the Committee.

9. The Appellate Committee shall, within 60 days from the date of appointment

of its members, set the work procedures of the Committees referred to in

paragraphs (1) and (5) of this Article, to be issued by a royal order upon

submission by the Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors.

10.The Authority's Board of Directors shall determine the remuneration of the

Committees' members, advisors, staff, and secretariat.

11.The Authority shall provide the Committees with the human and financial

resources necessary for the discharge of their duties, in accordance with

the rules referred to in paragraph (9) of this Article.

الفصل الثالث عشر: تحصيل الضرائب

Chapter 13: Tax Collection

المادة الثامنة والستون : استقطاع الضريبة

أ - يجب على كل مقيم سواء كان مكلفا أو غير مكلف بمقتضى هذا النظام ، وعلى المنشأة الدائمة في المملكة لغير مقيم ، ممن يدفعون مبلغا ما لغير مقيم من مصدر في المملكة استقطاع ضريبة من المبلغ المدفوع وفقا للأسعار الآتية :

1 - إيجار 5% .

2 - إتاوة أو ريع 15%

3 - أتعاب إدارة 20%

4 - دفعات مقابل تذاكر طيران أو شحن جوي أو بحري 5%

5 - دفعات مقابل خدمات اتصالات هاتفية دولية 5%

6 - أي دفعات أخرى تحددها اللائحة على ألا يتجاوز سعر الضريبة 15% في حالة المبالغ المدفوعة من قبل شخص طبيعي تنطبق شروط الاستقطاع التي تقضي بها هذه المادة على الدفعات الخاصة بالنشاط لهذا الشخص.

ب - يجب على الشخص الذي يستقطع الضريبة بمقتضى هذه المادة الالتزام بما يأتي :

1 - التسجيل لدى المصلحة وتسديد المبلغ المستقطع للمصلحة خلال العشرة أيام الأولى من الشهر الذي يلي الشهر الذي تم الدفع فيه للمستفيد .

2 - تزويد المستفيد بشهادة تبين المبلغ المدفوع له وقيمة الضريبة المستقطعة .

3 - تزويد المصلحة في نهاية السنة الضريبية باسم وعنوان ورقم تسجيل المستفيد (الرقم المميز) إذا توفر، وأي معلومات أخرى قد تطلبها المصلحة .

4 - الاحتفاظ بالسجلات المطلوبة لإثبات صحة الضريبة المستقطعة وفقا لما تحدده اللائحة .

ج - الشخص المسئول بمقتضى هذه المادة عن استقطاع الضريبة ملزم شخصيا بتسديد قيمة الضريبة غير المسددة ، وغرامات التأخير المترتبة عليها وفقا للفقرة (أ) من المادة السابعة والسبعين من هذا النظام إذا انطبقت عليه أي من الحالات الآتية :

1 - إذا لم يستقطع الضريبة كما هو مطلوب .

2 - إذا استقطع الضريبة لكنه لم يسددها للمصلحة كما هو مطلوب .

3 - إذا لم يقدم بيانات الاستقطاع للمصلحة كما تقضي به الفقرة الفرعية الثالثة من الفقرة (ب) من هذه المادة .

د - إضافة إلى ما ورد في الفقرة (ب) من هذه المادة ، فإنه إذا لم تستقطع الضريبة وفقا لأحكام هذه المادة ، يبقى المستفيد مدينا للمصلحة بقيمة الضريبة ، ويحق لها أن تحصلها منه أو من وكيله أو كفيله .

هـ - مع عدم الإخلال بالفقرتين ( و ، ز) من هذه المادة ، إذا دفع مبلغ إلى غير مقيم واستقطعت الضريبة عنه وفقا لأحكام هذه المادة تكون تلك الضريبة نهائية ، مع مراعاة عدم فرض ضريبة أخرى على الدخل الذي استقطعت عنه الضريبة ، وعدم إعادة أي مبالغ سددت كضريبة وفقا لهذه المادة

و - إذا كان المبلغ المشار إليه في هذه المادة مسددا إلى غير مقيم يمارس العمل في المملكة من خلال منشأة دائمة ، وأن هذا المبلغ المسدد له يرتبط بشكل مباشر بالعمل الذي تمارسه المنشأة الدائمة ، يحتسب هذا المبلغ في تحديد الوعاء الضريبي لغير المقيم .

