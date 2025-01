Rozporządzenie Ws. Warunków Technicznych – Najważniejsze Zmiany Dla Inwestorów

GGL is a Polish law firm specializing in transactional and litigation advice to large business entities, particularly companies in the insurance, real estate and life science sectors. In addition to our leading specializations, our team of experts provides legal assistance in broadly defined business, administrative and energy law.

Unique knowledge and specialized experience in selected sectors of the economy are our greatest assets. We accurately provide legal diagnoses, identify effective solutions to problems and minimize the risks of strategic decisions. We advise in a comprehensive manner, maintaining the synergy of legal solutions with clients’ business activities. With this approach, we co-create unique added value, safeguarding clients’ business decisions in realizing further market success.