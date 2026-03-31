Thailand Data Center Entry Kit | What Multibillion Dollars In Approvals Actually Mean For Investors And Operators

Thailand’s data center market has moved from announcement to execution faster than much or all of the comparable Southeast Asian market. For investors and operators evaluating entry...

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Thailand’s data center market has moved from announcement to execution faster than much or all of the comparable Southeast Asian market. For investors and operators evaluating entry — whether through greenfield development, acquisition of an existing platform or a joint venture with a local partner — the question is no longer whether the market is real. It is whether the regulatory, structuring and infrastructure decisions made in the first six months of a project will hold up over a 15–20 year asset life. This article maps the terrain: the pipeline, the demand structure, the regulatory gates and the structuring decisions that determine whether a data center investment in Thailand produces institutional-grade returns or an expensive lesson in regulatory misalignment.

1. The Numbers

In 2025, Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) approved at least 38 data center projects with a combined investment value of at least THB 458 billion (~US$14.5 billion) and ~2,066 MW of IT load capacity.1 Seven more followed at the January 2026 board meeting, worth approximately THB 96 billion (~US$3.1 billion).2 These approved projects are drawn from a larger pool: 36 data center investment promotion applications totaling THB 728 billion (~$23.1 billion) were filed during 2025,3 a gross figure that includes projects subsequently approved as well as those still in the pipeline.

These are BOI application values representing multi-year investment intent, not committed or disbursed capital. The question is the gap between approvals and operating infrastructure. Live capacity sits at approximately 350 MW nationally as of 2024, with Bangkok carrier-neutral colocation at roughly 105 MW, growing from 59 MW in December 2023 and 105 MW in December 2024 (~80% year-on-year growth rate for the Bangkok capacity).4 The pipeline reaches 2.87 GW (approximately 2.5 GW IT load) — roughly seven times what currently operates. Even the Thai Data Center Association’s own projection of tripling to approximately 1 GW by 2027 would still leave operational capacity at barely a third of the announced pipeline.5

2. Four Demand Streams

The pipeline is not a single market. It comprises at least four distinct demand streams, each with different risk profiles, tenant concentrations and regulatory sensitivities.

Thai enterprise and government data residency. Thai financial institutions (Bank of Thailand ( BOT )-regulated), government agencies (the “Go Cloud First” campaign) and domestic enterprises choosing the path of least regulatory resistance under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act ( PDPA ) drive demand for in-country cloud infrastructure. This stream is served primarily by US hyperscaler cloud regions; three major US hyperscalers have launched or announced Thai cloud regions between January 2025 and 2027. 6 The demand driver is regulatory compliance, not cost optimization — these customers pay a premium for in-country hosting because the compliance alternative is operationally prohibitive.

Thai financial institutions (Bank of Thailand ( )-regulated), government agencies (the “Go Cloud First” campaign) and domestic enterprises choosing the path of least regulatory resistance under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act ( ) drive demand for in-country cloud infrastructure. This stream is served primarily by US hyperscaler cloud regions; three major US hyperscalers have launched or announced Thai cloud regions between January 2025 and 2027. The demand driver is regulatory compliance, not cost optimization — these customers pay a premium for in-country hosting because the compliance alternative is operationally prohibitive. Chinese digital ecosystem ASEAN expansion. Chinese cloud platforms operate their own Thai regions, serving Thai operations of Chinese companies and broader ASEAN enterprise customers being contested against US hyperscalers. 7 Thailand’s regulatory environment is notable for what it does not impose. Malaysia now layers domestic chip-export controls on top of US restrictions, creating a dual compliance burden for Chinese-affiliated operators procuring advanced hardware. 8 Vietnam channels government cloud procurement toward certified domestic providers and imposes data localization obligations that complicate foreign operators’ market access. 9 As of this writing, Thailand has neither — no domestic-layer hardware controls, no structured procurement preference for domestic cloud providers and no comprehensive data localization regime equivalent to Vietnam’s. To be sure, that is not the same as no data governance obligations. Sector-specific and risk-based requirements — notably, BOT cloud-outsourcing rules for regulated financial institutions, 10 the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) requirements for capital markets participants and insurers respectively, NCSC 11 standards for critical information infrastructure, PDPA cross-border transfer rules — exist and apply to tenants, and by extension shape facility design and contractual architecture. But they leave significantly more flexibility for foreign-operated infrastructure than Vietnam’s framework.

