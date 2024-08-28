ARTICLE
28 August 2024

Employment Portal Launched To Improve Job Access For Saudi Nationals

Saudi Arabia has introduced the online 'Jadarat' platform, which allows Saudi national job seekers to register a profile and access job opportunities across various sectors. The platform offers customized job search options (filtering by region, career path, and skill set); facilitates online job interviews; provides a mechanism for applicants to review and consider potential employers; and offers employers an interface to post job openings, among other functions. This platform – which is not available to foreign nationals – may assist Saudi-based employers with hiring Saudi nationals and therefore help them achieve Saudization targets.

