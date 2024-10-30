Legal Update: "UAE Government Issues Federal Decree-Law On Traffic Regulation"

The UAE Government issued a new federal decree-law on traffic regulation, as part of the ongoing development of the UAE's legislative and legal framework.

The decree-law aims to keep up with the rapid evolution of transportation around the world by updating vehicle classifications and implementing modern road technologies. A particular focus is given to expanding the use of self-driving vehicles, electric cars, and various types of personal mobility devices, as well as to adopting transportation methods based on advanced tech solutions, leveraging the sophisticated road network of the UAE.

According to the federal decree-law, a cabinet resolution will determine the requirements and procedure of inspecting, licensing and renewing the licensing of self-driving cars, as well as mechanisms to be followed for new vehicle tech trials.

The decree-law allows the use of new technologies to achieve road safety, as well as to issue fines for violating vehicles or persons. The licensing authority will establish online and smart programmes and applications for obtaining licences and permits, which will be issued based on a decision from the Minister of Interior or the head of the relevant licensing authority in each emirate.

The decree-law also establishes a "Federal Traffic Council," whose formation, responsibilities, and operating procedures will be determined by a Cabinet resolution based on a proposal from the Minister of Interior.

Controls for using roads

The decree-law introduces comprehensive regulations that apply to all types of vehicles and their drivers, as well as to pedestrians on the road. These include prohibiting pedestrians from crossing roads whose speed limit is (80) kilometres per hour, with pedestrians bearing any civil or criminal liability resulting from failure to comply with that. The decree-law also prohibits stopping or placing vehicles on the road or on the curb for repairing, or standing in the roadway.

Requirements for issuing a driving license

The decree-law sets the conditions for issuing a driving license, including reaching the age of (17) Gregorian years. It also regulates the activities of driving trainers, who must hold a driving licence that authorises them to drive the vehicle on which they will conduct the training and who must be authorised to train by the licensing authority.

Driving trainers may not allow the trainees to drive the vehicle on any road within populated areas unless the trainer is certain that the trainee is able to control and maintain control of the vehicle. On the other hand, the licensing authority may suspend, cancel or reject to renew any driving licence or permit if it is proven that the holder of the licence or permit is not qualified or medically fit to drive the vehicles they are licensed or authorised to drive.

The decree-law prohibits any substantial modifications to be made to the vehicle shape, (chassis), body, engine power or colour except with the approval of the licensing authority in accordance with the controls and procedures it specifies in this regard. It states that insurance companies may not include a condition in insurance policies that would reduce or prevent coverage of their full civil liability arising from death, bodily injury or material damage caused by the vehicle.

Deterrent penalties

According to the decree-law, a Cabinet resolution determines the penalties and administrative punishments, the entity to impose said penalties and receives relevant grievances, and the entity to collect said penalties and fines.

It sets deterrent penalties for several violations and dangerous offenses, including imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED20,00, or by either of these two penalties for misusing license plates, imprisonment and a fine of no less than AED20,000 and no more than AED100,000, or either, for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic drinks, and imprisonment and a fine of no less than AED30,000 and no more than AED200,000, or either, for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of narcotic substances or psychotropic substances.

Those driving a vehicle with a suspended driving license will be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding (3) months and a fine of not less than AED10,000 or with one of these two penalties. Fleeing the scene of an accident and not providing relevant information incurs a punishment of imprisonment for a period not exceeding (1) year and a fine of not less than AED50,000 and no more than AED100,000, or either or with one of these two penalties.

Anyone who, through negligence, causes the death of another person by using a vehicle shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine of no less than AED50,000, or either penalty. If the incident occurs under specific aggravating circumstances, such as driving in a valley during flooding, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a fine of no less than AED100,000, or either penalty.

Crossing the road from places other than those designated for that purpose shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED5,000 and not more than AED10,000, or by one of these two penalties, if this act results in a traffic accident.