ز - إذا استقطعت الضريبة عن مبلغ مدفوع لمكلف احتسب في وعائه الضريبي، فإن الضريبة المستقطعة تحسم من الضريبة الواجبة على المكلف عن الوعاء الضريبي .

ح - لأغراض هذه المادة والمادة الخامسة من هذا النظام تعني كلمة " الخدمات " أي عمل مقابل عوض ، باستثناء شراء وبيع السلع أو أي ممتلكات أخرى .

Article 68: Tax Withholding

A. Every resident, whether or not a taxpayer according to this Law, and every

permanent establishment of a nonresident in the Kingdom which pays an

amount to a nonresident from a source in the Kingdom shall withhold tax

from the paid amount according to the following rates:

1. Rent: 5%.

2. Royalty or proceeds: 15%.

3. Management fees: 20%.

4. Payments for airline tickets, air or sea freight: 5%.

5. Payments for international telecommunication services: 5%.

6. Any other payments specified in the Regulations, provided that the tax

rate does not exceed 15%.

7. In case of amounts paid by a natural person, the conditions for withholding

stipulated under this Article shall apply to the payments pertaining to his

activity.

B. A person withholding tax under this Article shall comply with the following:

1. Registering with the Department and paying the amount withheld to the

Department within the first 10 days of the month following the month of

payment to the beneficiary.

2. Providing the beneficiary with a certificate stating the amount paid to him

and the value of the withheld tax.

3. Providing the Department, at the end of the taxable year, with the

beneficiary's name, address, and registration number (identification

number), if available, along with any other information the Department

may require.

4. Maintaining the records required to prove the accuracy of the withheld tax

as specified by the Regulations.

C. The person responsible for withholding tax under this Article is personally

liable to pay the unpaid tax and any delay fines resulting therefrom in

accordance with Article 77(a) of this Law, if any of the following cases applies

to him:

1. If he fails to withhold tax as required.

2. If he withholds tax, but fails to pay the tax to the Department as required.

3. If he fails to report withholding statements to the Department as stipulated

under subparagraph (3) of paragraph (b) of this Article.

D. In addition to what is stated in paragraph (b) of this Article, if tax is not

withheld in accordance with the provisions of this Article, the beneficiary

remains indebted to the Department for the amount of tax and the

Department may recover it from him, or his agent or sponsor.

E. Without prejudice to paragraphs (f) and (g) of this Article, if an amount is paid

to a nonresident and tax is withheld from him in accordance with the

provisions of this Article, said tax shall be final, taking into consideration that

no further tax shall be imposed on the income from which the tax was

withheld, and that the amounts paid as tax in accordance with this Article is

not refunded.

F. If the amount referred to in this Article is paid to a nonresident who conducts

business in the Kingdom through a permanent establishment, and the

amount paid is directly connected with the business of the establishment,

such amount shall be calculated in determining the tax base of the

nonresident.

G.If tax is withheld for an amount paid to a taxpayer which is included in its tax

base, the withheld tax shall be deducted from the tax due on the taxpayer

against the tax base.

H. For the purposes of this Article and Article 5 of this Law, services shall mean

any work performed for a compensation, except for the purchase and sale of

goods or any other properties.

المادة التاسعة والستون : تسديد الضريبة

على المكلف تسديد الضريبة المستحقة عليه بموجب إقراره خلال مائة وعشرين يوما من نهاية سنته الضريبية.

Article 69: Tax Payment

A taxpayer shall pay its due tax in accordance with its declaration within 120

days from the end of its taxable year.

