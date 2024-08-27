Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.
With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.
Raiffeisenbank Russia informed today that from 2 September 2024, any outgoing cross-border transfers in any foreign currency will become unavailable to all clients of the bank, except for a limited number of corporate clients in the field of large and international business.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Raiffeisenbank Russia informed today that from 2 September
2024, any outgoing cross-border transfers in any foreign currency
will become unavailable to all clients of the bank, except for a
limited number of corporate clients in the field of large and
international business. The restriction is related to the
implementation of the RBI Group's decision in connection with
the ECB's order received. The changes do not affect
cross-border payments in Russian roubles to countries that accept
them (press
release).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.