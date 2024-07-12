Women In Hamilton: Cathryn Minors

Appleby Counsel Cathryn Minors knew she wanted to be a lawyer from the age of 13 and that self-belief has seen her work in Bermuda, the UK and Hong Kong...

Appleby is one of the world’s leading offshore law firms, operating in 10 highly regarded and well-regulated locations. We provide comprehensive, expert advice and services across a number of key practice areas. We work with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Give us a snapshot of your career to date.

I began my career in 2014 when I first started my pupillage/training contract at a leading offshore firm and was called to the Bermuda Bar in 2015. Prior to this experience I had been working and doing various internships both in Bermuda and the UK whilst also being in university. It seems a bit crazy to say but I knew I always wanted to be a lawyer and decided at the early age of 13 that I was going to pursue that career path. I have always had two main practice areas – re/insurance and finance. Some of my experience includes working on various insurance and reinsurance matters involving life insurance securitizations, catastrophe bonds, special purpose insurers, and long-term and general business commercial re/insurers.

I have also had the amazing opportunity of working in Hong Kong for two years where I continued working on insurance matters for the Bermuda office and on Bermuda companies that were listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. After almost seven years of working in private practice I decided to work in-house as a legal counsel for a Bermuda-based life re/insurer which allowed me to gain invaluable skills and understand the client side of this profession. Ultimately, I decided that I preferred private practice and I am currently working as Counsel in Appleby's insurance team where I am able to utilize my dynamic skill set and experience to support Appleby's portfolio of clients.

What attracted you to re/insurance within the legal profession?

Growing up in Bermuda, I have always known re/insurance as the main pillar of Bermuda's economy and in particular that Bermuda was the place for this industry worldwide. As such, it was easy for me to decide that I wanted to work as a lawyer in this particular industry because I knew there would be opportunities for me to continuously grow and develop. The industry is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and the regulations are always evolving so there are many occasions where we as lawyers are required to get up to speed quickly on quite technical provisions. Additionally, for many lawyers our clients are international which means that we are connecting to people via telephone/emails as opposed to being client facing. One thing I enjoy about working in re/insurance is the fact that clients tend to be here locally which means we have more opportunities to network and strengthen relationships by meeting in person.

Who inspired you or acted as a mentor in your career?

Throughout my career I have had many inspiring leaders and great mentors, both male and female. As a student when I was saving to go to university, I was fortunate enough to have great mentors who inspired and encouraged me to continue to work hard as well as provided personal support in times of stress. This helped me to develop resilience with a positive outlook. At my first firm I had many senior partners and especially women partners who not only championed for me but inspired me by showing it was possible for me to reach my career goals.

What are your ambitions?

I want to continue to move up in my career and this industry by transitioning into higher leadership roles within my firm and simultaneously strive for a balance that allows for personal fulfilment and professional excellence to allow for a sustainable and rewarding career. I hope to inspire the next generation of lawyers by leading by example, providing mentorship, championing diversity and in particular encouraging young women to bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the profession.

Do you feel the legal and re/insurance sectors have made progress in terms of diversity and inclusion since you became a lawyer?

From when I started in 2014, to date there have definitely been improvements in these sectors however there is still more to be done. There are more scholarships and access to opportunities for younger generations (of all backgrounds) than ever before. This allows increased chances of diversity and inclusion at the junior levels and eventually these juniors will turn into seniors and the hope is that we can have diversity at all levels in the industry. At the senior levels, progress varies between companies and underrepresentation of certain groups in senior positions persists, however there have been improvements and I hope that in future years we will see this progress continue.

Do you feel this sector is especially attuned to diversity and inclusion?

Yes, I think people within this industry have made efforts to recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion and that this topic has been a buzzword for quite some time. There has been the creation of organisations such as WiRE, Bermuda Under 40s and ACRE which are great for both those seeking mentorship and those in senior positions to provide such mentorship. However, it is important that leaders and those in senior positions across the industry create (or continue to create) environments where all team members feel safe, supported, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives.

Is there anything you would like to improve or change?

There is always room for improvement. Since I started my career, people are talking about this subject even more which is a sign of growth and awareness. Leaders should welcome the discussions and carefully consider ways to implement diversity to address some of the systemic issues surrounding this topic.

Have you encountered any challenges related to diversity and inclusion?

As a mixed raced woman, I have encountered challenges related to diversity and inclusion. People do not often talk about this but it can feel difficult to ‘belong' (even in your own country) when you don't easily fit within a significant majority. I was able to begin my legal career at an early age, which means that I am often perceived as less experienced than I am because I appear to be younger than colleagues with similar levels of experience. I understand that some of the challenges that I have faced related to diversity and inclusion stem from unconscious bias harboured by others. I think that unconscious bias training and the implementation of such training, which Appleby recently provided, is imperative to help create a work environment which values diversity, equity and inclusion. That being said, in my years in the industry I have seen positive developments and hope that more junior colleagues will experience a more equitable working environment.

Although I have experienced these challenges, I have learned to own who I am and to always be myself. I know that being of a diverse background holds value in this profession as it allows people to view things and provide input on ideas from a different perspective.

Would you encourage other women to consider this sector?

Most definitely! I have really enjoyed my experience working and learning from other women in this space. Most women have provided some form of mentorship to me over the years which can be linked to my success to date. I also enjoy providing support and mentorship to more junior women in this sector because I was lucky enough to be afforded such opportunities and hope this cycle continues.

Why is this sector great to work in?

For me it would have to be because there are so many opportunities to grow and develop. The industry is always evolving and provides numerous opportunities for a wide range of careers which can directly benefit the people of Bermuda.

Why is Bermuda a great place to be?

Having worked in other countries I have learned to really appreciate what Bermuda has to offer. We are fortunate to be able to live in a place that has a dynamic industry of re/insurance whilst also being able to enjoy the perks of living in a place where most vacation.

First Published in Bermuda:Re+ILS, July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.