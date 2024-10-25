A €682M Boost To Offshore Wind In Belgium

In late September, the EU Commission approved a €682 million support scheme for the Belgian government to bolster offshore wind energy. This initiative is part of the EU's Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF), designed to support key sectors in achieving net-zero emissions.

This approval enables Belgium to significantly invest in offshore wind projects, including the Prince Elizabeth Zone in the North Sea, which is expected to generate 2.6 TWh of electricity annually.

The Belgian government's commitment to offshore wind growth is driven by multiple benefits:

Economic Growth: Offshore wind is crucial due to Belgium's seaboard, aiding the expansion of the renewable energy sector.

Accelerated Investment: Boosts investment in renewable offshore wind projects.

Infrastructure Improvements: Enhances the country's grid, storage, and overall energy infrastructure.

Energy Security: Reduces reliance on fossil fuels, increasing energy security.

For the EU, this approval underscores its support for member states through the TCTF. David Haverbeke, Head of Energy Regulatory at Fieldfisher, commented that this announcement paves the way for increased investment and confidence among key developers and investors, both within and outside the EU. Additionally, it provides a vital boost to Belgium's established renewable energy supply chain.

Fieldfisher is a leading provider of legal services to clients in the clean energy and renewables sector, supporting the entire supply and delivery chain. If your organisation is looking to contribute to or benefit from this growing industry, connect with our team today to navigate the legal landscape and advance your projects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.