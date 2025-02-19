Newsletter – Competition Law – December 2023

In our article "Understanding the New Landscape: A Comparative Analysis of UAE and KSA Competition Laws" we delve into the nuances of the updated UAE competition law and the established framework in KSA.

In Brief

In our article "Understanding the New Landscape: A Comparative Analysis of UAE and KSA Competition Laws" we delve into the nuances of the updated UAE competition law and the established framework in KSA. This analysis highlights each country's distinct approach to fostering fair competition and curbing monopolistic practices, reflecting their unique economic contexts. The UAE law is oriented towards market efficiency and supporting SMEs, in line with international standards, while the KSA law focuses more on preventing economic concentrations and regulating monopolies. This study offers invaluable insights into how these Gulf nations navigate complex market regulations and consumer protection in their dynamic economies.

Understanding the New Landscape: A Comparative Analysis of UAE and KSA Competition Laws

1. Introduction

In the dynamic world of global trade and market regulation, competition laws play a crucial role in ensuring fair practices and preventing monopolistic behaviors. The United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), in a move to align with international standards, has recently undergone a significant revision of its competition law, transitioning from Federal Law No. 4 of 2012 to the more comprehensive Federal Decree-Law No. 36/2023 ("UAE Competition Law"). This revision represents a fundamental shift in the UAE's approach to regulating its market. This development offers a compelling basis for comparison with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ("KSA") Royal Decree No. M/75 of 29/06/1440H ("KSA Competition Law"). The UAE Competition Law is a response to the evolving economic landscape, aiming to foster a competitive environment that nurtures innovation and consumer protection. In contrast, the KSA Competition Law, emerging from a different economic backdrop, presents a distinct yet equally important approach to market regulation.

This article delves into a thorough comparison of these legal frameworks, emphasizing key areas such as anti-competitive practices, enforcement mechanisms, and their impact on business operations and market dynamics. It's essential to recognize that these laws are more than legal instruments; they are reflections of each nation's economic objectives and market strategies.

2. Objective of the Law

The objectives of the UAE Competition Law and the KSA Competition Law, while fundamentally aligned in promoting fair competition, differ in nuances reflective of their respective economic and regulatory landscapes. The UAE Competition Law's evolution signifies a shift towards enhanced market regulation, emphasizing healthy competition, consumer protection, and support for SMEs. It aligns with international standards, addressing the dynamic demands of the global market to improve efficiency, stimulate innovation, and safeguard consumer rights. Conversely, the KSA Competition Law focuses on preventing economic concentrations and controlling monopolistic practices, reflecting its unique market dynamics and economic policies.

3. Application of Law

In the UAE, the competition law is universally applicable, including to foreign businesses, and covers all commercial activities, extending its reach to intellectual property rights. Recent amendments have streamlined exemptions, primarily excluding government-owned entities, and adopt a dual approach with the "per se rule" and the "rule of reason" for effective enforcement.

The KSA Competition Law, similarly comprehensive, includes exemptions for public corporations and state enterprises, and also follows a dual enforcement approach. These laws underscore each country's commitment to creating a level playing field in their markets.

4. Enforcement and Regulatory Bodies

The UAE Competition Law is enforced by the Ministry of Economy's Competition Department, with the UAE Competition Committee providing guidance and oversight. This structure ensures compliance and integrity in market practices. In the KSA, the General Authority for Competition ("GAC") is responsible for overseeing business compliance and market fairness, playing a pivotal role in shaping the competitive landscape.

5. Types of Anti-Competitive Practices

5.1. Restrictive Agreements

Under the new competition law, the UAE has significantly updated its stance on restrictive agreements, focusing on maintaining a competitive and fair marketplace. These agreements are defined as any arrangements between businesses that unduly limit, restrict, or distort competition. They can be explicit, like written contracts, or implicit, such as tacit understandings. The law specifically targets practices like price fixing, where businesses collude to set prices, market division through territorial or customer segregation, production and supply control that artificially influences market balance, and bid rigging in tender processes.

Simultaneously, KSA Competition Law addresses restrictive agreements with a similar focus but distinct legal nuances. KSA's law emphasizes the prevention of agreements that create unfair market conditions, such as price fixing, market division, and limiting production. It also scrutinizes arrangements that could lead to market dominance or create barriers to entry for new competitors.

