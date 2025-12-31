Affordable M&A Services Riyadh | Legal Solutions - Sadany

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the KSA are no longer confined to large -scale organisations. Thanks to the evolving legal environment and business reforms under Vision 2030, SMEs are involved in mergers, joint ventures, and strategic acquisitions to expand their businesses.

We offer M&A services in Riyadh at affordable and detailed prices that suit the needs of startups, family businesses, and large conglomerates. We aim to provide a trusted, easily accessible legal experience, with clear transparency and a focus on outcomes.

1. Why is Riyadh considered the capital of M&A in Saudi Arabia?

Riyadh has emerged as a hub for M&A activity in the Gulf region. As the financial and administrative hub of the KSA, Riyadh attracts local and foreign investors across all sectors, from technology and manufacturing to real estate and healthcare.

Several factors make Riyadh the ideal location for M&A:

Vision 2030 reforms simplifying foreign ownership and promoting private sector growth.

Digital business procedures through the Miraas, Qawi, and Najiz platforms.

Attractive tax and customs policies that encourage restructuring.

Professional consultancy services - including legal, financial and valuation experts.

SME government programmes that encourage mergers and strategic partnerships.

Whether your business is moving into the Saudi market, restructuring to boost efficiency, or planning a strategic acquisition, Riyadh offers an empowering legal and commercial environment.

2. The legal framework governing M&A transactions in the KSA

M&A transactions in the KSA are subject to several key laws and authorities:

Field Governing law/regulations Competent authority Corporate M&A Companies Law (2022) Ministry of Commerce Competition and economic concentration Competition Law (2019) General Authority for Competition Acquisition of public companies Capital Markets Law (2003) and M&A Regulations Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Foreign Investment Licenses Foreign Investment Law Ministry of Investment Labor transfer Labor Law (Amendments 2020) Ministry of Human Resources

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we adapt each stage of your transaction to these regulations to ensure that the merger or acquisition proceeds smoothly and legally.

3. Affordable legal support for businesses of all sizes

While many entrepreneurs believe that M&A legal services are exclusive to large corporations, it is evident that any transaction can be structured at a more affordable cost through proper legal planning.

Our team of M&A specialists in Riyadh offers flexible solutions tailored to your business size and objectives.

A. For start-ups and small businesses

We assist entrepreneurs and startups seeking to merge or attract investors. Our services include:

Drafting investment and partnership agreements.

Structure M&A with tax efficiency.

Licensing and shareholder registration management.

Negotiating with venture capitalists and angel investors.

We simplify legal procedures so our clients can focus on growth.

B. For medium-sized companies

We assist established companies seeking strategic mergers or acquisitions. Our services include:

Due legal care for partners or target entities.

Drafting bilingual (Arabic-English) merger and acquisition agreements.

Compliance with competition law with the government competition authority.

Harmonization of work procedures, licensing, and taxes after the merger.

We guarantee complete transparency with our tiered billing system, with no surprise costs.

C. For large companies and groups

We manage high-value, multi-jurisdictional mergers involving complex ownership, public listings, or international operations.

Our team provides the following services:

Advanced structuring and planning of transactions in accordance with Saudi and international law.

Submitting Capital Market Authority filings and complying with public disclosure requirements.

Restructuring foreign investments through the Ministry of Investment.

Post-transaction corporate governance and integration.

Whether your transaction is large or small, we offer the same level of precision, dedication, and organizational vision.

4. Our M&A legal services in Riyadh

Our comprehensive services cover all stages of the M&A process:

Strategic planning and structuring: Choosing the optimal legal and tax structure for your transaction. Due diligence: Reviewing business obligations, contracts, and employment to identify risks. Drafting and negotiation: Drafting and negotiating sales and purchase agreements, joint venture agreements, non-disclosure agreements, and merger agreements. Regulatory filings: Handling all documentation with the Ministry of Investment (MISA), the Government Audit Commission (GAC), the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and the Ministry of Commerce. Post-merger completion and integration: Monitoring share transfers, registry updates, and compliance tracking.

We adopt a proactive approach, anticipating potential problems before they turn into obstacles.

5. Example: Economic integration for growth

A family-owned retail business in Riyadh sought to merge with another local company to expand its operations.

Our role:

Advising on mergers by amalgamation under the Companies Law (2022).

Conducting legal due diligence within two weeks.

Drafting bilingual merger agreements and shareholder resolutions.

Submitting merger documents to the Ministry of Commerce.

Completing the integration of labor and tax affairs within 30 days.

Result: The merger was efficiently completed, with full compliance and at minimal legal cost, enabling both entities to double their market share.

6. Transparent pricing and flexible packages

We offer customized payment plans, fixed fee options, and discounted packages for SMEs, while maintaining the highest level of quality.

7. Why us?

Dedicated M&A team: Our team in Riyadh has exclusive expertise in M&A and restructuring.

Our team in Riyadh has exclusive expertise in M&A and restructuring.

Experience in drafting in Arabic and English: Documents in Arabic and English ensure enforceability and clarity.

Adjusting regulatory documentation: We have established relationships with the Ministry of Investment (MISA), the Government Audit Commission (GAC), the Capital Market Authority (CMA), and the Ministry of Commerce for faster approvals.

We have established relationships with the Ministry of Investment (MISA), the Government Audit Commission (GAC), the Capital Market Authority (CMA), and the Ministry of Commerce for faster approvals.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, affordable means good value – without compromising on quality.

8. Key sectors driving affordable M&A growth in 2025

Technology and Financial Technology (FinTech): Mergers of startups to increase their size and market share.

Mergers of startups to increase their size and market share. Retail and e-commerce: Mergers of family businesses to compete with large corporations.

Mergers of family businesses to compete with large corporations. Healthcare and education: Partnerships driven by new regulatory and licensing opportunities.

Partnerships driven by new regulatory and licensing opportunities. Logistics and Manufacturing: Medium-sized companies form joint ventures to serve large projects.

Medium-sized companies form joint ventures to serve large projects. Real Estate and Construction: Merger of SMEs to qualify for large-scale projects in line with Vision 2030.

We tailor our legal strategies to the regulatory and financial dynamics of each sector.

9. Common challenges... And our preventative solutions

Challenge Our Legal Approach Delay in approvals or licenses Pre-clearance coordination with the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Commerce Disagreement between the parties Reviewing the initial terms of the agreement and supporting negotiations Discrepancies in bilingual contracts Bilingual coordination and legal verification Compliance gaps after integration Continuous monitoring and legal auditing

Our team eliminates any confusion or uncertainty through precision, planning, and proactive communication.

10. Conclusion

Affordable legal expertise for all companies

M&A transactions open up vast growth opportunities; however, they require careful management to become a success story. In today's rapidly growing Saudi market, expertise and affordability can be combined when the right legal partner is chosen.