المادة السبعون : تسديد الضريبة على دفعات معجلة

أ - مع عدم الإخلال بالفقرة (ب) من هذه المادة ، يجب على المكلف الذي يحقق إيرادا في السنة الضريبية أن يسدد تحت حساب الضريبة ثلاث دفعات معجلة في أو قبل اليوم الأخير من الشهر السادس ، والشهر التاسع ، والشهر الثاني عشر من السنة الضريبية ، ومقدار الدفعة هو ناتج المعادلة الآتية :

25% × ( أ - ب ) حيث إن :

أ = ضريبة المكلف عن السنة السابقة طبقا لإقراره .

ب = مقدار الضريبة المسددة عن طريق الاستقطاع من المنبع في السنة السابقة بمقتضى المادة الثامنة والستين من هذا النظام.

ب - لا يلزم المكلف بتسديد دفعات معجلة بمقتضى الفقرة (أ) من هذه المادة إذا لم يبلغ ناتج المعادلة أعلاه مبلغا مقداره خمسمائة ألف (500.000) ريال .

ج - للمصلحة صلاحية تخفيض أي دفعة من الدفعات مستحقة السداد بمقتضى هذه المادة إذا اقتنعت أن دخل المكلف للسنة الضريبية - باستثناء الدخل الذي يتم استقطاع الضريبة عنه من المنبع بمقتضى المادة الثامنة والستين من هذا النظام - سيكون أقل وبشكل كبير من دخل السنة السابقة .

د - تعد الدفعة المسددة بمقتضى هذه المادة دفعة على الحساب من إجمالي ضريبة المكلف عن السنة الضريبية المسدد عنها الدفعة .

هـ - تنطبق أحكام هذا النظام الخاصة بالتحصيل وإجراءاته الإلزامية على دفعات الضريبة المعجلة مثلما تنطبق على الضريبة نفسها.

Article 70: Advance Payments of Tax

A. Without prejudice to paragraph (b) of this Article, a taxpayer who realizes

income in the taxable year shall pay three advance payments of tax on or

prior to the last day of the sixth, ninth, and twelfth months of the taxable year.

The amount of payment is calculated using the following equation:

25% x (A – B) where:

A = The taxpayer's tax for the preceding year according to its declaration.

B = The amount of tax paid in the preceding year by withholding from the

source in accordance with Article 68 of this Law.

B. A taxpayer shall not be obligated to make advance payments under

paragraph (a) of this Article, if the result of the above equation is less than

500,000 riyals.

C. The Department has the power to reduce any of the payments due under

this Article if it is convinced that the taxpayer's income for the taxable year,

with the exception of the income of which tax is withheld from the source

under Article 68 of this Law, shall be substantially less than the income of

the preceding year.

D. A payment made pursuant to this Article shall be considered an advanced

payment against the taxpayer's total tax for the taxable year for which the

payment was made.

E. The provisions of this Law relating to the collection of tax and its mandatory

procedures shall apply to advance payments of tax as they apply to the tax itself.

المادة الحادية والسبعون : تقسيط الضريبة

أ - للوزير صلاحية تقسيط المبالغ المستحقة على المكلف متى توفرت الأسباب والمبررات الكافية في إطار الضوابط والشروط التي تحددها اللائحة ، وله الحق في تفويض مدير عام المصلحة فيما يراه من هذه الصلاحية . كما له أيضا أو لمن يفوضه في ذلك حق إلغاء التقسيط متى تبين له أن حقوق الخزينة العامة معرضة للضياع.

ب - لا يعفى تقسيط الضريبة وفقا لهذه المادة المكلف من تسديد غرامة التأخير بمقتضى الفقرة ( أ ) من المادة السابعة والسبعين من هذا النظام عن فترة التقسيط .

Article 71: Payment of Tax in Installments

A. The Minister has the power to allow payment in installments for amounts due

on a taxpayer whenever enough reasons and justifications exist within the

framework of requirements and conditions specified by the Regulations. The

Minister may delegate what he deems fit of this authority to the Director

General of the Department. Further, the Minister, or his designee, may

cancel the installment arrangement if he finds that the accruals of the Public

Treasury are subject to loss.

B. Payment of tax in installments in accordance with this Article shall not

exempt the taxpayer from the payment of the delay fine for the period of

installments pursuant to Article 77(a) of this Law.

