ELTIF 2 | Real Estate Insights (Video)

In this episode, Victor Tesch, Associate at Arendt, explains the key amendments to the European Long-Term Investment Fund Regulation (ELTIF 2) and its impact on real estate investments. The new ELTIF 2 framework introduces increased flexibility and new opportunities for real estate funds, making it easier to invest in illiquid assets, diversify portfolios and access financing options. Learn how these changes open the door to exciting possibilities for real estate funds under the updated regulations. For more information visit our website: https://www.arendt.com/industries/rea...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.