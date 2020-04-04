Russia has introduced a temporary procedure allowing foreign nationals to extend their visas and residence permits in the context of the coronavirus epidemic.
On 19 March 12020, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs ('Ministry') announced that foreign citizens who are present in the territory of Russia, can apply for an extension of visas and residence permits.
Foreign nationals can submit an application to the nearest territorial department of the Ministry.
Upon the application:
- Foreign citizens' visas will be extended (even if their term has expired).
- Foreign citizens' terms temporary stay will be extended, with a visa-free regime of entry (even if the term has expired at the time of the application).
- Residence permits and temporary residence permits will be extended if they expire or have expired.
The Ministry will also issue permits to engage foreign employees and work permits for foreign citizens who are present in the territory of Russia.
In addition, foreign citizens may apply for new migration 'patents' (a particular type of work permit), without leaving Russia. Foreign nationals who missed the deadline for extension of the patent will not incur administrative liability.