المادة الثانية والسبعون : استرداد المكلف للمبالغ الزائدة

يحق للمكلف الذي سدد مبلغا بالزيادة استرداد مبلغه الزائد وتعويض مقداره واحد بالمائة (1%) منه عن كل ثلاثين يوما تبدأ بعد مضي ثلاثين يوما على مطالبته وتستمر إلى حين استلامه هذا المبلغ.

Article 72: Refund of Overpayment

In the case of an overpayment of tax, the taxpayer shall be entitled to a refund

of the excess amount together with a compensation at a rate of 1% for every

30 days, beginning 30 days after its claim and continuing until the taxpayer

receives the amount.

المادة الثالثة والسبعون : حجز ممتلكات المكلف

أ - إذا لم يسدد المكلف الضريبة الواجبة عليه وفقا للتواريخ المحددة نظاما يجوز للمصلحة الحجز على أمواله المنقولة وغير المنقولة الجائز حجزها شرعا ، وللمصلحة المضي في إجراءات الحجز بعد مرور عشرين يوما على استلام المكلف إشعارا منها بنية الحجز .

ب - على أي شخص ، بما في ذلك البنوك والمؤسسات المالية ، ممن في حوزته الأصل المحجوز تسليم الأصل إلى المصلحة عندما تطلب المصلحة ذلك.

ج - على البنك أو المؤسسة المالية الامتناع عن السماح بأي سحوبات أو دفعات أخرى من حساب المكلف بالبنك بعد تسلم البنك إشعارا بنية المصلحة الحجز على حسابه.

د - الشخص الذي لا يلتزم بأحكام الفقرتين ( ب ، ج ) من هذه المادة ، يلزم بسداد مبلغ للمصلحة يساوي قيمة الممتلكات التي كانت بحوزته بما لا يتجاوز المبلغ الذي تم الحجز من أجله .

هـ - الأدوات التي يستخدمها المكلف في تجارته ومتعلقاته وأثاثه الشخصي تستثنى من الحجز بحد أعلى لا يتجاوز ثلاثمائة ألف (300.000) ريال .

Article 73: Seizure of the Taxpayer's Properties

A. If a taxpayer fails to pay the tax due by the dates specified by law, the

Department may seize the taxpayer's movable and immovable properties as

allowed by Sharia. The Department may proceed with the procedures of

seizure after the passage of 20 days from the taxpayer's receipt of the

Department's notice of its intention of seizure.

B. Any person, including banks and financial institutions, holding in possession

a seized asset shall deliver the asset to the Department upon its request.

C. A bank or financial institution shall refrain from allowing withdrawals or other

payments from the taxpayer's bank account after receiving notice of the

Department's intention to seize the taxpayer's account.

D. A person not complying with the provisions of paragraphs (b) and (c) of this

Article shall be obligated to pay the Department an amount equal to the value

of the properties in its possession, not exceeding the amount for which the

seizure was made.

E. Tools used by the taxpayer for its trade and personal effects and furnishings

are exempt from seizure, with a maximum limit not exceeding 300,000 riyals.

المادة الرابعة والسبعون : بيع الممتلكات المحجوزة

أ - تبيع المصلحة وبواسطة الجهة المختصة الممتلكات المحجوزة وفقا لأحكام الحجز .

ب - يسدد من قيمة البيع أولا مصاريف الحجز والبيع ، ومن ثم الضريبة والغرامات ويعاد أي مبلغ باقٍ إلى المكلف .

ج - يعلق بيع ممتلكات المكلف خلال فترة المراجعة الإدارية أو القضائية للربط الذي تم على أساسه الحجز ، باستثناء :

1 - الممتلكات المعرضة للتلف.

2 - الممتلكات التي يطلب المكلف من المصلحة بيعها .

Article 74: Sale of Seized Property

A. The Department shall, through the competent body, sell properties seized in

accordance with the provisions of seizure.

B. The expenses of the seizure and sale shall be paid first from the sales

returns, then the tax and fines. Any remaining amount shall be returned to

the taxpayer.

