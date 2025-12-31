Arbitration Legal Assistance In Saudi Arabia 2025 | Professional Support For Commercial Disputes Sadany & Partners Law Firm

The Saudi market is undergoing rapid growth, which is affecting the pace of commercial relations and making disputes more likely. These disputes may relate to late payments, misinterpretation of contracts, or cross-border investment disagreements. The solution does not lie in eliminating disputes, but rather in managing them effectively and in accordance with Saudi laws.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides comprehensive legal arbitration services, assisting companies in resolving disputes of any size through modern arbitration procedures based on sound legal principles. These procedures aim to protect clients' interests and ensure justice is served efficiently and professionally.

Understanding Arbitration in Saudi Arabia

Thanks to major legal reforms that bring Saudi law into line with international standards, arbitration has become the preferred method of resolving trade disputes in the Kingdom. Arbitration provides a neutral, private, and enforceable alternative to litigation in court, ensuring that trade disputes are resolved quickly and securely.

Key features of Saudi arbitration law:

Based on UNCITRAL principles: The Arbitration Law (Royal Decree M/34 of 2012) mirrors the UNCITRAL Model Law, ensuring international compatibility.

Independent enforcement courts: The Enforcement Law (Royal Decree M/53 of 2013) allows for the swift recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards.

Corporate framework: The Saudi Commercial Arbitration Center (SCCA) conducts bilingual proceedings in accordance with international best practices.

Judicial support: Saudi courts now actively assist, rather than hinder, arbitration by enforcing the correct clauses and upholding arbitration awards.

These reforms have made Saudi Arabia a leading hub for arbitration in the Middle East, attracting local and foreign companies seeking legal stability and fairness.

What is arbitration legal assistance – and why is it important?

Arbitration legal assistance refers to professional lawyers providing comprehensive support to guide clients through every stage of the arbitration process—from drafting terms and filing claims to legal representation, enforcement, and settlement.

We guarantee the following arbitration legal assistance:

Getting to know your rights and responsibilities before going to arbitration.

Avoiding procedural pitfalls that could invalidate your claim.

Leveraging bilingual (Arabic-English) advocacy services before Saudi and international courts.

Obtaining transparent advice on fees, timelines, and potential outcomes.

Delivering actionable results that protect your business operations and reputation.

Whether you are a sole proprietor or a multinational corporation, professional legal guidance transforms arbitration from a challenging hurdle into a strategic advantage.

Our arbitration legal assistance services

We offer comprehensive legal support in arbitration, tailored to meet the needs of our Saudi and international clients.

1. Pre-Arbitration Consultation and Strategy

Before filing or defending an action, we analyze the following:

Validity and enforceability of the arbitration clause.

Legal risks and applicable laws.

Strong evidence and contractual position.

Estimating the cost and time for different procedural paths.

Our legal strategy focuses on minimizing costs, preserving relationships, and ensuring the fastest possible resolution.

2. Representation before arbitration tribunals

We represent our clients in disputes brought before the following bodies:

Saudi Commercial Arbitration Center (SCCA)

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA)

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)

Our lawyers handle arbitration files, pleadings, hearings, witness examinations, and enforcement of judgments, in accordance with Saudi and international arbitration standards.

3. Legal assistance for SMEs

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we believe that justice should be accessible to all businesses, not just large corporations. We offer affordable legal assistance programs, tailored specifically for SMEs, including:

Reviewing contracts and drafting arbitration clauses.

Representation in low-value disputes.

Payment options with fixed fees or installments.

Simplified mediation and assistance in early settlement.

This ensures that small businesses receive the same level of legal protection and support as large companies.

4. Enforcement of arbitration awards

A favorable arbitration award is only half the victory; its enforcement is what guarantees true justice.

We help our clients with:

Recognition and enforcement of domestic and foreign arbitration awards before Saudi enforcement courts.

Managing and executing asset recovery procedures.

Handling appeals and appeals under Saudi law.

Our bilingual legal team coordinates directly with enforcement judges to ensure swift and successful enforcement.

Example: Practical arbitration legal assistance

An SME logistics firm in Jeddah was involved in a dispute with a European supplier over non-payment and defective equipment, worth SAR 6 million.

We examined the contract and verified the validity of the arbitration clause at the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration.

We brought a legal action on their behalf and appointed a bilingual arbitrator.

We held online hearings, which reduced costs and travel delays.

We obtained a ruling in our client's favor within six months, and it was successfully enforced before the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.

Outcome: Full recovery of outstanding payment, interest, and costs, through careful legal planning and affordable arbitration support.

Why us?

1. Licensed and Expert Legal Representation

We are authorized to plead before the Saudi Commercial Arbitration Center, Saudi enforcement courts, and other international arbitration centers.

2. Local and international experience

We have a team of lawyers trained in both civil and public law systems, giving our clients a global legal advantage within the Saudi legal framework.

3. Transparent fees

We offer fixed-fee or phased billing so our customers know exactly what to expect—no hidden costs or surprises.

4. Multilingual representation

Procedures are conducted in both Arabic and English, ensuring procedural accuracy and cultural understanding.

5. Affordable legal support

Whether you are involved in a huge investment dispute or a small commercial claim, our firm offers support tailored to your needs and budget.

Legal insights 2025

New Rules of the SCCA 2023: Simplified procedures, emergency arbitration, and digital hearings.

Mediation Law 2024: Official recognition of mediation as an enforceable tool for conflict resolution.

Official recognition of mediation as an enforceable tool for conflict resolution. Third-party financing: Increasingly available to cover arbitration costs in the KSA.

Online arbitration platforms: The virtual hearings have been a common feature of the KSA's digital transformation.

The virtual hearings have been a common feature of the KSA's digital transformation. Extension of jurisdiction: Foreign investors can now arbitrate disputes involving Saudi government entities under approved frameworks.

Professional legal support for dispute resolution

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we believe that companies should not deal with disputes on their own. Our arbitration legal assistance services provide our clients with clarity and confidence, as well as strategic control over the course of the case, irrespective of the volume or complexity of the dispute.

We not only provide legal representation but also lead the entire dispute resolution process, protecting our clients' interests and achieving the desired results.

Conclusion

Book your consultation appointment now

If you're involved in a trade dispute in the KSA or wish to incorporate arbitration clauses into your contracts, our professional legal support can help you reach fair and enforceable solutions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.