Monthly Newsletter Issue 51| 2024

New implementing regulations for legal practice enter into force

The regulation includes a number of new articles and new regulations:

The Rules of Discipline and the filing and consideration of disciplinary proceedings issued in 1443 will be repealed;

The Implementing Regulations governing the licensing of foreign law firms issued in 1444 will be repealed;

The rules for limiting conflicts of interest for those who have previously worked in the judiciary and the like when practicing the legal profession, issued in 1444, will be cancelled.

The regulation shall come into effect in mid-Rajab 1446 H.

Approval of the Procedural Framework for Enforcing Arbitration Awards Issued by the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center

The Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Sports Arbitration Centre, has adopted the procedure for the enforcement of arbitral awards issued by the Centre, recognizing them as enforceable instruments. This procedural framework ensures one of the most significant guarantees for the litigants before the Centre to obtain their rights by submitting a request for enforcement of the arbitral awards issued by the Centre to the competent court in a smooth and facilitated manner, in accordance with the provisions of the Enforcement Law, and contributes to the enforcement of the arbitral award issued in sports disputes or sports-related disputes such as sports investment contracts, sponsorship, advertising, etc.

Issuance of National Policy for the Elimination of Forced Labor

Cabinet has approved the National Policy to Combat Forced Labour includes a set of guiding principles, most notably the promotion of decent working conditions for all and an integrated governmental approach that ensures coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders to eliminate forced labour.

Amendment of the Regulations for those Appointed under Wages System in Government

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has decided to amend Article (11) of the Regulation for Wage Appointees in Administrative Bodies, which relates to working hours, holidays, public holidays and allowances.

To view the regulation

Introduction of the "Golden Handshake" Program for Government Employees

The Ministry of Human Resources has introduced the 'Golden Handshake' program to advertise government job vacancies electronically. The program includes offering financial incentives to resigning employees, with age and years of service criteria, with priority given to lower qualifications.

Approval of the amendment to Environmental Service Providers Regulation under the Environment Law

The amendment includes services that require a license, procedures, penalties, and a schedule of violations.

This decision enters into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

To view the regulation

Traffic Law Amendments

The Cabinet decided to amend the Traffic Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M/85) dated 26/10/1428 H. The amendments include:

Cancellation of Article (71) related to the cancellation of the fine for delaying the renewal of driving licenses and traffic permits. Amending Table of Violations No. (2) attached to the Law - as amended by Royal Decree No. (M/115) dated 5/12/1439H - by adding a paragraph No. (16) with the following text 'Driving a vehicle on roads with an expired driver's licence'.

To view the amendments

Approval of the Petroleum and Petrochemical Materials System

The Cabinet has approved the Petroleum and Petrochemical Materials System, which consists of 22 articles. One of the key provisions is Article 15, which imposes penalties on anyone who exports a priced petroleum material or a material containing a priced petroleum substance outside the Kingdom without a license or attempts to do so. The penalties include:

Imprisonment for up to 5 years. A financial fine of up to 30 million Riyals or double the value of the petroleum material involved in the crime at the global price at the time of seizure, whichever is higher. Seizure of the materials involved in the crime.

The system will take effect 90 days after its publication in the official gazette.

To view the regulation

Approval of Regulatory Framework for the National Cybersecurity Authority

Approval of the statutory possibilities of the National Cybersecurity Authority, which contained 7 offences subject to penalties, including:

Practicing activities without obtaining a licence. Failure to adhere to policies, government mechanisms, frameworks, standards and controls. Obstructing inspectors in any way.

Decisions issued by the committee stipulated in these possibilities may be appealed to the Administrative Court within (60) days from the date of notification of the decision.

shall enter into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, and all provisions that contradict them shall be cancelled

To view the approval

A Number of Controls and Guides were issued during the month of January, including:

1. Controls of government entities renting real estate outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2. Controls of authorizing tourism activities in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve.

3. National Waste Management Centre:

