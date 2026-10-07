Panama QIV: New Property Vs. Resale Property | Panama QIV Episode 1 (Video)

New property or resale? Both can qualify under Panama's Qualified Investor Visa (QIV), but the minimum investment required is different.

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New property or resale? Both can qualify under Panama's Qualified Investor Visa (QIV), but the minimum investment required is different.

In Episode 1 of our QIV Series, Ana Graciela Medina explains how the new decree distinguishes between new and secondary-market properties, the applicable investment thresholds, and the role of independent property valuations in protecting investors.

Watch the video and follow the series as we break down the key changes introduced by Panama's updated QIV framework

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