Chinese cloud platforms operate their own Thai regions, serving Thai operations of Chinese companies and broader ASEAN enterprise customers being contested against US hyperscalers. Thailand’s regulatory environment is notable for what it does not impose. Malaysia now layers domestic chip-export controls on top of US restrictions, creating a dual compliance burden for Chinese-affiliated operators procuring advanced hardware. Vietnam channels government cloud procurement toward certified domestic providers and imposes data localization obligations that complicate foreign operators’ market access. As of this writing, Thailand has neither — no domestic-layer hardware controls, no structured procurement preference for domestic cloud providers and no comprehensive data localization regime equivalent to Vietnam’s. To be sure, that is not the same as no data governance obligations. Sector-specific and risk-based requirements — notably, BOT cloud-outsourcing rules for regulated financial institutions, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) requirements for capital markets participants and insurers respectively, NCSC standards for critical information infrastructure, PDPA cross-border transfer rules — exist and apply to tenants, and by extension shape facility design and contractual architecture. But they leave significantly more flexibility for foreign-operated infrastructure than Vietnam’s framework. Chinese platform and content capacity. Colocation infrastructure built by Chinese-affiliated operators serves as the physical anchor for Chinese enterprises expanding into ASEAN. 12 Some of these operators position themselves as serving the broader Thai enterprise market. 13

Colocation infrastructure built by Chinese-affiliated operators serves as the physical anchor for Chinese enterprises expanding into ASEAN. Some of these operators position themselves as serving the broader Thai enterprise market. US platform content delivery. US content and SaaS platforms require low-latency infrastructure to serve 300M+ users across the CLMVT corridor (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand). Recent US hyperscaler investments in Thailand explicitly serve a dual rationale: in-country cloud regions for enterprise data residency and new submarine cable infrastructure for regional platform traffic and resilience.14

3. Getting the Structuring Right — and Early

Data centers are not factories — at least in the legal sense. A manufacturing plant that gets its BOI tier wrong loses some tax efficiency. A data center that gets its BOI tier wrong — Tier 2 instead of Tier 1 because the cooling system delivers a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.35 instead of 1.3 — drops by one full activity group — from A2 to A3 (non-EEC) or A3 to A4 (EEC) — losing a tier’s worth of corporate income tax (CIT) exemption. Both tiers are capped at 100% of qualifying investment.15 On a US$500 million facility with a target IRR in the low teens, three lost years of zero CIT is not a rounding error. And unlike a tariff misstep in a manufacturing plant, the determination is locked at application — the incentive tier depends on facility design choices specified before construction begins.16

BOI promotion as backbone

For non-US foreign investors, BOI promotion is effectively mandatory for majority or full foreign ownership and in any case appealing generally. BOI promotion overrides the sub-50% cap under Thailand’s Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) (FBA) for the promoted activity, delivering five interlocking benefits: 100% foreign ownership; land ownership rights; equipment import duty exemptions on machinery specified in the application (chillers, generators, UPS systems, server racks, switchgear and power distribution units);17 expedited work permits for foreign specialists;18 and the CIT exemption that anchors the project’s financial model.

Without BOI, a foreign investor faces a sub-50% ownership cap, no land rights, full import duties and no CIT exemption — a combination that does not produce institutional-grade returns on a capital-intensive, long-duration infrastructure asset. For non-US foreign investors, BOI promotion is the primary pathway to 100% foreign ownership of the operating entity. IEAT promotion within an industrial estate can also enable full foreign ownership through a separate mechanism under the FBA,19 but BOI remains the standard route for data centers because it bundles ownership, land rights, duty exemptions, work permits and CIT into a single instrument.20

The two-tier CIT structure

As of this writing, the BOI’s June and November 2025 revisions created a sector-specific incentive structure under two categories:21

Tier 1 (“data center with high energy efficiency”): PUE not exceeding 1.3, GPU-enabled or advanced computing capability. Non-EEC locations: BOI Group A2. EEC locations: BOI Group A3. The base CIT exemption period follows the standard BOI schedule for each group.

