Solar Projects In Nepal : Due Diligence Items To Watchout In 2026

Nepal has relied on hydropower for decades, but the country’s energy planners have started treating solar as a necessary complement rather than an afterthought. Hydropower generation in Nepal is seasonal, with output falling sharply in the dry winter months just as demand peaks, while solar irradiation is comparatively steady and can plug the gap. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has responded with a series of competitive solar bidding rounds over the past three years, including an 800 MW tender that eventually drew commitments for 960 MW across 63 developers.

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Nepal has relied on hydropower for decades, but the country’s energy planners have started treating solar as a necessary complement rather than an afterthought. Hydropower generation in Nepal is seasonal, with output falling sharply in the dry winter months just as demand peaks, while solar irradiation is comparatively steady and can plug the gap. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has responded with a series of competitive solar bidding rounds over the past three years, including an 800 MW tender that eventually drew commitments for 960 MW across 63 developers.

On paper, the pipeline looks healthy. In practice, developers, lenders and investors active in Nepal’s solar sector are contending with a set of legal and regulatory frictions that are not always visible from the headline auction numbers. This briefing sets out four categories of issues we see recurring in transactions and advisory mandates involving Nepali solar projects, followed by a broader checklist of legal due diligence points relevant to anyone acquiring, financing, or investing in a solar asset in Nepal.

For background on the underlying contract structure and for the financing side of a transaction, our project finance and banking practice guide.

A. Power Purchase Agreement Delays and Tariff Uncertainty

The PPA is the document that makes a Nepali solar project bankable, and it is also where much of the current friction sits.

NEA’s benchmark purchase rate for solar power was cut from NPR 7.30 per unit to a ceiling of NPR 5.96 per unit for competitively bid projects, later settling around NPR 5.94 per unit as the applicable base rate. Developers who had modelled projects around the older rate publicly pushed back, arguing the revised ceiling made new solar projects financially unworkable at prevailing equity and debt costs. For investors underwriting a project today, this history is a reminder that the tariff regime for solar has moved more than once in a relatively short period. That is a risk factor worth pricing into financial models and, where possible, addressing contractually through change in law provisions.

Construction Stallation

A separate and arguably more urgent problem has emerged on the implementation side. Nearly two years after NEA selected the 63 companies for the 960 MW programme, more than a third of the awarded capacity, 346 MW across 18 projects, has yet to begin construction. Of that stalled capacity, 231 MW has reportedly achieved financial closure but cannot proceed, while another 115 MW has not even finalised its PPA. Standard NEA PPA terms require projects up to 10 MW to reach commercial operation within 18 months of signing, with a two year window for larger capacities, deadlines a meaningful share of awarded projects now appear unlikely to meet. NEA has since directed developers with signed PPAs to submit construction progress reports within seven days, signalling that the utility is actively monitoring, and may act against, non-performing awardees. For investors considering entry into an existing project company, the status of these milestones, and any correspondence with NEA regarding extensions, waivers or show cause notices, deserves early and specific diligence attention.

Take or pay versus take and pay

At a policy level, there has also been sustained uncertainty over whether new PPAs, across hydropower and by extension solar, will be concluded on a take or pay basis, where NEA pays regardless of offtake, or a take and pay basis, where NEA pays only for power actually drawn. The distinction matters enormously to lenders, since a take and pay structure shifts merchant and dispatch risk onto the project and materially affects debt serviceability. Government messaging on this point shifted more than once within a single fiscal year, including a clause floated in the budget speech and then walked back after industry pushback. Separately, NEA’s own disclosures indicate a large backlog, with the utility yet to commit to purchases from 281 proposed projects representing over 16,400 MW across technologies, citing grid absorption capacity, transmission readiness and its own take or pay financial exposure as reasons for the delay. A signed survey or generation licence is not, on its own, a guarantee of an eventual PPA, and licence stage investments should be evaluated with that gap in mind.

B. Bidding and Site Mismatches

A second and less discussed source of risk arises from what happens when a developer’s actual site does not match the coordinates submitted at the bidding stage, and how Nepal’s regulators have handled requests to change it.

Within the 960 MW programme itself, a number of promoters ran into legal disputes, court cases, or local opposition on their originally proposed land plots after the award, and sought to relocate to nearby alternative sites while keeping the same substation connection point. NEA has been willing to accept these amendments, provided the substation connection does not change and no additional burden is placed on its transmission infrastructure. The Department of Electricity Development (DoED), however, has taken a stricter line. Its position is that a licence amendment requires at least a 50 percent overlap with the originally licensed plot, and that a request for a genuinely new location must be treated as a fresh survey licence application rather than a minor amendment. Developers have argued this is overly rigid given that suitable alternative sites are often identified only after detailed feasibility surveys are complete, and industry figures have warned that, left unresolved, the coordinate and location dispute could put as much as 65 percent of the 960 MW programme at risk of cancellation before construction even starts.

