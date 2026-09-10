M&A Real Estate Quarterly Newsletter | Q2 2026

The Danish real estate market faces potential legal challenges regarding DGNB certification marketing practices, while the Eastern High Court has issued a significant ruling on the enforcement of clawback easements.

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News

We highlight the following news on the Danish M&A Real Estate market:

Could the marketing of DGNB certifications soon become illegal?

The forthcoming implementation of the ECGT Directive into Danish law requires independent third-party supervision of sustainability certification schemes, a requirement the current Danish DGNB scheme does not meet. From 27 September 2026, property owners marketing DGNB-certified properties risk fines unless this is addressed beforehand.

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Co-housing on the rise: A new opportunity for investors

Denmark is experiencing an unprecedented co-housing boom, with almost 8,200 new homes built since 2020 as the sector shifts from a resident-led movement to a developer-led market dominated by private rental housing. For investors, durable demographic demand and a favourable rent-setting framework point to an emerging residential asset class.

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Eastern High Court upholds enforcement of clawback easements

The Eastern High Court has confirmed the City of Copenhagen’s right to enforce registered clawback easements, allowing the municipality to acquire two properties for just DKK 1.2 million despite a market value of approximately DKK 453 million. The ruling aligns with established case law upholding the enforcement of such easements.

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Deals

The Danish real estate market saw the following significant deals:

Gorrissen Federspiel advises Komvi

Gorrissen Federspiel has advised Komvi, a joint venture between DFI, Grosvenor International Investments and Evervest, on the acquisition of Engrækkerne in Kokkedal from Brønsholm ApS. The property comprises 136 terraced housing units and approximately 16,700 sqm of lettable area, marking Komvi’s third investment in the sector.

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Gorrissen Federspiel advises M&G Real Estate

Gorrissen Federspiel has advised M&G Real Estate on its acquisition of Banehaverne, the highest-value Danish real estate transaction this year to date. Banehaverne is a newly developed residential property located in Brøndby and Glostrup, comprising 667 residential units spread across six blocks, spanning 56,497 sqm with both outdoor and basement parking available.

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Gorrissen Federspiel assists KKR and Fokus Nordic

Gorrissen Federspiel has assisted KKR and Fokus Nordic in connection with the sale of a Danish real estate portfolio to Pears Global Real Estate Denmark. The portfolio comprises 213 residential units totalling approximately 18,500 sqm across attractive submarkets in Central and Greater Copenhagen and was originally acquired by KKR and Fokus Nordic in 2021.

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Trends

We see the following trends:

Short-term rental market continues to grow as stricter regulation looms

Short-term rental activity via platforms such as Airbnb continues to grow markedly in Denmark, with overnight stays booked through such platforms up more than 75 per cent since 2019 and up a further 9.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 alone. Copenhagen recorded its highest ever number of platform-based overnight stays in 2025. However, tax audits by the Danish Tax Agency revealed that 98 per cent of audited hosts committed tax irregularities, highlighting the challenges faced by the authorities in enforcing existing rules.

In response, the broad political agreement reached in January 2026 proposes amendments to the Danish Holiday Home Act. These amendments are intended to strengthen enforcement of the existing short-term rental rules. They include a statutory duty to provide information, the power to order rental platforms to act against unlawful listings, expanded sanctions and a more active supervisory role for municipalities. The agreement also envisages significantly higher fines for breaches, intended to more closely reflect the financial gain from unlawful rentals. This includes the possibility of confiscating rental income in addition to the fine itself.

Although the agreement has not yet been implemented in legislation, the government is expected to introduce a bill amending the Holiday Home Act. The framework is due to be revisited no later than the first quarter of 2028. For owners and operators of Danish residential portfolios, particularly ahead of the peak summer rental season, this points to a market in which continued growth in short-term rental activity is likely to be accompanied by significantly higher enforcement risks and financial exposure for non-compliant use.

Sources (in Danish only):

Ny aftale om korttidsudlejning 2026: Skærpet tilsyn og markant højere bøder | Jurainfo

Politisk aftale: Styrket tilsyn og bedre sanktionsmuligheder i relation til korttidsudlejning

Nye Airbnb tal øger presset: HORESTA forventer handling fra regeringen

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