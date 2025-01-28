Timely Decision By Dubai Government To Expand Freehold Areas Creating New Joint Venture Opportunities

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has recently introduced an update allowing the owners of 128 plots in Sheikh Zayed Road (from the Trade Center roundabout to the Water Canal) and 329 plots in Al Jaddaf to convert their property status to freehold.

Accordingly, the Dubai Land Department amended Article 3 of Regulation No. (3) of 20061 On 'Determining Areas for Ownership by Non-UAE Nationals of Real Property in the Emirate of Dubai' and which stipulates that

Non-UAE Nationals may acquire freehold ownership rights over Real Property without time restriction, usufruct rights, or leasehold rights for up to ninety-nine (99) years with respect to the land plot(s) indicated opposite each of the following areas as shown by the maps issued by he Department and attached to this Regulation"

The freehold conversion initiative aligns with the Dubai Land Department Law No. 7 of 2013 and subsequent amendments, which govern property registration and ownership rights, emphasizing transparency and investor protection.

This announcement increases the possibility for foreign investors to acquire new real estate in Dubai and to obtain long-term security for their investments in Dubai. While it is an amazing news for foreign investors and potential property owners in Dubai, the procedure to be followed to be able to acquire such plots is as follows:

Why We Believe this Amendment was Implemented, and Why Now?

This new amendment was strategically implemented to achieve multiple objectives:

Revenue Generation for the Dubai Government: The 30% conversion fee on property valuation will serve as a significant new revenue stream for the government, to build infrastructure in the developed areas. Development of Prime Areas: The areas chosen for freehold conversion, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf, are close to Dubai's center yet undeveloped. These locations reflect the government's intent to attract investment towards new zones, ensuring long-term economic and urban growth. Timing with Market Dynamics: The amendment happen together with the real estate market approaching its peak, making it the ideal time to attract new investors and capitalize on the heightened market activity.

See below a map of the existing freehold area and indicatively marking the newly added area:

Note: This map was not provided by the Dubai Land Department and is intended solely for illustrative purposes as part of this article.

The Process for Converting Your Property to Freehold

Download Dubai REST App: the plot owner should download the Dubai REST App, which is the smart real estate platform for real estate services, through which all real estate services performed by property owners, tenants, real estate brokers, developers, real estate valuators, investors and all beneficiaries of the real estate market. Download links: Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ae.gov.dubailand.selfregistration&hl=en App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dubai-rest/id1437805105 Verify Plot Eligibility: after downloading the app, property owners must input the details of their plots to verify eligibility for freehold status conversion. Only plots within the designated areas of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf are eligible. Submit an Application: eligible plot owners must submit a formal application to the Dubai Land Department. The DLD will assess and valuate the property to determine its current market value based on the gross floor area. Pay the Conversion Fee: a conversion fee of 30% of the property valuation is required to proceed. Receive the New Title Deed: upon successful completion of the process and payment, the Dubai Land Department will issue a new title deed reflecting the freehold status of the property.

Criteria for Application Success

To ensure your application is successful, you must meet the following criteria:

Ownership Documentation: provide valid and up-to-date ownership documentation. This includes the original title deed, property map, and any associated agreements. Compliance with Zoning Regulations: The property must adhere to zoning and development regulations stipulated by the Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Land Department. Clearance of Liabilities: any outstanding mortgages, encumbrances, or liens must be resolved prior to application submission. Timely Fee Payment: prompt payment of the 30% conversion fee is important for completing the process. Delays may result in application rejection or penalties.

How BSA Law Can Help You

Converting your property to freehold is a transformative step but involves multiple steps and legal processes. At BSA Law, we are well-versed in Dubai's property laws and can help you handle your property status conversion.

Here's how we can assist:

End-to-End Liaison with Authorities: Represent you throughout the process, coordinating with the Dubai Land Department and other relevant bodies, including: Dispute Resolution: Our litigation team composed of over 50 lawyers can provide legal support to resolve any issues related to encumbrances, zoning regulations, or application rejection and represent you before mainland courts and DIFC courts.

Footnote

1. https://dubailand.gov.ae/media/zrrd4qw4/en-legislation.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.