C. Sale of the taxpayer's properties shall be suspended during the period of the

administrative or judicial review of the assessment on the basis of which the

seizure was made, except for:

1. perishable properties; and

2. properties sold by the Department upon the taxpayer's request.

المادة الخامسة والسبعون : حجز الأموال المستحقة للمكلف

أ - يجوز للمصلحة ، بعد توقيع الحجز ، إصدار إشعارات لأطراف ثالثة ، بما في ذلك صاحب العمل ، أو البنوك ، أو المؤسسات المالية ، تكلفهم بالتسديد المباشر للمصلحة لأي مبالغ يكون الطرف الثالث مدينا بها للمكلف في أو بعد تاريخ تسلم إشعار الحجز .

ب - يجوز إصدار إشعار إلى صاحب العمل الذي يعمل لديه المكلف وتحديد صلاحية الإشعار بفترة معينة.

ج - لا يقع الحجز على قيمة النفقة الشهرية الملزم بها المكلف ولا مصاريفه المعيشية التي تقضي بهما أحكام أنظمة أخرى نافذة .

د - تخلى مسئولية الشخص الذي يلتزم بأحكام هذه المادة والمادتين الثالثة والسبعين والرابعة والسبعين من هذا النظام من أي التزام أمام المكلف أو أي شخص آخر يتعلق بقيمة الممتلكات محل الحجز من وقت التزامه .

Article 75: Seizure of Funds Due to the Taxpayer

A. Following seizure, the Department may issue notices to third parties,

including employers, banks, or financial institutions, ordering direct payment

to the Department of any funds the third party owes the taxpayer on or after

the date of receipt of the seizure notification.

B. A notice may be issued to the taxpayer's employer, and its validity may be

limited to a specified period.

C. The monthly maintenance due upon the taxpayer as well as its living

expenses stipulated by the provisions of other laws in force shall not be

subject to seizure.

D. A person complying with the provisions of this Article and Articles 73 and 74

of this Law shall be exempted from any obligations to the taxpayer or any

other person, regarding the value of properties seized from the time of its compliance.

الفصل الرابع عشر: الغرامات

Chapter 14: Fines

المادة السادسة والسبعون : الغرامة عن عدم تقديم الإقرار

أ - تفرض غرامة على المكلف الذي لا يتقيد بأحكام الفقرات ( أ ، ب ، د ، و) من المادة الستين من هذا النظام مقدارها واحد بالمائة (1%) من إجمالي إيراداته على ألا تتجاوز عشرين ألف (20.000) ريال .

ب - في حالة عدم تقديم الإقرار في الوقت المحدد ، تفرض الغرامة الآتية عوضا عن الغرامة الواردة في الفقرة (أ) من هذه المادة إذا كانت الغرامة بمقتضى الفقرة (أ) تقل عن المبلغ المحدد بمقتضى هذه الفقرة :

1 - خمسة بالمائة (5%) من الضريبة غير المسددة إذا لم يتجاوز التأخير ثلاثين يوما من الموعد النظامي .

2 - عشرة بالمائة (10%) من الضريبة غير المسددة إذا زاد التأخير عن ثلاثين يوما ولم يتجاوز تسعين يوما من الموعد النظامي .

3 - عشرون بالمائة (20%) من الضريبة غير المسددة إذا زاد التأخير عن تسعين يوما ولم يتجاوز ثلاثمائة وخمسة وستين يوما من الموعد النظامي .

4 - خمسة وعشرون بالمائة (25%) من الضريبة غير المسددة إذا زاد التأخير عن ثلاثمائة وخمسة وستين يوما من الموعد النظامي .

ج - تعني الضريبة غير المسددة الفرق بين مبلغ الضريبة المستحقة السداد بموجب هذا النظام ، والمبلغ المسدد في الموعد النظامي المحدد في الفقرة ( ب ) من المادة الستين من هذا النظام .

Article 76: Fines for Failure to File the Declaration

A. A taxpayer not complying with the provisions of Article 60(a, b, d, and f) of

this Law, shall be subject to a fine of 1% of its gross income, provided that

the fine does not exceed 20,000 riyals.

