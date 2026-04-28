First Past The Post: Slovakia Becomes The First EU Member State To Transpose The Pay Transparency Directive

Slovakia has made history. On 15 April, Slovakia's National Council adopted the Equal Pay Act, becoming the first EU Member State to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive into national law.

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

David Lorimer’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Technology and Oil & Gas industries

Slovakia has made history. On 15 April, Slovakia's National Council adopted the Equal Pay Act, becoming the first EU Member State to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive into national law. The new law will enter into force on 7 June 2026, the exact date of the Pay Transparency Directive's transposition deadline, making Slovakia the only country, so far, to cross the finish line on time.

Slovakia's government committed to transposing the Directive closely and faithfully, and the Equal Pay Act largely delivers on that commitment. But while there are no major surprises, the Act does contain some notable deviations and elements of gold-plating that multinational employers need to understand.

Key takeaways for employers

Slovakia's Equal Pay Act is the first national transposition of the Pay Transparency Directive, and it carries practical implications for employers preparing for compliance across Europe:

The clock is ticking . Employers must have compliant pay structures in place by 31 July 2026, barely seven weeks after the law takes effect.

. Employers must have compliant pay structures in place by 31 July 2026, barely seven weeks after the law takes effect. Same-sex equal pay claims are in scope . Slovakia has extended equal pay protections beyond male-female comparisons. Employees of the same sex performing the same work or work of equal value can also bring claims.

. Slovakia has extended equal pay protections beyond male-female comparisons. Employees of the same sex performing the same work or work of equal value can also bring claims. Pay reporting deadlines are specific and vary . First reports must be submitted by 7 June 2027 for employers with 150 or more employees. Employers with 250 employees or more must report annually thereafter whereas employers with 150-249 employees must report every three years. Employers with 100–149 employees must submit their first reports by 7 June 2031 and then every three years thereafter. After the first reports, reports must be submitted by 15 April in a reporting year.

. First reports must be submitted by 7 June 2027 for employers with 150 or more employees. Employers with 250 employees or more must report annually thereafter whereas employers with 150-249 employees must report every three years. Employers with 100–149 employees must submit their first reports by 7 June 2031 and then every three years thereafter. After the first reports, reports must be submitted by 15 April in a reporting year. Defined response windows . Employers have two months to respond to initial requests from employees for individual pay information. Employers have 30 days to respond to employee requests for additional information regarding their individual pay as well as to questions regarding pay gap reports.

. Employers have two months to respond to initial requests from employees for individual pay information. Employers have 30 days to respond to employee requests for additional information regarding their individual pay as well as to questions regarding pay gap reports. Penalties may be steeper than they first appear . Fines for failures to report range from €4,000 to €8,000, but the Labour Inspectorate's broader sanctioning powers apply.

. Fines for failures to report range from €4,000 to €8,000, but the Labour Inspectorate's broader sanctioning powers apply. Pan-European compliance just got more complex. With Slovakia setting a 15 April reporting date and other Member States like Latvia and Czech Republic proposing different timelines, multinational employers will need to manage diverging deadlines carefully.

How Slovakia's Equal Pay Act aligns with the Directive

On many fronts, Slovakia has stayed close to the Pay Transparency Directive's text:

Definition of pay. Slovakia defines "remuneration" as basic wage (including minimum wage, tariff salary, functional salary, and rank salary) plus any other monetary benefits or benefits in kind. Although expressed in different terms, in practice, this broadly aligns with the Pay Transparency Directive's definition of pay.

Pay range disclosure. Employers must provide applicants with the starting salary or its range at a sufficiently early stage to enable informed and transparent negotiation. It does not have to be included in the job advert.

Employee information rights. Employees have the right to request and receive written information on average pay disaggregated by sex within a job category. Note, however, this right doesn't kick in until 2027 and an employer will not be obliged to disclose that information to the individual if the level of remuneration of another specific employee could be determined from it.

Restrictions on discussing pay. Although employers may require an employee to maintain confidentiality about the average level of remuneration, they cannot restrict employees’ ability to disclose pay information when they are exercising their right to equal pay.

Joint pay assessments. Where a gender pay gap of 5% or more is identified and not justified or remedied within six months, a joint pay assessment is required.

