Best Corporate Lawyers In Riyadh 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Riyadh has emerged as the economic hub of the KSA, with Vision 2030 driving a new wave of diversification and attracting global investment. In the midst of this momentum, organisations need lawyers who not only understand the law but also have a grasp of the market pulse and the nature of real-world business.

Our team of corporate lawyers in Riyadh combines solid experience, strategic vision, and a client-first approach to ensure your legal protection, full compliance, and sustainable growth across various sectors.

Why use an expert corporate lawyer in Riyadh?

Running a business in the KSA requires more than just vision and investment; it requires constant adaptation to a rapidly changing legal system. From the new Companies Law (Royal Decree M/132) to the latest reforms in investment, taxation, labour and data protection, every decision has legal implications.

Here is why specialised legal support is important:

Organisational complexity: With ministries, digital platforms, and evolving standards, even the simplest files can become obstacles without guidance.

Risk mitigation: Reducing contract disputes, tax errors, and compliance gaps is always less expensive than fixing them.

Strategic positioning: Properly structuring your entity, governance and contracts enhances your credibility with banks, investors and regulators.

Cross-border business: Foreign investors and Saudi subsidiaries need a dual understanding; one that combines how local law interacts with international standards.

Example: A foreign engineering organisation nearly lost a tender worth millions of riyals due to ignoring the Saudisation clause. Thanks to our swift intervention and our lawyers' review of the contract wording, the organisation maintained its eligibility and secured the transaction.

Our core corporate legal services in Riyadh

Business formation and structuring

We guide you in every step of establishing your business entity – whether it is a limited liability company, a joint stock company, or a foreign branch – and obtain all necessary licences through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce.

Drafting of articles of association in Arabic and English.

Registering the commercial register and membership of the Chamber of Commerce.

Opening bank accounts for companies, completing registration with the General Authority of Zakat, Tax, and Customs (ZATCA), Social Insurance, and the Qawi platform.

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and joint ventures (JVs)

Our M&A team manages the process of due diligence, negotiations, and regulatory filings for mergers or share deals.

Drafting and reviewing SPAs and shareholder agreements.

Structuring JVs with clear mechanisms for management, exit and profit sharing.

Coordinating approvals from the MISA and the CMA or authorities responsible for specific sectors (energy, insurance, healthcare, etc.).

Example: We provided our services to a Riyadh-based logistics group in acquiring a local branch of a foreign competitor, achieving full regulatory compliance and a smooth transfer of the workforce.

Contracts and commercial transactions

Our team of lawyers drafts and negotiates contracts tailored to your business objectives, ensuring compliance with Saudi law and enforceability in court or arbitration.

Agency and distribution agreements.

Engineering, procurement, construction and installation contracts.

Franchise, licensing and service agreements.

Technology and intellectual property protection provisions.

Governance, compliance and regulatory filings

We keep your business lawfully compliant with corporate law, corporate governance regulations, frameworks, and taxes.

Minutes of board and shareholders' meetings.

Preparation for the Annual General Meeting.

Compliance with the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) Law and the Personal Data Protection (PDPL) Law.

Renewal of commercial register licences, MISA licences and municipal licences.

Tip: For foreign-owned entities, consolidating all renewals into a single schedule reduces delays and operational disruptions.

Labour and Employment Law Consultancy

Compliance with Saudi labour law is crucial, especially with the digital integration of the 'Qawi', 'Mudad', and 'Social Insurance' systems. We provide consultancy services in:

Drafting bilingual employment contracts.

Termination procedures and dispute prevention.

Compliance with and reporting on the localisation policy.

Transferring and restructuring employees during mergers and acquisitions.

Litigation support and dispute resolution

In the event of any dispute, we will protect your rights in Saudi courts or arbitration bodies.

Representing clients before the Commercial Court and the Enforcement Court.

Handling contract, shareholder, and employment disputes.

Enforcement of cross-border judgments and arbitral awards.

Negotiating settlements and avoiding disputes.

Client Success Story

A European-based technology start-up wanted to enter the Saudi market through a joint venture with a partner in Riyadh. We performed the following:

Structure the entity as a limited liability company under the licence of the MISA. Drafting joint venture agreements and intellectual property licensing to protect client technology. Securing work visas and complying with Saudisation requirements. Establishing internal governance policies and profit distribution.

Outcome: The start-up began operating within three months and is now expanding across the GCC States.

Conclusion

In Riyadh, a capital city brimming with business opportunities, it is not enough to have a legal representative; you need a legal partner who will stand by your side every step of the way. Outstanding corporate lawyers are equipped with a deep understanding of local laws and a strategic vision that advances your business and growth.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers support that goes beyond traditional legal services. We work as allies for success, guiding you through market challenges and opening doors of opportunity in the growing Riyadh market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.