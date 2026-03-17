Updated Edition Of 'Investing In Real Estate In The Netherlands'

The updated 2026 edition of our publication 'Investing in real estate in the Netherlands' is now available. This publication provides (foreign) companies that invest in Dutch real estate with an understanding of the main legal and tax issues that may arise during such an investment. A copy of the digital publication can be requested below.

Developments in Dutch real estate investments

Since the publication of the seventh edition of this book in 2024, there have been several developments that have affected real estate investments. For example, the Affordable Rent Act entered into force, providing rent protection to a larger group of tenants of residential real estate. Another development worth mentioning is the increase of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) factors influencing the actions of real estate investors.

Our ESG-team, which specialises in all legal aspects of ESG, has therefore provided a comprehensive update of chapter 7. There have also been developments in the fiscal area, which have been incorporated in this eighth edition. Partnerships that invest in real estate are classified as 'non-transparent' more quickly for example, which means that the partnership itself is subject to corporate income tax instead of the participants. Furthermore, the decrease in transfer tax for investments in residential real estate from 10.4% to 8% as per 1 January 2026 is worth mentioning.

Topics covered in the book:

Real estate as an investment

Civil law

Finance and security

Spatial planning

Corporations and partnerships

Regulatory

ESG

Privacy

Taxation

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Investing in real estate in the Netherlands

Preview 2026 edition

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.