Tier 2 (“other data center”): no PUE or GPU requirements beyond general BOI conditions. Non-EEC locations: BOI Group A3. EEC locations: BOI Group A4. Base exemption period and available EEC location measures as above — net outcome requires project-level analysis. Same cap.

EEC-located projects retain access to EEC location measures,22 which can extend or supplement the base entitlement — the net CIT outcome depends on the interaction between multiple BOI regulations issued at different times and should be modeled with counsel on a project-specific basis. Both capped at 100% of qualifying investment excluding land and working capital.

ISO/IEC 27001 certification is required before the company exercises its CIT exemption — not optional.23 Revenue generated while certification is pending is taxable. Implementation should begin during construction.

EEC location bonus

Projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) can extend the CIT exemption through competitiveness enhancement measures under the Investment Promotion Act24 and may qualify for additional CIT reduction under EEC-specific location measures.25 These operate under different statutory provisions with different qualifying criteria; the interaction between them is a structuring decision, not an automatic stack. The practical question for investors is whether the additional CIT years justify an EEC location given the grid congestion (discussed further below), water constraints and workforce geography challenges concentrated in that corridor.

JVs

BOI promotion permits 100% foreign ownership of the operating entity, so a data center operator does not need a Thai partner for legal compliance. The JV patterns visible in the Thai market exist for commercial reasons: pairing a foreign operator with a local partner who brings energy infrastructure access, grid connection expertise or an existing enterprise customer base.

A separate structuring question arises for operators with diversified service lines. BOI promotion is available under multiple categories — colocation, cloud services and data hosting are separate categories — each carrying distinct conditions and compliance obligations.26 An operator that provides colocation, runs a cloud platform and offers managed GPU hosting must decide whether to house all three under a single promoted entity or separate them. The answer depends on the revenue mix, the compliance burden of each category and the operator’s appetite for multi-entity complexity.

Power procurement

Power is the first-order underwriting question. Thailand has approximately 53 GW of installed generation capacity; generation is not the binding constraint.27 Distribution is — particularly in the EEC, where over 90% of data center power connection requests concentrate.28 Three key procurement channels are available or emerging:29

Grid-delivered power from the Provincial Electricity Authority ( PEA ) or Metropolitan Electricity Authority ( MEA ) at regulated retail tariffs — the default, with an estimated 18+ month timeline for 50+ MW facilities in the EEC 30 or by direct purchase from EGAT for BOI-promoted facilities with 200 MW or greater baseload demand, authorized by NEPC in November 2025. 31

from the Provincial Electricity Authority ( ) or Metropolitan Electricity Authority ( ) at regulated retail tariffs — the default, with an estimated 18+ month timeline for 50+ MW facilities in the EEC or by direct purchase from EGAT for BOI-promoted facilities with 200 MW or greater baseload demand, authorized by NEPC in November 2025. Co-located generation within or adjacent to the facility, already operational through energy-company partnerships in EEC industrial estates. 32

within or adjacent to the facility, already operational through energy-company partnerships in EEC industrial estates. Emerging green procurement frameworks.Two policy instruments — the Direct Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA) pilot and the Utility Green Tariff (UGT) — aim to create renewable-energy procurement pathways for large consumers including data centers, but neither is operational at scale for DC procurement as of early March 2026.33

4. The Licensing Roadmap

A data center project in Thailand passes through multiple regulatory gates under different agencies operating on independent timelines. The common investor error is treating these as a single “permitting process.” They are not — and the interaction between them is where structuring complexity concentrates.

BOI application

The application must specify the BOI category, investment value, location, capacity and technical specifications including PUE targets.34 As described above, the incentive tier is locked at this stage. The category applied for — and the design specifications that determine eligibility — are defined at submission.

