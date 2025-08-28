Georgia Joins The New Computerized Transit System (NCTS) In Europe

The new Computerized Transit System (NCTS) is the digital European system for managing and controlling the transportation of goods in transit between EU and EFTA countries...

From February 1, 2025, Georgia acceded to the Convention on a common transit procedure and the Convention on the simplification of formalities in trade in goods, as provided for in Annex 13 to the Association Agreement between Georgia and the European Union, and became part of the new computerized transit system (NCTS). NCTS is the digital European system for managing and controlling the transportation of goods in transit between EU and EFTA countries and involves all EU countries and Common Transit Convention (CTC) contracting parties. NCTS comprises interconnected national applications which exchange messages on a common network.

In view of the above, the relevant amendments were made to the Order of the Minister of Finance of Georgia No. 257 of August 29, 2019 “On approval of the instructions for the movement and clearance of goods in the customs territory of Georgia”, according to which:

From May 15 of this year, the use of a declaration completed in NCTS has become mandatory for goods moved by road and sea transport (except for cases of transportation under TIR conditions), declared under the outward processing procedure, export procedure or re-export.

From July 1, 2025 of the obligation to use a declaration completed in NCTS has also been implemented for the transit movement of goods through the customs territory of Georgia.

A temporary grace period has been introduced for the transportation of goods by sea and came into effect on August 1, 2025.

The following service fees have been established for the admission of the “New Computerized Transit System (NCTS):

Initial admission for 12 months – 10,000 GEL;

After 12 months from the initial admission:

3-month admission – 200 GEL;

6-month admission – 300 GEL;

12-month admission – 500 GEL

Detailed information about the system above can be found on the official website of the Revenue Service.

