9 February 2026

WEBINAR REPLAY | Transfer Pricing In Fund Structuring

CMS Luxembourg

Luxembourg Tax
We invite you to watch this 30-minutes webinar recording, featuring the fourth part of Transfer Pricing Webinar Series - "Transfer pricing in fund structuring?"

Led by our Tax experts,Alejandro Dominguez, Pierre GeorgeandFaouzi Dib, this session tackles the following topics:

  • How should a GP be remunerated?
  • Which impact TP adjustments may have on VAT?

Should you have any questions regarding this webinar, please contact us at event@cms-dblux.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Alejandro Dominguez
Pierre George
Faouzi Dib
