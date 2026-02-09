WEBINAR REPLAY | Transfer Pricing In Fund Structuring

CMS Luxembourg are most popular:
We invite you to watch this 30-minutes webinar recording, featuring the fourth part of Transfer Pricing Webinar Series - "Transfer pricing in fund structuring?"
Led by our Tax experts,Alejandro Dominguez, Pierre GeorgeandFaouzi Dib, this session tackles the following topics:
- How should a GP be remunerated?
- Which impact TP adjustments may have on VAT?
