Best Debt Collection Service In KSA 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

As the Saudi economy expands, cash flow management has become a key element of business sustainability. Overdue invoices or unfulfilled agreements can place significant pressure on liquidity, requiring specialised legal intervention.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is a leading law firm in the field of debt collection in the KSA. We work with large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and investors to provide clear and effective legal solutions. Our bilingual team covers the Riyadh, Jeddah, and Eastern Province regions to ensure fast collection in compliance with regulations.

1. Debt challenges in the Saudi business sector 2025

Despite robust regulatory reforms in the KSA, late debt payments are a major concern for local and international businesses. Common causes include:

Extension of credit periods in competitive sectors.

Market slowdown and cash flow gaps in subcontracting chains.

Cross-border complexities between Saudi and foreign entities.

The Saudi legal system significantly evolved to protect creditors' rights.

The Civil Transactions Law (2023) codifies obligations, remedies, and contract enforcement.

Commercial courts and enforcement courts have digitised their operations through the Najiz portal.

Performance orders now allow creditors with written proof of debt to obtain enforceable judgments within weeks.

With these tools, organisations can recover their debts faster than ever before, provided their solicitors understand how to manage them strategically.

2. Why is Sadany & Partners Law Firm the best choice for debt collection in the KSA?

Our approach depends on three fundamental pillars:

Speed in decision-making

Every case begins with an immediate assessment to determine the fastest legal route; whether that be a payment order, direct enforcement, or a negotiated settlement, we do not waste time on procedural delays.

Transparent pricing and communication

Our clients receive a written action plan and fixed or limited fees before any submission. We balance our costs with your recovery goals – not endless paid working hours.

Local vision + international standards

We combine in-depth knowledge of Saudi law and procedures in Arabic with international corporate service standards – ideal for multinational clients and cross-border disputes.

3. Our debt collection process – from claim to recovery

Step 1: Case assessment and document review

We examine all documents, including contracts, invoices, cheques, bills of exchange, and delivery receipts, to ensure their admissibility in court. We address any missing documentation early on to avoid rejection.

Step 2: Legal Notice and Negotiation

A formal letter of demand is served on the debtor in both Arabic and English, based on the Civil Transactions Law and the Commercial Courts Law. This Step 1 alone resolves approximately 40% of cases, as the debtor immediately understands the extent of their legal responsibility.

Step 3: Payment order or legal action

In the event of non-payment, we will submit an electronic request for a performance order via the Najiz portal. This expedited procedure often produces an enforceable order within 30–45 days. In complex or disputed cases, we file a full lawsuit before the competent commercial court.

Step 4: Enforcement and collection

After the judgment is issued, our enforcement unit coordinates with the enforcement court to freeze accounts, seize assets, or impose travel bans under the Enforcement Law.

Step 5: Settlement and closure

During execution, we negotiate settlements to expedite payment and minimise reputational disputes between business partners.

4. Business Case Study – Strategic Recovery in Progress

An industrial supplier in Riyadh was owed SAR 5.2 million by a contractor who failed to pay after the project was delivered.

We issued a legal notice referring to the terms of the contract and attached the unpaid invoices.

We did not receive a response within ten days, so we filed a writ of execution.

The Commercial Court in Riyadh issued the order in less than four weeks.

Our enforcement lawyers obtained a freeze on the account through the enforcement court.

After facing enforcement, the debtor settled 95% of the principal debt plus legal fees within 48 hours.

Outcome: The debt was recovered in less than six weeks, with costs kept below 8% of the claim value.

5. The legal mechanisms we use for rapid recovery

Legal Instrument Description Estimated duration Best in the following situations Performance order Written proof of debt The court issues an enforceable order. 30-45 days Invoices, cheques and declarations Enforcement order Enforcement of the decision or arbitration award 2–6 weeks Final judicial decisions Commercial claim Full litigation of disputed debts 3-6 months Complex contracts Enforcement of an arbitration award The enforcement court recognises the decision. 1-2 months Cross-border international contracts

By selecting the appropriate mechanism, we ensure maximum efficiency and minimum cost.

6 Support for all debt volumes – SMEs to multinationals

All clients receive the same level of accuracy and priority, whether their debts reach SAR 25,000 or SAR 25 million.

SMEs and start-ups: We offer affordable debt repayment assistance programmes with fixed fees and simplified procedures.

Companies and banks: Portfolio-based collection strategies for recurring claims across the KSA.

International clients: Bilingual files, certified documents, and support for cross-border implementation.

7. Cost control and transparency

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we believe that debt recovery contributes to the recovery of your funds.

Cost category Our effective approach Court costs Using performance tracking orders when appropriate Translation and Documentation A fluent Arabic and English-speaking team, which reduces third-party costs Enforcement fees Early asset tracking reduces unnecessary procedures such as bailiffs seizing the assets of defaulting debtors. Legal fees Fixed or success-based models aligned with results

Clients receive detailed budgets before submission, ensuring predictable spending with no hidden fees.

8. Preventive legal advice – avoiding future defaults

Our role is not only to collect payments, but also to help clients build preventive legal frameworks to reduce the risk of future non-payment:

Drafting contracts that include strict payment terms and penalties.

Requirement to provide promissory notes, cheques, or bank guarantees as collateral.

Setting clear requirements for jurisdiction and dispute resolution.

Conducting credit checks and background checks prior to partnerships.

These measures strengthen your commercial position and reduce the risk of litigation in the long term.

10. Conclusion

Strategically optimised, compliant and efficient debt collection

By 2025, Saudi regulations will give creditors greater power and more effective mechanisms to recover their rights. However, achieving these results depends on choosing a law firm that combines speed, accuracy, and professionalism.

