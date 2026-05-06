Alfredo Guzmán Saladín Speaks With El Inmobiliario Magazine About The Boom Of The Real Estate Industry In The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is increasingly positioning itself as an attractive destination for international real estate investment, thanks to a solid legal framework that includes the Real Estate Registry Law 108-05, the Foreign Investment Law 16-95, and the Tourism Development Promotion Law 158-01 (Confotur). According to Alfredo Guzmán Saladín, partner at Guzmán Ariza, these laws provide real protection for both domestic and foreign investors, offering benefits such as exemption from real estate transfer tax, a 15-year exemption from the Real Estate Property Tax (IPI), and unrestricted capital repatriation — making the country a highly competitive jurisdiction at the regional level.

Added to this are advances in the digitalization of title registries and courts, the incorporation of electronic signatures, and institutional modernization — all factors that have strengthened investor confidence and improved the country’s standing in global ease-of-doing-business rankings. Both Guzmán Saladín and Biviana Riveiro Disla, director of ProDominicana, agree that the combination of macroeconomic stability, fiscal incentives, and an increasingly transparent legal system have transformed the DR into one of the most dynamic and reliable real estate markets in the Caribbean and Latin America.

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