Malta Sotheby's International Realty is thrilled to announce the appointment of Benji Psaila as the Head of Sales & Letting. As Malta Sotheby's International Realty continues to grow and evolve with two leading offices situated at the renowned Portomaso Marina and the second in the exclusive Tigne Point Pjazza, Benji's appointment from Tigne Point Branch Manager to company Head of Sales & Letting was the natural next step.

With over 25 years of expertise in motivating a team of agents in real estate sales, leasing, and commercial enterprises, Benji Psaila is a highly respected figure in the real estate industry. "We are delighted to reaffirm Benji's appointment, following last year's announcement as Manager for our new outlet at Tigne Point, in Pjazza Tigne. He brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic vision that promises to keep driving our services and offerings to new heights," explains Malta Sotheby's International Realty Director & Joint Owner, Michael J. Zammit.

With a proven track record of success, Benji is known for his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to client satisfaction. As Head of Sales & Letting, he is poised to drive the Malta Sotheby's International Realty sales and letting division forward, ensuring that clients receive the unparalleled service and expertise they have come to expect from the leader in luxury real estate.

In 2023, the iconic Malta Sotheby's International Realty brand celebrated 10 years of excellence since its launch in the Maltese islands, having cemented its position as Malta's premier real estate agency of choice, synonymous with luxury, professionalism, and integrity. As the company reflects on its decade of achievements, Benji's appointment signifies a strategic move towards further advancement and ingenuity.

"Benji's recent appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter whilst we look forward to the next decade ahead of us, as we continue to build on our legacy and look forward to a future filled with opportunity and growth," continues Zammit.

"Benji's extensive local knowledge and innovative approach to real estate make him a perfect fit for our company. We are confident that Benji's experience in the industry will enhance our operations whilst ensuring that we remain at the forefront of luxury real estate in Malta," concludes Zammit.

Clients can expect a professional and personalised service under Benji's guidance as Malta Sotheby's International Realty continues to masterfully navigate the evolving real estate landscape. Whether you are looking to list a property for sale or rent or seek to purchase, invest or lease a property, there is only Malta Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally published 12th June 2024

