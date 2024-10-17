A&M Tax Talks Middle East | Podcast Series

We are delighted to launch the first episode of our Tax Talks Middle East podcast series, focused on UAE Corporate Tax and GCC VAT insights.

In this episode, we explore the newly implemented Corporate Tax law in the UAE, analyzing key aspects of transfer pricing and discussing indirect taxes, particularly VAT, across the GCC.

Our expert speakers for this episode include:

Hashem Saleh – Director, A&M Tax

– Director, A&M Tax Ahmed Burghol – Assistant Director, A&M Tax

– Assistant Director, A&M Tax Mohamed Isa – Manager, A&M Tax

– Manager, A&M Tax Hani Abdul Aal – Associate, A&M Tax

– Associate, A&M Tax Nader Ramahi – Associate, A&M Tax

Watch the video below to gain valuable insights into these significant tax changes impacting businesses in the region.

self

Originally published 15 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.