Best Debt Collection Services In Riyadh 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

In KSA's fast-paced business market, companies' success depends on effective liquidity management. However, organisations may encounter late payments or unresponsive customers, leading to accumulated debt and impacting long-term profits and business stability.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers premier debt collection services in Riyadh, characterized by speed, professionalism, and full compliance with Saudi law. We aim to ensure that your rights are recovered efficiently while maintaining your business relationships.

1. Importance of legal debt collection in Riyadh

Debt collection in Saudi Arabia shall be carried out in accordance with Islamic Sharia law and commercial law. Unlicensed agents or abusive collection practices may expose companies to serious legal risks, including defamation and criminal liability.

Cooperation with a licensed law firm ensures debt collection through legal and recognised channels.

Advantages of using legal experts in debt collection:

Compliance with enforcement law and commercial court procedures.

Legally binding claim notices and enforceable settlements.

Enforcement courts may be approached to freeze assets and compel the company to pay.

Maintaining the organisation's goodwill through professional conduct.

Example: A construction supplier in Riyadh recovered SAR 1.5 million after we issued a performance order under the Enforcement Law, which was digitally executed within 30 days.

2. Our proven debt collection process

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we follow a structured and transparent billing model that enhances efficiency and reduces costs for our clients.

Stage 1: Amicable settlement and negotiation

We begin with formal communication for amicable debt resolution.

Drafting and delivery of formal legal notices.

Communicate professionally with debtors to negotiate a settlement.

Preparing legally binding settlement agreements or repayment schedules.

Registering settlements on the Najiz portal to ensure enforceability.

Outcome: We have resolved about 65% of our debt cases in Riyadh through amicable settlement – without resorting to litigation.

Step 2: Judicial recovery

If negotiations fail, we will resort to the Saudi Commercial Court.

Online claims submission via the Najiz portal.

Applying for enforcement orders for documented debts.

Applying for a preventive attachment of bank accounts or property.

Claiming legal fees and compensation for late payment.

Example: We obtained a judgment for a logistics organization from the commercial court in just 45 days, recovering the principal debt plus legal costs.

Stage 3: Enforcement and collection

Once a judgment or arbitration award has been issued, we move quickly to enforce it before the enforcement court.

Submitting online enforcement applications.

Freezing the bank accounts of debtors and seizing their assets.

Imposing a travel ban or wage deduction when necessary.

Conducting ONLINE auctions for seized property.

Schedule: Most enforcement procedures are completed within 30-60 days.

3. The legal framework OF debt collection in the KSA

Debt collection in Riyadh is subject to several key laws:

Enforcement Law (Royal Decree 53 of 2012 as amended in 2025)

Commercial Court Law (Royal Decree M/93 of 2019)

Civil Transactions Law (Royal Decree 191 of 2023)

Commercial Paper Law

These laws enable creditors to collect their debts through transparent and enforceable procedures, making the KSA one of the most creditor-friendly countries in the region when procedures are followed correctly.

4. Features of our debt collection services

Licensed Saudi lawyers: Fully authorised to represent clients before all Saudi courts and enforcement bodies.

Fast digital processing: All deposits and executions are carried out through the Najiz portal.

Bilingual experience: Drafting documents in both Arabic and English ensures international accuracy and clarity.

Transparent pricing: Fixed or success-based pricing with no hidden costs.

Goodwill protection: Professional and confidential handling of sensitive business relationships.

Case study: A multinational retailer owed SAR 4.2 million to a distributor in Riyadh and sought our assistance. Within three months, we reached a court-approved settlement that guaranteed full repayment of the amount owed plus interest without resorting to public litigation.

5. Comprehensive national coverage beyond Riyadh

Although based in Riyadh, Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides recovery services throughout the KSA, including Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar, Tabuk, and Madinah. Through the Ministry of Justice's digital infrastructure, we manage all cases online, saving clients travel and administrative costs.

6 Our service sectors

We represent clients from a variety of sectors, such as:

Construction and Engineering

Real Estate and Contracting

Logistics and transport services

Energy and Industrial Projects

Banking and financial services

Retail and commercial franchises

ICT

Each sector poses unique challenges in documentation and payment cycles, and our lawyers tailor their strategies to suit each client's operational reality.

7 Preventive legal advice – future debt risk reduction

We also help businesses avoid future defaults by offering:

Legally binding clauses regarding the performance of financial payments in contracts.

Post-dated cheques or guarantees as security.

Due diligence reviews for customers and distributors.

Arbitration clauses or jurisdiction for expedited enforcement.

Tip: Including a clear clause regarding 'late fees' in your contracts strengthens your legal position in future recovery claims.

8. Digital Advantage – Speed and Compliance

The digital transformation in the KSA has accelerated debt collection at an unprecedented rate. Using the Najiz.sa portal, our firm does the following:

Filing claims, submitting evidence, and tracking progress online.

Communicating directly with courts and enforcement officials.

Sending instant updates to customers via digital notifications.

This simplified process ensures speed and legal transparency, prominent features of our debt collection service in Riyadh.

Conclusion

Debt collection in Riyadh is no longer a lengthy or obscure process. With a professional legal team, you can take swift action, comply with regulatory requirements, and ensure that you collect what you are owed while maintaining your business goodwill.

Originally published 28 December 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.