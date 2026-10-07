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7 October 2026

Panama QIV: New Property Vs. Resale Property | Panama QIV Episode 1 (Video)

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Icaza Gonzalez-Ruiz & Aleman

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New property or resale? Both can qualify under Panama's Qualified Investor Visa (QIV), but the minimum investment required is different.
Panama Real Estate and Construction
Ana Graciela Medina
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New property or resale? Both can qualify under Panama's Qualified Investor Visa (QIV), but the minimum investment required is different.

In Episode 1 of our QIV Series, Ana Graciela Medina explains how the new decree distinguishes between new and secondary-market properties, the applicable investment thresholds, and the role of independent property valuations in protecting investors.

Watch the video and follow the series as we break down the key changes introduced by Panama's updated QIV framework

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ana Graciela Medina
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