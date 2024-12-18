How The UAE's Updated VAT Executive Regulation Could Impact Your Business

BSA is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with 9 offices across the region. We are deeply rooted in the region, offering a competitive advantage to clients seeking advice that works in the real world and is truly in tune with the market. We have rights of audience in every country where we have an office, means that we can litigate all the way from the boardroom to the courtroom.

What were the updates to the VAT regulations in the UAE? What do UAE businesses need to know about the updated VAT executive regulation?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) VAT Executive Regulations have been amended, with changes effective from 15 November 2024. These updates bring significant implications for businesses across industries, with a particularly notable impact on the financial services sector. This update is designed to enhance regulatory clarity, address emerging challenges in digital assets, and ensure stricter compliance. The updates clarify several aspects of VAT implementation, particularly around Digital Assets, composite supplies, export of services, and Fund Management Services.

One of the most notable additions to the updated VAT regulation is the taxation of digital assets and virtual currencies. In previous versions, digital assets were not specifically addressed, leaving businesses uncertain about how to handle VAT obligations on cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based assets.

The updated regulation also provides new clarity on the export and import of services, particularly for indirect exports and services supplied to non-residents without a fixed establishment in the UAE. These changes help businesses navigate previously ambiguous scenarios regarding VAT treatment for cross-border services.

Another important addition to the amended VAT regulation is the inclusion of fund management services under VAT exemptions. This change directly impacts the financial services sector, especially companies involved in managing investment funds, pension funds, or mutual funds.

For composite supplies, the regulation now provides a clearer distinction between single composite supplies and multiple supplies, requiring businesses to categorize bundled offerings accurately. For instance, a company providing a package that includes both goods and services must determine if these should be taxed as a single supply or treated as separate components. Misclassification could result in overpayment or underpayment of VAT, exposing businesses to non-compliance or incorrect VAT application.

Another significant update in the amended regulation, pertains to the export of services. The amended rules refine the criteria for determining the place of supply, particularly for services related to real estate, transportation, and international operations. This impacts businesses that serve overseas clients, as the updated regulations influence whether transactions are zero-rated or subject to VAT in the UAE. Additionally, small transactions benefit from revised thresholds for deemed supplies, exempting low-value activities from VAT reporting, thereby reducing the compliance burden for certain industries. Businesses seeking deregistration are also affected, as streamlined procedures now allow the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) to unilaterally deregister entities to maintain tax system integrity.

How will these updated regulations affect businesses in the UAE?

These changes are expected to impact businesses across different scopes. Clarity around all the areas mentioned above reduces ambiguity but necessitates updated accounting systems and revision of VAT implication on existing contracts and transactions. International businesses, particularly those offering complex service packages, may face challenges in adapting to the revised export of services rules, requiring a reassessment of their contracts, transactions and VAT strategies. While the updates ease compliance for small-value transactions, they also demand more detailed documentation and reporting for cross-border activities.

Can you explain how the amendments to VAT on composite supplies and export of services might affect businesses with complex service offerings or international operations? What practical challenges should they anticipate?

When a business makes a supply comprising multiple components for a single price, they must assess whether the supply constitutes a single composite supply or multiple supplies. A “single composite supply” refers to a supply of Goods or Services that includes more than one component. This determination considers both the contractual terms and the broader circumstances surrounding the supply. A supply qualifies as a single composite supply in the following cases:

Where there is a supply of all the following: A principal component is identified. Additional components are either necessary or essential for the supply, including incidental elements that typically accompany the principal component. These incidental elements: Are not a significant part of the supply. Do not represent an independent objective but enhance the enjoyment of the principal supply. The supply involves two or more elements so closely linked that splitting them would be impractical or unnatural.

In addition to the above for a supply to be considered a single composite supply, the following conditions must be met:

The supplier does not separately identify or charge for the price of each component. All components are provided by the same supplier.

If a business supplies multiple components for a single price and the supply does not meet the criteria for a single composite supply, the components must be treated as multiple supplies. Companies must determine whether their bundled offerings qualify as single composite supplies or multiple supplies. For example, a service package that includes maintenance and software may require separate VAT treatment for each component unless deemed inseparable.

With regards to export of services, the regulation now provides updated criteria for determining the place of supply of services. For example, services linked to real estate or transportation need careful assessment to establish whether they qualify as exports. Companies with overseas clients or cross-border operations, especially in sectors like real estate, transport, and consulting, may need to restructure agreements to align with the updated rules on place of supply to ensure compliance with the revised export of services rules.

Therefore, for businesses with complex service offerings or international operations, the amendments to composite supplies and export of services present practical challenges. Companies must not only interpret and apply the nuanced definitions consistently but also adjust their processes and systems to ensure compliance with the VAT regulation in the UAE.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Overall, the updated VAT Executive Regulation underscores the need for businesses to stay vigilant and proactive in adapting to regulatory shifts. While the amendments aim to simplify certain aspects of compliance, they also demand precision in implementation. These changes are more than regulatory updates—they're strategic shifts that require careful planning and proactive management. It brings a series of important updates that businesses in the UAE must address, it signals a shift toward stricter compliance and expanded exemptions in key sectors, from digital asset taxation to fund management exemptions and stricter registration requirements, the new rules reflect a more comprehensive and refined approach to VAT regulation.

As these updates roll out, businesses should prioritize VAT compliance, leveraging expert advice where necessary to ensure a seamless transition. Now is the time for businesses to reassess their VAT practices, ensure compliance with the new regulations, and take advantage of the expanded exemptions where applicable.

