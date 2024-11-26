ARTICLE
26 November 2024

ELTIF 2 | Real Estate Insights (Video)

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Victor Tesch, Associate at Arendt, explains the key amendments to the European Long-Term Investment Fund Regulation (ELTIF 2)...
European Union Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Arendt & Medernach
Authors

In this episode, Victor Tesch, Associate at Arendt, explains the key amendments to the European Long-Term Investment Fund Regulation (ELTIF 2) and its impact on real estate investments. The new ELTIF 2 framework introduces increased flexibility and new opportunities for real estate funds, making it easier to invest in illiquid assets, diversify portfolios and access financing options. Learn how these changes open the door to exciting possibilities for real estate funds under the updated regulations. For more information visit our website: https://www.arendt.com/industries/rea...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Real Estate Law and Construction Law
Authors
Photo of Arendt & Medernach
Arendt & Medernach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More