B. In case of failure to file the declaration within the prescribed time, the

following fine shall be imposed in lieu of the fine stipulated under paragraph

(a) of this Article, if the fine under paragraph (a) is less than the amount

specified under this paragraph:

1. 5% of the unpaid tax if the delay does not exceed 30 days of the date

specified by law.

2. 10% of the unpaid tax if the delay is more than 30 days and less than 90

days of the date specified by law.

3. 20% of the unpaid tax if the delay is more than 90 days and less than 365

days of the date specified by law.

4. 25% of the unpaid tax if the delay exceeds 365 days of the date specified

by law.

C. Unpaid tax shall mean the difference between the amount of tax due under

this Law and the amount paid on the date specified by law under Article 60(b)

of this Law.

المادة السابعة والسبعون : غرامات التأخير والغش

أ - إضافة إلى الغرامات الواردة في المادة السادسة والسبعين من هذا النظام وفي الفقرة (ب) من هذه المادة ، على المكلف تسديد غرامة تأخير بواقع واحد بالمائة (1%) من الضريبة غير المسددة عن كل ثلاثين يوم تأخير ، وهذا يشمل التأخير في تسديد الضريبة المطلوب استقطاعها والدفعات المعجلة ، وتحسب من تاريخ استحقاق الضريبة إلى تاريخ السداد .

ب - علاوة على الغرامات الواردة في المادة السادسة والسبعين من هذا النظام وفي الفقرة (أ) من هذه المادة ، تفرض على المكلف غرامة مالية قدرها خمسة وعشرون بالمائة (25%) من فرق الضريبة الناتجة عن تقديم المكلف أو محاسبه القانوني معلومات غير حقيقية أو الغش بقصد التهرب من الضريبة ، وعلى الأخص في الحالات الآتية :

1 - تقديم دفاتر أو سجلات أو حسابات أو مستندات غير حقيقية لا تعكس الوضع الصحيح للمكلف .

2 - تقديم الإقرارعلى أساس عدم وجود دفاتر أو سجلات مع تضمينه معلومات تخالف ما تظهره دفاتره وسجلاته.

3 - تقديم فواتير أو وثائق مزورة أو مصطنعة أو تغيير فواتير الشراء أو البيع أو غيرها من المستندات بقصد تقليل الأرباح أو زيادة الخسائر.

4 - عدم الإفصاح عن نشاط أو أكثر من أنواع النشاط التي تخضع للضريبة .

5 - إتلاف أو إخفاء الدفاتر أو السجلات أو المستندات قبل قيام المصلحة بالفحص.

Article 77: Delay and Fraud Fines

A. In addition to the fines stipulated in Article 76 of this Law and in paragraph

(b) of this Article, a taxpayer shall pay a delay fine of 1% for every 30 days

of delay on unpaid tax, including delays in the payment of tax required to be

withheld and advance payments. It shall be calculated from the tax due date

until the date of payment.

B. In addition to the fines stipulated in Article 76 of this Law and in paragraph

(a) of this Article, a taxpayer shall be subject to a fine of 25% of the difference

in tax resulting from the provision of false information or fraud with the

intention of tax evasion by the taxpayer or his certified accountant, and

particularly in the following cases:

1. Submitting false books, records, accounts, or documents that do not

reflect the true status of the taxpayer.

2. Filing a declaration on the basis of the lack of books or records, and

including therein information that contradicts what is shown in the

taxpayer's books and records.

3. Filing forged or fictitious invoices or documents, or altering purchase or

sale invoices or other documents with the intention of understating profits

or overstating losses.

4. Failing to declare one or more taxable activities.

5. Destroying or hiding books, records, or documents prior to the

Department's examination.

المادة الثامنة والسبعون : مسئولية المحاسبين القانونيين

بما لا يتعارض مع نظام المحاسبين القانونيين ، للمصلحة الحق في ملاحقة أي محاسب قانوني قضائيا يثبت أنه قدم أو شهد على صحة بيانات غير صحيحة، وبما يشكل انتهاكا للمبادئ المحاسبية المتعارف عليها بقصد مساعدة المكلف على التهرب من كل أو جزء من الضريبة .