Environmental review

Large-scale data center facilities require environmental assessment under the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act B.E. 2535 (1992), administered by the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP).35 The applicable process — Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) — depends on scale and location. For projects in flood-risk zones, the EIA/EHIA process requires detailed evaluation of water management, drainage design and stormwater planning. The scope and intensity of the assessment vary with location and site-specific conditions.36

Zoning

Thailand’s Town and Country Planning Act B.E. 2562 (2019) governs land use through provincial comprehensive plans.37 No data center-specific zoning designation exists; projects must fit within existing land-use categories whose application varies by provincial plan and municipal interpretation. The Act provides no concept of parcel-specific rezoning by private application. For practical purposes, a parcel whose current designation does not accommodate the project should be treated as a hard constraint in site selection.

Grid connection

For large-scale EEC facilities, grid connection is typically the longest single gate.38 Generation capacity is not the binding constraint; distribution infrastructure is. The sequencing of grid engagement relative to other workstreams is where project planning most frequently underestimates complexity. In fact, due to this recent bottleneck and the data center gold rush to the EEC, the BOI has effectively downgraded EEC data centers by one ‘activity group’ as addressed in paragraph REF _Ref225439770 \r \h3.39

Telecoms licensing

All colocation and hosting operators require a Type 1 telecommunications business license from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) under the Telecommunications Business Act B.E. 2544 (2001) (TBA).40 The obligation arises from operating the facility itself. The NBTC does not maintain a specific classification for data center services. In practice, colocation and hosting operators obtain Type 1 licenses under the broader “information services” and “computer data storage services” categories established under section 7 of the Act. Type 1 is notification-based: section 7(1) provides that the Commission shall issue the license when the applicant notifies. It is the lightest of the three license tiers, covering operators without their own telecommunications network and carrying no foreign ownership restriction under the TBA itself.41 42

Operational certifications

ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a binding precondition for exercising the CIT exemption — not a best-practice recommendation.43 Revenue generated while certification is pending is taxable at the standard 20% CIT rate. Uptime Institute tier certification, while not a regulatory requirement, is commercially important for tenant acquisition — institutional tenants and their lenders expect it.

These gates operate under different agencies, different statutory frameworks and different processing cadences. The order in which they are engaged, the dependencies between them and the points at which parallel processing is possible materially affect time-to-revenue. That sequencing analysis is project-specific and depends on site, scale, power requirements and the operator’s risk appetite for concurrent regulatory engagement.

5. Acquiring into the Market

The wave of BOI approvals is producing a secondary effect: a growing inventory of promoted entities, partially built sites and operational platforms that will become acquisition targets. Acquirers should expect share purchases (whether at the Thailand entity level or offshore). BOI promotion certificates, NBTC licenses, ONEP approvals and EGAT/PEA grid connection queue positions are tied to the corporate entity, not the physical asset — an asset purchase would require re-application for each, and losing an EEC grid queue position means re-entering an 18+ month queue. The corollary is that the buyer inherits the entity’s full regulatory and contractual history.

For acquirers, the diligence framework for a Thai data center can differ from a standard industrial acquisition in several respects. One, BOI compliance history requires granular review — e.g., whether the target has maintained the promoted activity within the scope of its certificate and whether a facility promoted under Tier 1 actually delivers the PUE of 1.3 or below that its application specified. Two, for NBTC licensing scope, a Type 1 license that was adequate at launch may no longer match an operator that has since expanded beyond the data center campus perimeter. Three, the foreign ownership structure must be tested against the TBA's restrictions if the target holds or should hold anything beyond a Type 1 license. Land title conditions and grid connection queue positions transfer with the shares but may require re-engagement with EGAT or PEA if the acquiring entity’s credit profile or technical specifications differ.

For facilities with co-located generation or private PPAs, the power contract adds a further layer. The diligence task is not simply checking for change-of-control provisions — it is mapping the full supply chain: generation source, transmission pathway, estate-level distribution entity and backup arrangements, each potentially under a different contractual model. Two facilities in different EEC estates, for example, can have fundamentally different power economics at identical tariff rates.

