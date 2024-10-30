€4.6 Billion In Promise Of Sale Agreements Signal Continued Resurgence Of Malta's Property Market

In a testament to the strength of Malta's property market, the Malta Development Association (MDA) has revealed that a €4.6 billion worth of Promise of Sale (POS) agreements were signed in 2023. This marks a significant 3% increase from the previous year's figure of €4.2 billion, placing 2023 as the second-best year on record, only behind the record-breaking €4.8 billion in 2021. The sheer volume of POS agreements, totalling 16,636, underscores the demand and investor confidence in the Maltese property market, even amidst global economic uncertainties.

The MDA remains optimistic about the sector's prospects for 2024, and recognises that real estate continues to be the investment of choice for Maltese families, representing the interests of thousands of investors, both large and small. For 2024, the association will persist in advocating for policies that promote homeownership among Maltese buyers, in opposition to the prevailing trend of renting properties in most other European markets.

Start your property journey in Malta with us. Experience True Partnership with Malta Sotheby's International Realty!

Get in touch on +356 2010 8077, +356 2010 8070, view our website on www.maltasothebysrealty.com or visit our offices located on the Portomaso Marina and the Tigne Point Pjazza and start your property journey.

Originally published 3rd January 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.