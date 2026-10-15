Malta Issues Tender For Bengħajsa Land Reclamation Master Plan – A Step Towards Major Infrastructure?

Malta Investments & Economic Advisory (MIEA), acting on behalf of the Government of Malta, has issued a public tender for the appointment of a lead professional services provider to prepare a comprehensive Master Plan for potential land reclamation in the vicinity of Il-Ponta ta’ Bengħajsa.

The tender, bearing reference MIEA/02/2026, has a submission deadline of 11 December 2026.

Although the present tender relates exclusively to professional consultancy services, it is potentially significant as an initial step towards a much larger land reclamation and infrastructure development project in the south of Malta.

The successful bidder will be responsible for preparing a comprehensive Master Plan supported by multidisciplinary technical, environmental, economic, financial and regulatory assessments.

The assignment includes evaluating alternative reclamation configurations and methods, identifying potential land uses, assessing infrastructure requirements and examining the commercial feasibility of the proposed development.

The tender documents identify several strategic objectives which may be supported by future land reclamation, including:

Expansion of Freeport and transshipment capacity;

Creation of additional industrial land and a potential Free Trade Zone;

Development of logistics, manufacturing and maritime-related activities;

Accommodation of energy-related infrastructure and activities; and

Potential relocation or reorganisation of certain activities currently undertaken within the Grand Harbour.

The Master Plan must also consider environmental impacts, climate resilience, financing structures, regulatory approvals and the possible phasing of future development.

The contract is expected to be completed within 12 months, subject to a possible extension of up to a further 12 months.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of this procurement is the possibility that it may pave the way for a substantially larger tender for the actual execution of land reclamation and associated infrastructure works at Bengħajsa.

The present consultancy will provide the Government with the technical, commercial and regulatory framework needed to determine whether, and how, such a project should proceed.

The Terms of Reference require the successful consultant to develop an implementation and phasing strategy, identify possible financing and investment models, and establish a roadmap for the approvals and further procurement activities that may be necessary.

Should the Government ultimately decide to proceed, the resulting project could create substantial opportunities for international marine engineering and dredging contractors, civil engineering companies, infrastructure developers, port operators and specialist environmental consultants.

Depending on the eventual delivery model, future opportunities could also arise through public-private partnerships, concessions or other investment structures.

The present tender does not constitute a decision to undertake reclamation works, nor does it guarantee that a subsequent works tender will be issued. Any future project would remain subject to feasibility assessments, Government decisions, financing arrangements and the necessary statutory approvals.

For professional services firms, the immediate opportunity is the preparation of the Master Plan. For larger international infrastructure and marine engineering businesses, however, the tender may also be an important early indicator of a potentially significant future project in Malta.

The tender documentation is available through Malta’s Electronic Public Procurement System (ePPS), under reference MIEA/02/2026.