Where Slovakia diverges: gold-plating and gaps

Several aspects of the Equal Pay Act go beyond, or fall short of, the Pay Transparency Directive's minimum requirements:

Gold-plating

Same-sex equal pay claims. In one of its most significant elements of gold-plating, the Equal Pay Act confirms that employees of the same sex also have the right to equal pay where they perform the same work or work of equal value. Employers who approach compliance solely through the lens of male-female pay gaps may be exposed to claims they haven't anticipated. Consider a tech company where 90% of engineers are male but individual salaries vary widely due to negotiation, market timing, commission structures, or simply unfair practices. Under traditional equal pay frameworks, the absence of opposite-sex comparators would leave most pay disparities unchallengeable – only those differences between gender could be challenged. But Slovakia's approach changes that calculus entirely – every employee performing work of equal value can now compare themselves to every colleague, regardless of sex, and employers must be able to justify the gap. In essence, Slovakia has legislated for not just equal pay, but fair pay.

Job evaluation criteria. The Pay Transparency Directive refers to "skills" and "effort”. Slovakia's Equal Pay Act replaces these with "complexity" and "strenuousness", and adds a specific requirement to account for soft skills, particularly social and communication skills. We expect these terms to be effectively aligned with the Pay Transparency Directive. Slovakia’s Equal Pay Act effectively places a positive obligation on employers to consider social and communication skills as part of job evaluation criteria which represents modest gold-plating.

Response deadlines. The Pay Transparency Directive requires that where employees raise questions about pay information provided to them because it is inaccurate or incomplete, employers must respond to clarificatory questions with a substantiated reply. It does not, however, set a timeframe for employers to do so. Slovakia’s Equal Pay Act requires those details be provided within 30 days of the request. Similarly, the Pay Transparency Directive requires employers to respond to additional questions regarding pay reports within a reasonable time. Slovakia requires them to do so within 30 days.

Two-month window for joint pay assessments. The Pay Transparency Directive doesn't set a timeframe for completing joint pay assessments. Slovakia has added a two-month deadline from the date the obligation arises. In practice, a joint pay assessment is a significant and complex undertaking.

Potential under implementation

First reporting window: The Pay Transparency Directive sets a date by which first reports must be submitted but does not confirm the periods that they should cover. It is likely that the European Commission intended for reports due on 7 June 2027 (i.e. by employers with 150 or more employees) to cover a full calendar year. Slovakia’s Equal Pay Act confirms that these initial reports only need to cover the period from 1 August 2026 to 31 December 2026.

Penalties. On its face, the Equal Pay Act's fine range of €4,000 to €8,000 for reporting failures is unlikely to satisfy the Pay Transparency Directive's requirement for "effective, proportionate, and dissuasive" penalties, particularly for larger employers. However, the correlation table accompanying draft versions of Slovakia’s law explains that the effect of the Equal Pay Act is to amend Slovakia Labour Inspection Act to give the Labour Inspectorate broader sanctioning powers. The Equal Pay Act therefore gives the Labour Inspectorate the power to issue fines up to €100,000. Nevertheless, Slovakia’s decision not to include any specific provision regarding repeat offences in the Equal Pay Act is an area of possible under implementation.

Pay reporting: timelines at a glance

Employer size First report due Frequency Reporting deadline 250+ employees 7 June 2027 Annually 15 April 150-249 employees 7 June 2027 Every three years 15 April 100-149 employees 7 June 2031 Every three years 15 April

What should employers do now?

Slovakia's Equal Pay Act is a clear signal that the Pay Transparency Directive is moving from theory to practice. For employers with operations in Slovakia, immediate priorities include:

Reviewing and establishing compliant pay structures ahead of the 31 July 2026 deadline. Employers should not underestimate the groundwork that will be required to do this effectively, especially for SMEs who have not undertaken a job evaluation process previously.

ahead of the 31 July 2026 deadline. Employers should not underestimate the groundwork that will be required to do this effectively, especially for SMEs who have not undertaken a job evaluation process previously. Auditing pay gaps broadly , including between employees of the same sex, to get ahead of Slovakia's expanded equal pay protections.

, including between employees of the same sex, to get ahead of Slovakia's expanded equal pay protections. Mapping divergences across jurisdictions, as a trend is emerging where different Member States elect different key dates for similar obligations. For example, Slovakia requires reports to be filed on 15 April, whereas Czech Republic and Latvia’s proposals are that they be required by 30 April and 1 June, respectively.

There's no small irony in the timing of Slovakia’s transposition of the Pay Transparency Directive. One day later, Estonia announced, on 16 April 2026, that it would rather accept a fine than implement the Pay Transparency Directive in its current form. Although this was followed by a slight climbdown when it was clarified shortly afterwards that Estonia still intends to prohibit salary history questions and provide applicants with salary range information prior to interview, the contrast is striking.

This underscores the increasingly uneven landscape of pay transparency across Europe, and how consensus looks set to be as varied as the pay gaps the Pay Transparency Directive seeks to address.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.