For an investor or lender, the practical implication is to treat the survey licence coordinates, the PPA site description, and the actual physical footprint of the plant as three separate data points that need to be reconciled, not assumed to match. Where a target company’s site has moved, or a coordinate change or amendment request is pending, sale documentation should confirm exactly which agency has approved what, whether the request falls within any overlap threshold the DoED is applying at the time, and what happens to the PPA commissioning clock while the coordinate question remains open. A coordinate change that has not been formally approved by both NEA and DoED is a live regulatory exposure that should be reflected in representations, conditions precedent, or price adjustment mechanisms, not treated as an administrative formality.

C. Land Use in Solar Projects

Nepal’s Land Use Act 2019 classifies land into ten categories, including agricultural, and prohibits constructing buildings or other structures on agricultural land except for agriculture related purposes, unless the land use has been formally changed through the prescribed local process. A solar plant is not, on its face, an agriculture related use, so building one on land still classified as agricultural without an approved land use conversion is a compliance gap, not a grey area. Nepal’s newly framed Agriculture Policy 2026 goes further at the policy level, committing to enforce the land use law so that agricultural land is discouraged from conversion, and setting a target of keeping at least 90 percent of the country’s roughly 2 million hectares of actively cultivated land permanently reserved for farming.

At the same time, regulators recognise that Nepal’s most solar rich terrain, the Terai and Madhesh plains, overlaps heavily with the country’s most productive farmland, and utility scale solar tenders have required roughly 2,000 hectares of land, a large share of it cultivable. In response, the government has been finalising a Government Land Utilization for Commercial Solar Energy Policy, 2082, aimed at creating a clear framework for leasing public land for solar development and exploring alternatives to displacing agricultural use altogether, including proposals to install panels over irrigation canals rather than on open farmland. This policy remains in its final stages of preparation rather than in force, which means the rules for siting solar on or near agricultural land could still change materially between a bid submission and financial close.

The diligence takeaway is twofold. First, confirm the recorded land use category for every parcel in a target’s site footprint, not just the parcels where the main array sits, since access roads, substations and laydown areas are frequently overlooked. Second, where conversion approval has been obtained, check that it was granted before construction began and that it covers the area actually fenced and used, since a conversion obtained for a smaller footprint than what was ultimately built is a common and easily missed gap.

D. Other Recurring Legal Issues

Licensing sequencing. Survey licences, generation licences and environmental approvals are issued by different authorities under the Electricity Act 2049 and related rules, on different timelines, and a project’s ability to meet its PPA commissioning deadline depends on all three lining up. A generation licence nearing expiry, or a survey licence area that overlaps with a neighbouring project, is a diligence flag rather than a formality.

Survey licences, generation licences and environmental approvals are issued by different authorities under the Electricity Act 2049 and related rules, on different timelines, and a project’s ability to meet its PPA commissioning deadline depends on all three lining up. A generation licence nearing expiry, or a survey licence area that overlaps with a neighbouring project, is a diligence flag rather than a formality. Regulatory cap on solar in the energy mix. Solar’s share of NEA’s overall procurement has historically been capped around 10 percent of the mix, which affects how much additional PPA capacity is realistically available to new entrants in the near term, independent of individual project quality.

Solar’s share of NEA’s overall procurement has historically been capped around 10 percent of the mix, which affects how much additional PPA capacity is realistically available to new entrants in the near term, independent of individual project quality. Currency and input cost exposure. Developers in the 960 MW programme have flagged that the rupee has weakened against the US dollar since bids were submitted, and that a major panel supplying country has removed export tax rebates, both of which raise landed equipment costs against tariffs that were locked in at bid stage.

Developers in the 960 MW programme have flagged that the rupee has weakened against the US dollar since bids were submitted, and that a major panel supplying country has removed export tax rebates, both of which raise landed equipment costs against tariffs that were locked in at bid stage. Security package and lender consents. As with hydropower, solar financing in Nepal is typically structured around a mix of local debt and sponsor equity, with security over project assets and shares. Cross default linkages between the facility agreement, the EPC contract and the PPA should be checked carefully, particularly while the take or pay versus take and pay question above remains unresolved for a given project’s cohort. Read more in our project finance and banking practice guide.

As with hydropower, solar financing in Nepal is typically structured around a mix of local debt and sponsor equity, with security over project assets and shares. Cross default linkages between the facility agreement, the EPC contract and the PPA should be checked carefully, particularly while the take or pay versus take and pay question above remains unresolved for a given project’s cohort. Read more in our project finance and banking practice guide. Change in law and force majeure drafting. Given the frequency of tariff and policy revisions described above, the precision of a project’s change in law clause, and whether it captures administratively set tariff ceilings and not just legislative change, is worth close attention rather than treating it as boilerplate.

Conclusion

Nepal’s solar sector is at an inflection point. The resource potential and policy intent are well established, and NEA’s recent auctions show real appetite from both domestic and international developers. At the same time, the sector’s legal infrastructure, including tariff setting practice, PPA offtake structuring, coordinate and land verification, and licence sequencing, is still catching up to the pace of allocation. For investors and lenders, the practical response is to build diligence and documentation around these risks and gaps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.