Where the entry is structured as a joint venture rather than an acquisition, the risks are different. JVs pairing a foreign operator with, for example, a local energy or telco partner must account for the continuous capital demands of DC operations — ever-increasing AI workload cycles compress infrastructure refresh timelines in ways that standard deadlock provisions may not be designed to accommodate. Where the JV maintains a Thai majority to preserve FBA compliance for unpromoted activities, a dilution remedy triggered by a capital call default can disturb that majority — with consequences for FBA status. The shareholders’ agreement needs to anticipate these scenarios from the outset.

The enforcement risk underlying these diligence items is specific. A promotion certificate whose conditions are not met — whether PUE targets, ISO 27001 certification timing or activity-scope compliance — exposes the entity to withdrawal of tax and duty benefits under the Investment Promotion Act §§ 54 and 55/1, including retroactive CIT liability for the full period of non-compliance.44 These are not due diligence line items that resolve themselves; they are structural questions that shape deal architecture, pricing and post-closing integration.

Thailand’s data center market offers a structuring environment that rewards precision and penalizes assumptions. The regulatory architecture — BOI promotion, the FBA, NBTC licensing, power procurement frameworks, environmental review, zoning — is navigable, but the interactions between these regimes are where value is created or destroyed.

Footnotes

1. “Data Centers’ Set Up Investment in Thailand — BOI Greenlights 38 Projects Worth 460 Billion,”BangkokBizNews, November 21, 2025, quoting BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi.

2. “Thailand Approves 7 New Data Centers Valued at US$3.1 Billion,”W.Media, January 2026

3. “BOI Approves 7 Data Center Investment Projects Worth Over 96 Billion,"BOI OSOS, January 2026.

4. “Thai Data Center Capacity May Triple on Surging Demand for AI,”Bloomberg, August 20, 2025 (citing TDCA: 350 MW national operational capacity, 2024). Bangkok carrier-neutral colocation subset: “APAC Data Centre Update H2 2024,”Cushman & Wakefield, February 2025, p. 23.

5. “Thailand Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026–2031,”ResearchAndMarkets, January 2026: ~2.87 GW total critical power under construction, announced and planned. TDCA projection of ~1 GW operational by 2027; “Thai Data Center Capacity May Triple on Surging Demand for AI,”Bloomberg, August 20, 2025.

6. “Announcing the New AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region,”AWS, January 2025. “Google Cloud Launches New Region in Bangkok, Thailand,”Google Cloud Blog, January 21, 2026.

7. “Alibaba Cloud Opens Second Data Center in Thailand to Meet Soaring AI Demand,”Yicaiglobal, February 2025. “Huawei Cloud Thailand launched September 2018,”Huawei Cloud; “Tencent Cloud Announces Strategic Partnership with Thailand’s Leading Digital Asset Exchange Bitkub,”PR Newswire, 2025.

8. Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) introduced export, transshipment and transit permit requirements for high-performance AI chips (including GPUs and other AI accelerators) in July 2025, under Directive No. 1/2025 pursuant to the Strategic Trade Act 2010. Thailand has not imposed an equivalent domestic-layer regime as of this writing. “Export, Transshipment and Transit of High-Performance Ai Chips of US Origin Now Subject To a Strategic Trade Permit,” MITI press statement (PDF), July 14, 2025.

9. Decision No. 1121/QĐ-TTg (June 11, 2025): a national action program targeting domestic cloud adoption across government and 70% of the private sector by 2030. Cybersecurity Law (2018) and Decree 53/2022/ND-CP impose data localization obligations requiring foreign operators, under specific conditions, to build local infrastructure or partner with Vietnamese operators. “Vietnam’s Cloud Service Restrictions,”ITIF, June 5, 2025.

10. BOT Notification No. FPG. 19/2559, Re: Regulations on IT Outsourcing for Business Operations of Financial Institutions (1 September 2017) (PDF). Classifies “data center” as critical IT outsourcing; requires prior BOT approval for public cloud arrangements; cumulative data-location disclosure and risk-assessment requirements create strongde factopressure toward domestic infrastructure. FPG 21/2562 (IT Risk Management, 2019) supplements.

