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6 May 2026

Alfredo Guzmán Saladín Speaks With El Inmobiliario Magazine About The Boom Of The Real Estate Industry In The Dominican Republic

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The Dominican Republic has emerged as a prime destination for international real estate investment, supported by comprehensive legal protections, fiscal incentives including 15-year property tax exemptions, and modernized digital infrastructure. Legal experts highlight how the combination of macroeconomic stability, transparent regulatory frameworks, and unrestricted capital repatriation has positioned the country as one of the Caribbean's most competitive and reliable real estate markets.
Dominican Republic Real Estate and Construction
Alfredo A. Guzmán Saladín
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The Dominican Republic is increasingly positioning itself as an attractive destination for international real estate investment, thanks to a solid legal framework that includes the Real Estate Registry Law 108-05, the Foreign Investment Law 16-95, and the Tourism Development Promotion Law 158-01 (Confotur). According to Alfredo Guzmán Saladín, partner at Guzmán Ariza, these laws provide real protection for both domestic and foreign investors, offering benefits such as exemption from real estate transfer tax, a 15-year exemption from the Real Estate Property Tax (IPI), and unrestricted capital repatriation — making the country a highly competitive jurisdiction at the regional level.

Added to this are advances in the digitalization of title registries and courts, the incorporation of electronic signatures, and institutional modernization — all factors that have strengthened investor confidence and improved the country’s standing in global ease-of-doing-business rankings. Both Guzmán Saladín and Biviana Riveiro Disla, director of ProDominicana, agree that the combination of macroeconomic stability, fiscal incentives, and an increasingly transparent legal system have transformed the DR into one of the most dynamic and reliable real estate markets in the Caribbean and Latin America.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE: https://inmobiliario.do/la-seguridad-juridica-atrae-capital-inmobiliario-y-posiciona-a-rd-como-destino-regional/

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