Germany – Raids Related To Luxury Car Exports Of €10m To Russia

German Customs has issued a press release (actually dated 18 September but not spotted until now) reporting on an investigation and raids of several premises in the Aschaffenburg area.

The investigation by Essen Customs Investigation Office and the Würzburg Public Prosecutor's Office relates to alleged exports of luxury cars to Russia valued at over €10 million.

As part of the raids evidence was collected, while cars valued at over €1.5m and bank accounts with over €1m were also seized.