11. The National Cyber Security Committee, established under the Cybersecurity Act B.E. 2562 (2019).

12. “Haoyang Data buys land for 300MW Thailand data center,”DCD, 2025.

13. “Bridge Data Centres announces its entry to the Thailand market,”Chindata Group, 2025, citing target segments include hyperscale content providers, cloud operators, e-commerce companies, public sector agencies and the banking sector.

14. “Introducing the TalayLink subsea cable and new connectivity hubs,”Google Cloud Blog, November 23, 2025.

15. BOI Investment Promotion Guide 2025 (English),Board of Investment, Categories 8.2.1.1 and 8.2.1.2, pp. 123–125. “Tier 1” and “Tier 2” as used in this article refer to these BOI incentive categories, not the Uptime Institute’s facility reliability tiers (Tier III, Tier IV).

16. Ibid., Category 8.2.1.1, Condition 1: PUE value not exceeding 1.3.

17. Ibid., “Incentives Under the Investment Promotion Act,” pp. 10–15. Import duty exemptions on machinery under §§ 28–29 of the Investment Promotion Act apply to equipment specified in the BOI application and individually approved.

18. BOI Notification Por. 8/2568 (June 5, 2025).

19. Three pathways to 100% foreign ownership of a Thai operating entity exist. For a fuller treatment of FBA compliance pathways including statutory carve-outs and Foreign Business Licenses, see “Thailand Entry Playbook: Part I,”Fangda Partners, § 1.3.

20. Supra note 15.

21. BOI Notification No. Sor. 5/2568, Re: Amendment to the Activity List Eligible for Investment Promotion (June 5, 2025) (PDF), establishing two-tier DC structure (Group A2 for high-efficiency, Group A3 for other data centers), supplemented and superseded by BOI Notification No. Sor. 9/2568, Re: Amendment to the Activity List Eligible for Investment Promotion (November 14, 2025) (PDF), which introduced EEC/non-EEC tier differentiation.

22. BOI Notification No. 17/2565, Re: Investment Promotion Measures in the Eastern Special Development Zone (Eastern Economic Corridor: EEC) dated December 8, 2022 (PDF).

23. Ibid., Category 8.2.1.1, Condition 13: “Project must obtain ISO/IEC 27001 (data center) before utilizing the corporate income tax exemption incentive.”

24. Announcement of the Board of Investment No. 10/2565: Measure for Competitiveness Enhancement,Board of Investment, December 8, 2022. Additional CIT exemption years up to a combined maximum of 13 years for A1+/A1/A2 activities. Operates under the Investment Promotion Act B.E. 2520 § 31/1. Applies nationwide. Note: Under Sor. 9/2568 (supra note 21), EEC-located DCs are classified A3 (Tier 1) or A4 (Tier 2), not A2. The extension ceilings and available stacking measures differ by group classification and location. The actual CIT outcome for any given project depends on the interaction between the base tier (Sor. 9/2568), competitiveness enhancement measures (Notification 10/2565) and EEC location measures (Notification 17/2565,supra note 22) — regulations issued at different times with partially overlapping and partially exclusive benefit structures. Project-level modeling is required.

25. Announcement of the Board of Investment No. 17/2565: Investment Promotion Measures in the Eastern Special Development Zone (Eastern Economic Corridor: EEC),Board of Investment, December 8, 2022, as amended by No. 5/2567.

26. Supra note 15, Categories 8.2.1 (data center, pp. 122–125), 8.2.2 (cloud services, p. 125) and 8.2.4 (data hosting services, pp. 125–126). Each category carries distinct conditions.

27. “Thailand Country Commercial Guide,”US Commercial Service, 2025.

28. “Energy Minister unveils power plan to support data centre investment,”Nation Thailand, November 25, 2025.

29. Behind-the-meter solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are increasingly common as supplementary measures to shave peak loads, improve facility PUE and support BOI Tier 1 energy-efficiency compliance, but they do not substitute for grid-delivered baseload procurement and are not treated as a separate procurement pathway in this article.

