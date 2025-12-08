MIDDLE EAST TAX ALERT | UAE | Significant Amendments To UAE VAT Law And Tax Procedures Law

The FTA must apply excess input tax credits/overpayments to any tax or penalty obligation within five years; otherwise, the FTA may not have the right to set off the excess input tax with tax obligations.

The FTA may clarify cases where Voluntary Disclosure would be required and where the revised return may be submitted.

For other errors, (non-specified cases), corrections shall be via the tax return.

Voluntary Disclosure will no longer be mandatory for all errors and will only be required for cases that the FTA specifies.

This amendment aligns the provisions to the amendment made in the VAT Law.

Refund claims (which are in excess of due tax and penalties) must be submitted within five years of the relevant tax period.

Art. 38 (3–6) – New Clauses Application for Tax Refund

Introduces special timelines as an exception to the five-year rule:

1. Clause 3: If a credit balance arises from an FTA decision after the five-year period or in the last 90 days of that period, the taxpayer has one (1) year from the date the balance arose to submit a refund request. 2. Clause 4: For other cases where the credit arises after the five-year period or in the last 90 days, the taxpayer has 90 days from the date the balance arose to submit a refund request. 3. Clause 5: The FTA must review refund requests and notify the taxpayer of its decision (approval or rejection). 4. Clause 6: If the refund request is not submitted within the specified timelines, the taxpayer's right to claim the refund expires permanently.