In comparing these laws, both the UAE and KSA demonstrate a commitment to preventing practices that distort market competition. However, the UAE Competition Law appears to offer a more nuanced approach to exemptions, allowing certain agreements if they contribute positively to market efficiency or consumer benefits, subject to rigorous evaluation. In contrast, the KSA Competition Law tends to be more stringent, with a focus on preventing any form of agreement that could potentially hinder fair competition.

5.2. Abuse of Dominant Position

Both the UAE and KSA laws address the abuse of dominant market positions with detailed provisions.

Article 6 of the UAE Competition Law introduces a sophisticated approach to defining market dominance, extending beyond mere market share metrics. This includes considerations of economic influence and sector- specific factors. The law's introduction of a "collective dominance" test widens the scope of liability to include both individual and joint actions in partnerships, targeting practices that limit production, market access, or technological development. The law is particularly stringent on predatory pricing, prohibiting the sale of goods or services at unreasonably low prices that could harm market competition.

Article 6 of the KSA Competition Law outlines a comprehensive framework for addressing market dominance, prohibiting dominant entities from engaging in practices that unfairly limit competition. This includes selling below cost to eliminate competitors, creating unfair resale conditions, and manipulating market availability to influence prices. The KSA Competition Law also addresses more subtle forms of market manipulation, demonstrating a thorough approach to maintaining market fairness.

5.3. Economic Concentrations

In addressing economic concentrations, both laws introduce measures to prevent monopolies and oligopolies, particularly through mergers or acquisitions.

The UAE law sets out criteria for assessing economic concentrations, emphasizing total sales and market share. It mandates pre-merger notifications for significant transactions and updates merger control procedures, adding an "annual turnover" test. The law adopts a proactive approach, with the Minister of Economy playing a key role in transaction review and approval, ensuring comprehensive oversight.

KSA's approach to economic concentrations focuses on transactions that could lead to significant market control. The law requires approval for transactions that could result in control of over 40% of a market segment, with recent amendments introducing specific turnover thresholds for mandatory notifications. This ensures that significant transactions are scrutinized for their potential market impact, balancing stringent oversight with practical regulatory approaches.

6. Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the evolution of competition laws in both the UAE and KSA will be pivotal in shaping their market dynamics and business practices. As global economic interconnections deepen, these laws may undergo further amendments to address emerging market challenges, shifts in enforcement priorities, and the impact of digitalization and new business models. Their adaptability to such changes and adherence to international best practices will continue to position them as crucial drivers of economic growth and consumer welfare. Monitoring these developments will provide key insights into the future landscape of competition regulation in the Gulf region and beyond. These laws could also serve as benchmarks for other nations refining their regulatory frameworks, highlighting the Gulf's growing influence in global economic governance.

7. Conclusion

This comparative analysis of the UAE and KSA competition laws underscores their pivotal roles in advancing market regulation within the Gulf region. While both laws share the fundamental objective of promoting fair competition and safeguarding consumer interests, they exhibit distinctive approaches reflective of each nation's unique economic context and priorities. The UAE's law demonstrates a progressive vision, adapting to global economic complexities with a focus on market efficiency and support for SMEs. In contrast, the KSA Competition law adopts a more traditional yet robust stance, emphasizing the prevention of economic concentrations and strict regulation of monopolistic practices.

As we look toward the future, it is vital to consider how these laws will adapt to new economic challenges, such as digitalization, evolving business models, and shifts in global trade dynamics. Their evolution will not only influence market dynamics and foreign investment within the Gulf region but also potentially serve as models for other nations seeking to refine their competition regulatory frameworks. This prospect highlights the growing influence of the Gulf region in global economic governance and underscores the importance of adaptable and forward-thinking legal structures in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

In summary, the competition laws of the UAE and KSA are more than statutory instruments; they are reflections of a commitment to fostering competitive markets and protecting consumer welfare. Their strategic approaches, while distinct, contribute to the overarching goal of nurturing vibrant and fair market environments in the Gulf region and beyond. By promoting fair competition and mitigating monopolistic practices, these laws play a crucial role in supporting the dynamic economic landscapes of both countries, setting a benchmark for balanced and competitive market regulation.