30. This is an inferred planning range from regulatory process components (EGAT 45-working-day load assessment, 6–12 months PEA engineering, 12–24 months construction, 1–3 months commissioning) and operator COD windows, not a published EGAT standard.

31. “NEPC Approves Data Center Electricity Users of 200 MW and Above as Direct Customers of EGAT,”Energy News Center, November 29, 2025. NEPC approved in principle amending the Royal Decree on Electricity Users B.E. 2512; royal decree not yet gazetted.

32. Illustrative only. “NTT signs 100MW PPA with B.Grimm Power in Bangkok, Thailand,”DCD, 2025.

33. DPPA: NEPC approved the pilot policy on June 25, 2024. The Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand released draft regulations on October 3, 2025. BOI promotion required, ≥50 MW IT baseload per building, 100% renewable-sourced, 2,000 MW aggregate cap. Third party access code not yet gazetted. No fully executed post-commissioning contracts confirmed as of early March 2026. UGT: a separate mechanism where EGAT designates the renewable source, bundles it with Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) and delivers through the normal PEA/MEA utility channel; UGT1 has been live for SMEs since Q1 2025; UGT2 for large users including data centers has a legal effective date of January 1, 2026, but final rates, the allocation mechanism and contract terms had not been finalized as of early March 2026. Sources: “Thailand Clean Energy Direct Purchase,”US Commercial Service, 2024; “NEPC approves power plan to support foreign firms,”Bangkok Post, June 25, 2024; “Thai energy regulator reveals framework for direct renewable PPAs for data centers,”DCD, October 15, 2025; Notification of the Energy Regulatory Commission re: Criteria for Providing Services and Setting Utility Green Tariff B.E. 2566 (2023), published in the Royal Gazette January 8, 2024, effective January 9, 2024; “Thailand launches Utility Green Tariff, offering 2 billion kWh for SMEs,”Reccessary, January 2025.

34. Supra note 15.

35. Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act B.E. 2535 (1992) (PDF). Environmental assessment requirements project types and sizes are specified in Ministerial Notifications issued under this Act.

36. Ibid.

37. Town and Country Planning Act B.E. 2562 (2019). Land-use categories and permitted activities are defined in the Ministerial Regulations attached to each provincial comprehensive plan. Data centers have no dedicated classification. Zoning designations and permitted-use conditions vary by province; site-specific analysis is required.

38. Supra note 28.

39. Supra not3 21.

40. TBA § 7 establishes three license types: Type 1 (operators without their own network), Type 2 (operators with their own network) and Type 3 (operators with network, providing services of national significance). § 10 requires all operators to apply for and obtain a license from the NBTC before commencing operations. The TBA imposes no foreign ownership restriction specific to Type 1 but requires ≥75% Thai national shareholding requirement for Types 2 and 3, which BOI promotion cannot override. Type 2 and Type 3 licenses also carry additional restrictions and procedural requirements.

41. Supra note 28.

42. The structural trap lies in scope expansion. Type 2 and Type 3 licenses — covering proprietary dark fiber deployed beyond the data center campus, wholesale IP transit, International Internet Gateway (IIG) operations and bandwidth resale — are subject to foreign ownership restrictions under the TBA that preclude the 100%-foreign structure available under BOI + Type 1. BOI promotion cannot cure this conflict: the Investment Promotion Act grants incentives but does not override the TBA’s ownership requirements for Types 2 and 3 license holders. The distinction has both spatial and functional dimensions: the perimeter of the data center campus, the nature of the connectivity services provided and whether the operator acts as a carrier are all relevant factors in determining which license tier applies.

43. Supra note 23.

44. Investment Promotion Act B.E. 2520 (1977), as amended (PDF), §§ 54, 55 and 55/1.Board of Investment. § 54 authorizes withdrawal of promotion benefits for non-compliance. § 55/1 permits retroactive withdrawal of CIT exemption to the year of non-compliance. Liability attaches to the promoted entity, not to shareholders — transferring to the buyer in a share acquisition.

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