Deadline For Compliance With Saudi Arabia's New Companies Law - January 18, 2025

The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has announced that, in accordance with the New Companies Law effective January 19, 2023, all companies must amend their Bylaws and Articles of Association issued under the old Companies Law, to align with the New Companies Law by January 18, 2025.

Amendments for "alignment" can be submitted through the Saudi Business Center Platform with no publication fees currently applicable. Non-compliance by the deadline may result in legal action.