Article 78: Liability of Certified Accountants

Without prejudice to the Certified Accountants Law, the Department may

prosecute any certified accountant proven to have presented or certified false

statements, which constitutes a violation of established accounting principles

with the intention of assisting the taxpayer to evade all or part of the tax.

الفصل الخامس عشر: صلاحيات الوزير

Chapter 15: The Minister's Powers

المادة التاسعة والسبعون : صلاحيات الوزير

للوزير الصلاحيات الآتية :

أ - إصدار اللائحة التنفيذية لهذا النظام.

ب - إصدار التعليمات واتخاذ الإجراءات التي يراها ضرورية لوضع هذا النظام موضع التنفيذ .

ج - تعديل المجموعات ونسب الاستهلاك الواردة في المادة السابعة عشرة من هذا النظام.

د - إسقاط دين الضريبة والغرامات متى توفرت أسباب استحالة تحصيلها ، وتحدد اللائحة الحالات التي يستحيل معها التحصيل .

هـ - منح مكافآت بناء على توصيات مدير عام المصلحة للموظفين المتميزين في أداء أعمالهم ، وتحدد اللائحة شروط وضوابط منح هذه المكافأة .

Article 79: The Minister's Powers

The Minister shall have the following powers:

A. Issuing the Implementing Regulations of this Law.

B. Issuing instructions and taking measures he deems necessary for the

implementation of this Law.

C. Amending the depreciation groups and rates stipulated in Article 17 of this Law.

D. Canceling tax debts and fines that have been determined uncollectible. The

Regulations shall specify the cases where collection is impossible.

E. Granting the remunerations of outstanding employees pursuant to

recommendations by the Department's Director General. The Regulations

shall specify the conditions and restrictions for such remuneration.

الفصل السادس عشر: أحكام ختامية

Chapter 16: Concluding Provisions

المادة الثمانون: تاريخ سريان النظام

أ - ينشر هذا النظام في الجريدة الرسمية ويعمل به بعد تسعين يوما من تاريخ نشره.

Article 80: The Law's Entry into Force

A. This Law shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall enter into force

after 90 days from its publication date.

B. This Law shall apply to taxable years beginning after the date of its entry into

force. As for taxable years starting on or prior to the date of its entry into

force, they shall be subject to tax laws in effect prior to the issuance of this

Law.

C. This Law shall repeal the Income Tax Law issued by Royal Decree No.

(3321) dated 21/1/1370H and its amendments, the Law of Additional Income

Tax on Companies Engaged in Production of Oil and Hydrocarbons issued

by Royal Decree No. (7634) dated 16/3/1370H and its amendments, and the

Natural Gas Investment Tax Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M/37) dated

25/6/1424H.

D. Tax withholding provisions stipulated in Article 68 of this Law shall become

effective from the date the Law enters into force.

المادة الحادية والثمانون : الأحكام الانتقالية

أ - في حالة شراء أصل في سنة ضريبية سابقة على دخول هذا النظام حيز التنفيذ ، فإن القيمة التي تضاف إلى المجموعة الملائمة هي تكلفة الأصل ناقصا أي قسط استهلاك حصل عليه المكلف في السابق.

ب - لا يجوز ترحيل الخسائر التشغيلية المتكبدة قبل نفاذ قرار مجلس الوزراء ذي الرقم (3) والتاريخ 5 / 1 / 1421 هـ .

ج - لا يجوز ترحيل الخسائر التشغيلية التي يتكبدها المكلف خلال فترة الإعفاء الضريبي .

Article 81: Transitional Provisions

A. In case of acquiring an asset in a taxable year prior to the effectiveness of

this Law, the value to be added to the appropriate group shall be the cost of

the asset minus any depreciation deduction previously granted to the

taxpayer.

B. Operational losses incurred before the entry into force of Council of Ministers'

Resolution No. (3) dated 5/1/1421H may not be carried forward.

C. Operational losses incurred by the taxpayer during a tax exemption period

may not be carried forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.