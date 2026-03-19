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19 March 2026

Video update: Reforma urbanística y de vivienda en Cataluña: claves de la Ley 11/2025

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Dany Al-Tinawi y Elena Amantegui, asociados en la práctica de derecho inmobiliario, analizan en este vídeo, las medidas que introduce la nueva Ley 11/2025 de medidas en materia de vivienda y urbanismo de Cataluña...
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Dany Al-Tinawi y Elena Amantegui, asociados en la práctica de derecho inmobiliario, analizan en este vídeo, las medidas que introduce la nueva Ley 11/2025 de medidas en materia de vivienda y urbanismo de Cataluña, cuyo objetivo es ampliar la oferta de vivienda asequible, controlar el mercado del alquiler y agilizar los procedimientos urbanísticos.

In this video, Dany Al-Tinawi and Elena Amantegui, associates in the real estate practice, provide an overview of the measures introduced by Law 11/2025 on housing and urban planning in Catalonia, a new law aimed at increasing the supply of affordable housing, controlling the rental market and expediting urban planning procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Dany Al-Tinawi
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